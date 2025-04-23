Sex can change so much after you become a parent. Whether you’re too exhausted to even think about it, find that your body has changed the physical act of sex so much, or find yourself more attracted to your partner than ever before, it’s all completely normal. But sometimes, you need to just let out your sexy confessions and secrets anonymously — you know, just to get it off your chest.

In our latest roundup of Scary Mommy Confessions, the moms are sharing some spicy secrets and details. From the hot sex they’re having with their partners to the ways they wish they could be intimate, a lot of moms have a lot of horny feelings... and plenty of not-so-horny feelings. So if you need a relatable sex talk, here you go. They sure didn’t talk about this kind of stuff in 9th-grade sex ed, now did they?

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

I ended my affair, and I’m devastated. Confession #50033618

The sex my husband and I have been having is off the charts hot recently 🔥 Confession #50062103

I kissed my best friend and can’t stop thinking about it... but I’m married 😅 Confession #53870976

I’ve become a sugar baby! Confession #516722000

I’m married to a man. But I dream of being with a woman. Confession #520089086

I feel like I became asexual after the birth of my first child. I feel bad for my husband. Confession #50092238

I need more intimacy with my husband. Confession #53006010

My kid found my vibrator... Confession #50782098

Sometimes I wish I had more sexual experience before meeting my husband. Confession #53990179

6 weeks pp and my husband keeps talking about how horny he is. I am NOT there yet 🙄 Confession #50011221

I’m sleeping with another woman. Confession #52893200

I can’t orgasm. Confession #53390216