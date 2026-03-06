“I’ve Never Had An Orgasm With My Husband Of 23 Years” & 33 Other Mom Confessions

Do you ever look in your own Notes app on your phone and get overwhelmed? So many grocery lists, to-do lists you write the morning of a party, tiny reminders in all caps like BOOK CHARACTER COSTUME and STAPLES, ORANGE JUICE. I never delete any because I kind of love that it’s a scrapbook of my life at the moment, but I also realized it’s the perfect visual for every mom’s brain. A million tiny little things, some more alarming to think about than others, piling up as the day goes on.

And that’s why we need to let it out.

This week, the moms are sharing their confessions. Everything from how excited they are about a trip with their bestie to the stress they feel about raising kids in this world right now. Some are worried about getting groceries, and some are terrified about their parenting choices. But through it all, we keep showing up, over and over — even if that means we run out of gas in our own tank.

Here’s to the moms and our confessions.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Finally going away for the weekend with my best friend since she became a mother. Confession #50223314

My husband needs therapy but doesn’t want to, and it is costing us our marriage. Confession #53010279

Ever since all the Epstein stuff, I’ve been shoplifting more than ever. Confession #52010088

My dad is having open heart surgery, and I am terrified. Confession #50272528

Haven’t talked to my sister in over a year, and I don’t miss it. Confession #52431100

I finally went back to AA. Confession #50007896

My husband and I haven’t been intimate in 4 years. He won’t talk about it! I want out! Confession #50042471

HRT has changed MY WHOLE LIIIIIIIIFE. Feeling hotter, stronger, better than ever. Confession #54229766

My hubs doesn’t take care of his body and it shows. Confession #52011923

Coach’s wife/team mom here gearing up for little league. Be kind, parents! Confession #52899987

Worried that my son will get deployed. Confession #52921276

Credit card maxed out and I’m terrible about keeping up the facade that we are fine. Confession #53882090

I’m tired and need diapers. Confession #52186535

I am so burnt the fuck out being a mom 24/7. I love my kids, but I have no idea who I am anymore. Confession #54222733

Zero sex drive. I hate it. Confession #54018391

My husband cheated & is divorcing me for her. I’m devastated. Confession #50389094

My child’s preschool classroom has a case of head lice. Confession #53007411

I need a break from my kids, and I’ll never get it. Confession #53921222

My depression is so bad. I can’t get out of this funk. Confession #51933300

My ex owes over $10k in child support, and his parents are full-on enablers. I’m about to lose it. Confession #50118891

We can’t afford food. Confession #50313994

Need more sex. Confession #51070090

My sister’s husband is telling my ex-husband stuff he shouldn’t. I AM LIVID. Confession #53122264

I feel so left out and can’t find anyone to connect and become friends with as an adult. Confession #54102634

My FIL died and I don’t know how to support my husband. Confession #52330212

I’m in the high school parenting stage and feel like I have failed. I don’t understand what happened. Confession #51700921

I can’t afford to update my house. It looks like 1992 in here. Confession #51212908

My youngest just bought a house, and I’m so ready to truly have an empty nest! Confession #52138280

Raising my son has made me realize that I was never taught coping skills as a child. Confession #51099418

My husband is too clingy, and it’s really wearing on me. Confession #53099788

I had a secret online relationship. He ghosted me a week ago and I’m silently so heartbroken. Confession #50023177

I’m a month behind on my mortgage, and it’s causing me anxiety. Confession #50001918

I slept with someone else. My husband thinks it was just a kiss. Confession #51300449