If Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, consider Labor Day the unofficial end of the balmy season. Though, you’ll probably still be a sweaty, sticky mess for the rest of September — sorry, loves! On the bright side, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to throw an end-of-summer bash and soak up as much family time as possible before your kiddos (and you) are knees-deep in school projects and after-school activities again. Needless to say, you’re definitely going to need to go on a Target run for sunblock, barbecue essentials, adult beverages, and water toys for the kids. But is Target open on Labor Day?

With Labor Day being a federal holiday, many people have the day off from work, and schools and banks will be closed. While some retail stores close their doors on the holiday, big department chains (such as Target) may observe a special holiday schedule or operate at normal store hours. Between back-to-school shopping, holiday sales, and last-minute party supplies, you might find yourself needing to pop into Target once or twice over the long weekend.

If your Labor Day shopping list is turning into a CVS receipt, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Target’s Labor Day hours.

Is Target open on Labor Day 2022?

Thank the shopping heavens! Target will be open this coming Labor Day, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The retail giant will operate at regular store hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the holiday weekend… for the most part at least.

As is the case with federal holidays like Labor Day, some Target branches may have reduced hours of operation. Likewise, CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic, Starbucks Cafe, and other services located within Target stores, including Target Optical, may have varying hours (or be closed altogether).

Before you hit the dollar section and begin oo-ing and ahh-ing over fall decorations (yup, it’s 90 degrees out and we’re already shopping for pumpkin decor), use Target’s store locator to see if your location will have adjusted hours for Labor Day 2022.

Is Target having a Labor Day sale?

Target is expected to have its annual Labor Day “Summer Sendoff” sale, but it’s too early to know what and how much will be on sale. Typically, with these big holiday sales, Target will offer markdowns on big-ticket items like furniture, electronics, kitchenware, and outdoor/indoor summer essentials that are on the brink of being out of season.

Target fans can also be prepared to see clearance racks of summer clothes as the store makes room for its cozy fall line. (Nobody will judge if you snag an oversized sweater on your way out.) Likewise, picnic and grilling basics such as hot dogs, hamburgers, s’mores kits, and other summer foods may be considerably cheaper as well.

Keep an eye out for Target’s in-store and online sales ads in the coming weeks. You may even score free delivery or a Target gift card if you spend a certain amount. And if you’re extra lucky, you might even spot a back-to-school sale, too.

What other stores will be open on Labor Day 2022?

Several retail giants will be open on Labor Day, especially food and beverage stores and those selling back-to-school items. If you’re a sucker for a holiday deal, the following stores will be open on Labor Day 2022 as well: