14 Best U.S. Destinations To Book For Your Next Moms’ Trip

If there’s one thing the people in my life know, it’s that I love to travel. But now that I have kids — and, very specifically, a tween and teen — my days of nonchalant drifting have slowed to a near crawl. We’re suburbanites in this season of life, slogging along to the schedule of school days and extracurricular activities and the all-too-familiar refrain of “do we have to?” For these reasons and more, I live for the grown-up version of a girls’ trip: the moms’ trip.

Over the years, my inner mom circle has traveled all over together, including one trip all the way up the East Coast in a rented minivan (#BigMomEnergy) to bounce around boutique hotels in the Northeast. We explore the local cuisine (read: we eat... a lot), we do hot tub therapy, and for whatever time we’re there, we remember that we have an identity outside of being the person at home who takes care of everything for everyone.

As travelers like to say, though, “I haven’t been everywhere — but it’s on my list.” And since my to-do list includes pretty much all the places, I reached out to travel experts, influencers, and pros to put together a list of the best destinations for your next mom trip. Here’s what we came up with, from well-known getaways to obscure gems.

Oxnard, California

Benedek/Getty Images

You’ve obviously heard of Los Angeles, and San Francisco is probably already on your list. But don’t overlook the charming Southern California beach town of Oxnard with its “small-town feel and lots of things to do around,” according to ASAP Tickets travel agent Mercedes Zach.

“Located only 60 miles northwest of LAX and near other central destinations, including Santa Barbara, Oxnard is one of Cali's best-kept secrets for water sports and nature lovers,” says Zach. “It is home to miles of pristine golden duned beaches, including the famous Mandalay Beach, as well as historic Victorian-era architecture and some of the best taquerias in the state.”

If your crew is outdoorsy, you’ll love Oxnard’s picturesque harbor, which serves as the closest access point to the breathtaking Channel Islands National Park. And since the surroundings of the islands are protected, you’ll be able to experience a ton of diverse marine life (making it an ideal area for kayakers).

Bonus? “Having plenty of local wineries near the town means that you can both join one of the tasting tours or enjoy a glass of wine with some great seafood in a seaside wine bar to make your weekend escape even more memorable and special.”

St. Augustine, Florida

KenWiedemann/Getty Images

St. Augustine is in regular rotation for my travel crew, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon — I feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface of what there is to do in the area because we get so caught up with beaching, shopping, and eating.

Kelly Tolliday, travel advisor and founder of Rising Nature Retreats (RNR), agrees. “If you’re looking for coastal vibes and a vibrant culture, St. Augustine is your place. As the oldest city in the U.S., it’s rich with historical sites like the Castillo de San Marcos and the cobblestone streets of the Historic District. With its lively arts scene, boutique shopping, and a variety of dining options that highlight fresh seafood and local flavors, there's something for everyone,” Tolliday says, adding, “Just a short 45-min drive from Jacksonville Airport makes it an easy spot for friends from all over the country.”

I definitely second visiting Castilla de San Marcos, a fort older than the United States itself! Also, if you have time, grab your best gals and hit the water for a boating, sailing, or kayaking excursion. And, hey, might as well swing by the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park while you’re in the area — some people believe Juan Ponce de León actually found age-preserving vitality in the springs.

Chicago, Illinois

Mlenny/Getty Images

There’s a reason Chicago always makes “must-visit” lists — it’s full of fun. “We love Chicago for a girls’ weekend getaway because it has something for everyone: shopping, food, sports, art, nightlife,” shares Becky Hart of Seven Corners, Inc. “The Magnificent Mile is retail therapy at its finest, while the collections of public art and the iconic Chicago Public Library deliver free or inexpensive activities for when your wallet needs a break.”

She recommends filling up on deep-dish pizza during your visit (natch), but there’s no shortage of foodie options: “Head to Döner 97 for what might be the best kebabs in the city, or pick from any of the trendy fusion restaurants around. Chicago might be the ‘Second City,’ but the food is first-rate.”

For a bit of sophistication, Hart recommends adding one of Chicago’s world-class museums or a Broadway-caliber show to your itinerary alongside classic touristy spots like Cloud Gate (aka “The Bean”), Skydeck Chicago (home to The Ledge), and the Chicago Riverwalk. Act like kids again when you take a spin on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier or, depending on the timing of your trip, catch a game at Wrigley Field.

Cape May, New Jersey

Benedek/Getty Images

For moms who are interested in visiting the Jersey Shore but prefer staying somewhere quaint, you can’t go wrong with Cape May. It’s giving classic New England beach town: lots of cute boutiques, amazing restaurants, and architecture that looks like it was plucked straight out of a storybook thanks to the area’s Victorian roots.

Wondering where you should stay? LaDell Carter, founder and lead travel designer at Royal Expression Travels, has a suggestion: “Take all the vintage charm, beachside bliss, and farm-fresh allure you can imagine, blend them into a picturesque setting, and voilà: You’ve crafted Beach Plum Farm in Cape May. Nestled amidst acres of lush, innovative farmland, this haven of fun and relaxation is where your girls' trip dreams come true. Think spa treatments under open skies, gourmet farm-to-table feasts, and cozy cottages adorned with high-end furnishings. Imagine cruising around in a golf cart, the wind in your hair, laughter echoing as you explore the property.”

Downright idyllic. And since Cape May’s bars, boutiques, and beach are just a couple of blocks away, you get the best of both worlds. Did I mention Cape May also has local wineries? As Carter puts it, this place is “perfect for toasting to friendship and freedom.”

The South Carolina Lowcountry

Teresa Kopec/Getty Images

You have several options for your Lowcountry moms’ trip, or if you’re feeling really ambitious (how long does Grandma have the kids?), you could hit them all.

Beach lovers will be in paradise at Hilton Head Island, where 12+ miles of coastline mean seemingly endless sun-soaked shores and scenic salt marshes. If you want to relax, unwind, and feel the Atlantic Ocean breeze in your hair as much as possible, book a stay at the seaside Westin Hilton Island Resort & Spa. Grab the freshest local seafood you can find (from dock to table!) at Hudson’s while you take in views of the Port Royal Sound, or hit Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar for elevated Southern cuisine (think deviled eggs with smoked salmon).

In the sleepier town of Beaufort, you can meander around The Point, gawk over the stunning antebellum mansions, shop along Bay Street, catch a sunset while strolling along Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, and lean into your bookish side at the Pat Conroy Literary Center. I highly recommend making the short drive to nearby Saint Helena Island for an unbeatable photo at the Avenue of Oaks or a quick visit to Hunting Island State Park and Lighthouse.

Last but certainly not least, you could plan your entire Lowcountry trip around Charleston. First-timers will definitely want to stop for photos at some of the Holy City’s iconic sites: the Pineapple Fountain, White Point Garden and the Battery, Rainbow Row, Fort Sumter National Monument, or the stunning gardens at Middle Place or Magnolia.

But there’s truly so much else to do, too, from strolling cobblestone streets to marveling over stately architecture or the city’s haunted history to making the scenic drive to visit the Angel Oak on Johns Island and tour the Charleston Tea Garden on Wadmalaw. Plus, Charleston is one of the country’s premier foodie cities, so you’ll find next-level dining — as well as dive bars and hole-in-the-wall establishments — on every corner.

Pro tip, though? Visit in the spring or fall when it isn’t muggy AF.

Moab, Utah

Mark Brodkin Photography/Getty Images

Let’s Jetty co-founders Suzie Palma and Nicole Martinez are best friends and longtime travel buddies — and they swear some of their best memories live in Moab. "There's something about a desert trip that really allows you to reset. These are the trips I plan when I need to check in with myself and spend quality time with friends,” Palma tells us. “Moab offers a mix of adventure, relaxation, and wellness activities where you can go from a rugged hike or climb to a spa day and brunch. Not to mention, the scenery makes for a beautiful photo backdrop.”

Martinez agrees that the city is the perfect spot for a girls’ trip, thanks to its wide array of possible activities and excursions. “Whether your group wants to indulge in a bougie glamping experience at Under Canvas or have an adventure-filled weekend of getting after it, Moab has the best variety. I recommend seeing the Arches for a few mellow hikes and catching the sunset at Dead Horse Point. There are also a ton of fun activities like canyoneering, mountain biking, and ATVs. And once you're done playing outside, there's plenty of breweries and restaurants to hop around,” Martinez says.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Austin and San Antonio get all the Texas travel attention but don’t sleep on Corpus Christi. This coastal destination boasts more than 223 days of sunshine per year and an average temperature of 79 degrees, making it one of the most reliable options for fun in the (not-so-scorching) sun.

The city’s director of communications, America Segura, shared some of the most exciting things to do in the area to make the most of a moms’ trip, starting with a stay at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel (just blocks away from downtown) or at Lively Beach (just steps away from the Gulf of Mexico).

Segura also recommends relaxing on one of Corpus Christi’s nine beaches, exploring evergreen attractions like the Art Museum of South Texas or Texas State Aquarium, scheduling a private group session with Water Dog for classes like floating yoga and beach barre, or indulging in a delightful high tea party with a French twist at Bien Mérité for made-to-order tea, beignets, and more.

The standout here, though, has to be reserving the Love Shack Tiki Hut. This portable dwelling, which can be set up at a number of locations on Mustang Island, sets you up with all of your beach day essentials: hammock swings, lounge chairs, Bluetooth speakers, a mini fridge, and even a margarita machine.

Waikiki, Hawaii

The Royal Hawaiian

If you’ve got it in your budget to fly to Hawaii for your moms’ trip, why the hell not, right? Start by checking into The Royal Hawaiian, which is known as the “Pink Palace of the Pacific.” Between the resort’s blush-colored facade and the ground’s lush gardens, the IG captions basically write themselves. If you really want to go all out, you could book the Mailani Tower Loft Suite, which accommodates up to six adults and offers breathtaking views from the private lanai. Or you could splurge on the Pretty in Pink package and enjoy rose-colored glasses, pink rosé, pink chocolate-covered macadamia nuts, and a pink pancake mix.

You’ll have plenty to keep you busy nearby (lei-making classes and hula dancing sessions are favorites) or help you relax (hello, Abhasa Spa). You and your best gals can go snorkeling with sea turtles, attend a luau, visit the Pearl Harbor USS Arizona Memorial, chase waterfalls, tour some Jurassic Park filming locations, or even swim with sharks if your group is full of adventure junkies. Don’t forget to make time for a slice of Hula Pie at legendary local restaurant Duke’s Waikiki or a serving of slow-cooked kalua pork at Helena’s Hawaiian Food.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Julie Thurston/Getty Images

Yes, yes, everyone always recommends Nashville for a girls’ trip, and it truly does make for a memorable one. But RNR’s Tolliday says her team likes to look a little further southeast towards Chattanooga.

“Regularly rated as one of America’s top mid-sized cities, there’s truly something for everyone. Nestled along the Tennessee River and surrounded by scenic mountains, Chattanooga boasts of incredible hiking for all levels, rock climbing, and exploring Ruby Falls and Lookout Mountain,” she shares. “The city’s revitalized downtown features unique boutiques, trendy restaurants, and the lively Chattanooga Riverwalk, perfect for shopping with friends. Join a whiskey tasting, a sunset riverboat cruise, or even a kayak tour for the ultimate fun with friends.”

Portland, Oregon

Posnov/Getty Images

There are few areas I love to visit more than the Pacific Northwest, and you can’t beat Portland for a cool getaway. Creativity, culture, entertainment — she’s got it all.

As you roam around the trendy Pearl District, grab a drink at a reclaimed warehouse turned microbrewery or artisan coffee shop, or pop into a quirky boutique for a bit of shopping. You’ll notice the city has a vibrant arts scene, including contemporary art galleries, live music, and theater shows. For the best view of Portland’s skyline, take a tour of Pittock Mansion, which is nestled high in the West Hills.

If you want to stretch your legs in nature, there are plenty of green spaces that make it easy to stop and smell the roses, like the Portland Japanese Garden (considered the most authentic outside of Japan). You could hike the Columbia River Gorge, go wine tasting in the Willamette Valley, or take a drive to the Oregon coast (about two hours) to visit charming seaside towns like Astoria (home of the Goonies) or Pacific City. A must-do along the way? Stopping at the famous Tillamook Creamery for some fresh ice cream or cheese samples.

Big Sky, Montana

©thierrydehove.com/Getty Images

Channel your inner Beth Dutton with a trip to rustic Montana. With towering mountains, rushing rivers, and dense woods, it’s one of the most scenic destinations on the list. If you visit during the sunnier months, you can take advantage of the beautiful weather to get outside and hike, horseback ride, raft, mountain bike, fly fish, or visit Yellowstone National Park. In the winter, you can’t beat snow skiing, snowmobiling, or the super-cozy and enchanting experience of taking a sleigh ride through snow-covered forests. To fuel your adventures (and shopping — Big Sky has shopping, too!), grab a pizza at Blue Moon Bakery or hit Beehive Basin Brewery for locally crafted beer.

Any time of year, you can unwind at one of the area’s many amazing spas, enjoy a hot cuppa in front of a roaring fire at one of the local resorts, and get frame-worthy photos of the iconic Big Sky Soldiers Chapel landmark.

Elizabeth City, North Carolina

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

In my experience, some of the best girls’ trips are the ones where you end up somewhere that feels like it’s still on the fringe of being “discovered.” Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is one of those places.

Brunch here is essential, and SAGOS on the River comes highly recommended. Chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, and shrimp and grits? Yes, please. Other local favorites include the woman- and veteran-owned Kraken Coffeehouse, which serves brews and breakfast, and The Mills Downtown Bistro, which is housed in a historic building with an embossed tin ceiling and chandeliers.

If it’s craft cocktails your crew craves, try Juniper, the city’s first craft cocktail bar, or Seven Sounds Brewing Company, a waterfront spot that offers 12 rotating taps of locally-made craft beer. Or maybe you’d rather book an elegant and traditional tea service at the new Main Street Tea House (pinkies up!).

If you really want a unique trip, book a stay at the psychedelic Immersive Art Retreat, which is “ideally suited for realigning chakras and embracing creativity.” And while you’re in town, don’t miss the eclectic shopping scene, making sure to stop by earthy Roots Plant Co., Shut Up & Listen Records, and Pine & Porch.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Boogich/Getty Images

Girls just wanna have fun... in the sun. But also enjoy the city? Yep, both can be true in Fort Lauderdale. Book a stay at the Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale to put you in close proximity to the best of what this area offers: beaches, art galleries, hip eateries, and more. This Hyatt happens to be located in the city’s tallest skyscraper, meaning you can’t ask for better skyline views. Did I mention it has an outdoor pool with an Elev8 pool bar?

Outside of the hotel, take your pick of fun — you can stroll the sandy shores of one of the city’s eight beaches, listen to live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park, or check out the city’s creative side in FATVillage. After exploring the city all day, enjoy a nightcap at the hotel’s guest room turned speakeasy, 901. With pre-prohibition vibes and an upscale cocktail menu (I’ll have a “Smoke and Mirrors,” please), you’ll feel just like Daisy Buchanan from The Great Gatsby (but, you know, less tragic).

All of this and only 30 minutes from Miami? Book it, stat.

An Alaskan Cruise

NCL

There’s a lot to be said for the convenience and efficiency of a cruise. “Time is a precious thing for us busy moms, and cruising gives you the ability to unpack once and see multiple destinations in one trip, giving moms and gal pals the ability to see and do more of what they love with less time,” says Norwegian Cruise Line’s Daniela Jolodosky, pointing out the ease of access to entertainment, spa offerings, restaurants, bars, lounges, and activities all on board.

For adventurous moms, Jolodosky recommends a cruise to Alaska. “A cruise is the absolute best way to see the Last Frontier, allowing girlfriends to enjoy the majesty and natural beauty of this bucket list destination,” she explains. “From glaciers to hiking to shopping for artisan crafts and more, there is really so much to see and do in Alaska, and it is no doubt one of my favorite destinations.”