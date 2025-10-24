Is Dry Shampoo Good For Dogs, Or Should I Skip Straight To Real Baths?

Yeah yeah, we all love our pups and they’re members of the family — but no one loves their dog’s smell. Especially if you have a short-haired breed, you have probably noticed that sometimes after you’ve been petting them, your hand can feel a little grimy from the oils and dirt on their coat. Some dogs are small enough to pop into the sink or bathtub, but those of us with large breed dogs who have to wash them outside know it can be quite the undertaking. Humans have dry shampoo for days you need a refresh, and apparently dogs do now too. But is dry shampoo good for dogs? Here’s what a veterinarian has to say about these products.

Is dry shampoo good for dogs? Do they really work?

It makes sense why you might wonder if dry shampoo is healthy for canines — just a few years ago, a host of dry shampoos were recalled because they contained benzene, a cancer-causing chemical compound. Hair care experts also say frequent dry shampoo use can be irritating to the scalp, cause buildup on the hair, and lead to dryness.

Just like human dry shampoos, the dog version is meant to absorb excess oils and freshen up the coat. They’re not a great choice for all dogs, though — owners should consider their pet’s skin sensitivity first.

“There are several dry shampoo products on the market for pets, but they are not an alternative to regular bathing,” says Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s Emergency & Critical Care Service. “Dry shampoos should be avoided in any dog with underlying allergies or skin disease, as they can cause irritation. When applying, follow the package directions and avoid use around the face and eyes. If you select a veterinary product, and your dog does not have underlying skin disease, dry shampoos are safe to use sparingly in dogs in between regular baths.”

What ingredients should pet parents be cautious of when shopping for dog dry shampoos?

Unlike people, dogs like to lick their fur, so anything we spray onto their bodies could easily end up being ingested. It matters what we use on their fur.

“You should avoid using essential oils directly on your dog’s coat, or any product that is not formulated for dogs. For example, do not use human shampoos on pets — even baby shampoo — as these are often too acidic and can damage your dog’s coat and skin,” Fox says. “Ideally, consult with your veterinarian prior to using any products that are not dog-specific on their skin to avoid an unwanted outcome.”

Essential oils are a common ingredient in products today, usually used as a more natural source of fragrance, but they can be toxic to pets if ingested or inhaled in high doses, according to the ASPCA.

How should owners refresh their pet between baths, in a vet’s opinion?

Instead of dry shampoos, Fox prefers waterless shampoos for dogs — she recommends the ones by Burt’s Bees, Wahl, or Ark Naturals. You could also try pet wipes; she likes the brands Earth Rated or Wild Ones. All dogs should be brushed daily with a brush designed for their coat type to help remove loose hairs and dirt, Fox adds. There are also pet steam brushes, “which produce a cool mist and help lift dander and detangle mats,” she says.

So yes, dry shampoo works well enough as long as your dog doesn’t have sensitive skin, and they don’t contain any potentially dangerous ingredients. Waterless shampoos and wipes will do the trick, too. In any case, enjoy those snuggles without the stink.