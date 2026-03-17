At 43, it’s safe to say I’ve tried my fair share of moisturizers. As I’ve aged, my skin has changed: from oily, to dry, to aging and susceptible to sun spots, wrinkles, and more. It’s fun, I tell ya. As my skin has changed, so have the products I use. I’ve never been a person who is wedded to one product, but that might all change now with my discovery of the It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream and Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep moisturizer duo.

These creams are, I promise you, life-changing. I stumbled upon this duo of happiness — one meant for daytime use and the other, before bed — by chance and may never look back. Here’s what you need to know.

Stats

Price: $49 for the daytime moisturizer; $52 for the nighttime version

$49 for the daytime moisturizer; $52 for the nighttime version Sizes: 2 oz. each

2 oz. each Who it’s for: Anyone in the midst of the aging process who wants to target wrinkles, lack of hydration, and sagging

The Ingredients

The Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer boasts these actives:

Niacinamide: an antioxidant used to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

an antioxidant used to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Squalene: a super-hydrator that mimics the skin’s natural moisture barrier and provides lasting hydration

a super-hydrator that mimics the skin’s natural moisture barrier and provides lasting hydration A peptide-lipid complex: the proprietary anti-aging superstar of the formula that helps improve elasticity, firmness, and hydration

In the Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep cream, you’ll find:

Ceramides to help reinforce a healthy skin barrier

to help reinforce a healthy skin barrier Hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration and plumper-looking skin

for lasting hydration and plumper-looking skin Adenosine to improve the visible signs of aging

I asked Roseanne Fama, VP of product development at IT Cosmetics, for some insight into how these two products work together. In Confidence in a Cream (i.e. the morning version), your skin gets a blend of hydrating ingredients that get the job done. There’s hyaluronic acid, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin, along with ceramides, squalene, and shea butter, which helps seal everything in.

During sleep, your skin enters repair mode to help produce collagen, restore hydration, and regenerate cells, Fama said. Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep’s formula is specifically designed with ingredients that aid these processes, from jojoba seed oil (a nutrient-rich hydrator) to capryloyl salicylic acid, a gentler salicylic acid that still helps your skin’s lipid layer to exfoliate cells overnight.

IT Cosmetics says you can easily use Confidence in a Cream as your 24/7 moisturizer and skip the Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep cream to save money, the formulas are designed to be used together. But they’re most effective together, and I’ve loved using them in tandem.

How I Use The It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream

In the morning, I slather on Confidence in a Cream as my last skincare step before SPF.

At night, I put on Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep post-serums. I’ve found that I run out of Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep faster than Confidence in a Cream, perhaps because I use more of it on my neck and décolletage at night. No matter, because I have used the Confidence in a Cream at night before too, and feel my skin was just as hydrated the next morning.

The Results

While you certainly don’t have to partake in the one-two punch of morning and night creams here, the combination of these two moisturizers totally transformed my dull, winter-dry skin. My skin was radiant, and I truly do mean radiant, after a few days of using these two creams in tandem, and I noticed my makeup went on a lot more smoothly. I’m not being hyperbolic when I tell you that my skin transformed using these products. I don’t have a ton of wrinkles, but I am 43, and my face doesn’t lie about my age.

What I like best about the nighttime cream is that it’s purple, which, OK, is kind of weird. But it pairs so well with its lavender scent, which just makes me feel like I’m in a spa whenever I smell it. It gives my nighttime routine a subtle kick in the wellness direction that I really enjoy.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

My skin is more hydrated, causing my wrinkles to be less noticeable.

Somehow I look more awake — or maybe lifted? — after using these two creams.

The daytime cream layers well under makeup.

Both formulas are dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin.

You don’t need both products, so you don’t have to spend $100 to see results. While I’ve liked using them together, if you want to save money, go for the Confidence in a Cream only.

Cons:

Perhaps it’s because it’s so dry where I live that I slather this stuff on, but it doesn’t last a long time.

$49 is the going rate, it seems, for “fancy” (i.e. not drugstore) face creams these days, but it’s still a hard pill to swallow.

I have yet to test this since it’s still cold where I live, but I worry it will be too much hydration come summertime.

Final Verdict

While I will still gladly try new face creams in my constant search for the perfect one — does such a thing exist? — I will be happy knowing I have these two gems to fall back on time and time again.

The TL;DR:

If you’re a woman of a certain age and you’ve noticed your skin looks dull, saggy, or wrinkly, give these a whirl. You won’t be sorry.

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