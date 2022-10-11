It’s Time For Moms To Talk About Bladder Leaks

Moms deal with a lot. (Biggest understatement of all time?) And between the never-ending to-do lists, constant stream of kid questions, and emotional weight of keeping it all together, we certainly don’t have time to stress about a little something called bladder leaks.
Q: What are bladder leaks?
A: Bladder leaks can range anywhere from an occasional leak of pee when you sneeze or cough, to having a sudden urge to pee and not quite making it to the bathroom. And it’s super common — 1 in 3 women experience it.