Of course we'd all buy the fancy shampoo and conditioner at Ulta if we could, but these kids gotta eat, so I personally get mine at Walmart. But then I scroll through Instagram or my TikTok FYP, and I see influencers and hair experts explaining all the ways more expensive brands are better for my hair. So, I decided to ask someone who actually has experience formulating hair products: Is salon-quality shampoo worth it? Do I need the conditioner, treatment mask, and styling products that all cost in the double digits, or is my $6 can of mousse just fine?

Are salon-quality products and drugstore products really that different?

Yes, and no, and it really just depends. Price point usually does "reflect on the quality of ingredients," says Devin Graciano, a professional hair stylist and product formulator. There are ways you can skirt this in the drugstore, though.

"When you're talking drugstore brand and you're looking at a huge conglomerate, there is a little bit more wiggle room on quality because they're producing it in mass quantities. So, when you have a conglomerate like a L'Oreal, for example, they may be able to provide you with a little bit better quality because they're buying these ingredients in bulk,"

On the other hand, if you're buying an indie brand from the drugstore, Graciano says it may not be as concentrated as a salon-quality product because they're trying to keep it below a certain price point. But ultimately, the quality and concentration of ingredients don't matter much as long as a product is working well for your hair.

"I've met people who love to use Herbal Essence shampoo because their hair just loves the types of silicones that are in that product, and it just works out for them. So, again, it goes down to your hair type, but there is definitely a difference of quality," she says.

Is it worth it to buy some products from salon-quality brands and save on others?

Yes, actually, and the products to splurge versus save on might surprise you. Many people opt to buy less expensive shampoo and invest in high-end hair masks, oils, or treatments, Graciano says. She recommends the opposite.

"When you're looking at cheaper ingredients, they tend to build up on the hair. If you're not using a good quality shampoo that can clean off that product residue and oil, you could probably build up a lot quicker," she says. As a result, Graciano recommends spending more on your styling products so they don't build up as quickly, and on your shampoo to ensure you're truly getting those stylers all the way out of your hair with each wash. Conditioners are mainly meant "to neutralize what the shampoo just did, so there might be a little bit more leniency," she notes.

If you're interested in trying more salon-quality products but don't want to waste money finding the right thing, really do some research online. Find people on social media with your hair type using the product, and read reviews carefully to ensure the user has a similar hair type to yours before assuming you'll get the same results, Graciano suggests. And at the end of the day, if your products are working for you, there's no need to go changing everything and spend more money on them. Use what works for you and gives you the results you want, Graciano says, regardless of the price on the label.

"I have really curly, crazy hair that's chemically processed, and I want to have smooth, shiny, manageable hair," she says. "If I'm choosing products and it helps to get me there without having to break a sweat, I know it's working well for my hair type and it's adapting to the end results I want to see."