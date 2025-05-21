Maybe you want to stop carting around different kid-safe sunscreens and just use one can of spray sunscreen for the whole fam. Maybe all the news about banning fluoride and food dyes has you side-eyeing every ingredient label now. Listen, if your kid will absolutely not hold still for a lotion sunscreen application and the best you can do is a drive-by hose down with a spray SPF, do what you gotta do. But if you’re curious about whether spray sunscreens are safe or dermatologist-recommended, we went ahead and asked the experts — about the chemicals, the application methods, and what they put on their own kids.

Are spray sunscreens safe?

As in, do they have any sketchy chemicals we should definitely not be putting on our bodies or our kids’? Well, the jury’s still out.

In a report from Romper, two pediatricians agreed that spray sunscreens are formulated with chemical ingredients and propellants — specifically oxybenzone, avobenzone, and homosalate — which should definitely not be inhaled. As for use on the skin, “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made it clear that further research is needed to determine whether or not absorbing those chemicals has the potential for long-term effects on health.”

As for dermatologists’ take, they prefer mineral sunscreens as well, whether in spray bottles or lotion form. “I recommend using mineral sunscreens over chemical sunscreens when possible. Mineral sunscreens will have ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. They are generally less irritating to the skin and tend to be anti-inflammatory, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin, like kids,” says Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist.

“As a mom, I prefer mineral-based sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide and are free of chemical UV filters like oxybenzone or avobenzene. Aerosolized mineral sunscreen can help balance the importance of having portable sunscreen options with an acceptable safety profile,” adds Dr. Rachel Day, board-certified dermatologist, chief medical officer of Zest Health, and mom of three.

That said, all of these experts concluded that any sunscreen is better than no sunscreen, so spray away if that’s what your child will allow. The absolute risks of chemical and aerosol sunscreens haven’t yet been determined, but the risk of skin cancer from sun exposure is well-established.

Applying Spray Sunscreen Safely

If you’re going to use spray sunscreens but want to minimize risk, here are Day’s and Chacon’s best tips for safe application:

Choose a product that is at least SPF 30.

Apply sprays outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Never spray sunscreen directly onto the face, neck, and chest. To avoid breathing it in, spray it onto your hands first and then apply.

Spray on the SPF, then spread it around with your hands to ensure you don’t miss a spot.

Reapply thoroughly and often, at least every two hours or more frequently if sweating or swimming.

If you’re wondering what sunscreens these derms reach for, don’t worry: We asked that too. Chacon likes Pipette’s products because they are non-toxic mineral SPFs, come in lotion, stick, and spray forms, and have moisturizing ingredients for sensitive skin. Day uses the Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 for both herself and her kids.

“It’s easy to reapply throughout the day and has great UV protection on top of ingredients that are great for your skin, like vitamin C and green tea extract,” she says. For her patients with sensitive scalps, kids who won’t wear hats, and those of us whose hair is thinning and maybe need a little protection for our part, she also recommends the Coola Ocean Salt & Sage Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30. “Scalps should not be overlooked when it comes to sunscreen, and this mist is non-greasy and protects these exposed areas without weighing down the hair.”

Ultimately, the best sunscreen is the kind you and your kids will use. The ingredients don’t matter as much as ensuring you’re all well-protected from harmful UV rays this summer.