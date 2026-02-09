I’ve Tried All The Lubes. These Are The Best Ones

Are you overwhelmed with all the lube products out there? Wonder which ones will give you the best bang for your buck? Well, I’m here to guide (or should I say glide?) you in the right direction whether you like to get your rocks off alone or with a partner, because Lord knows we have enough decisions to make on the daily. The truth is, most of us need to set ourselves up for a smooth landing at every age. Hormones, stress, medication, hydration levels, and foreplay (or lack of it) all play a role in how slippery we get. It’s not just an age thing. It’s a chemistry thing.

And it’s best to be prepared. I mean, you wouldn't drive across the country with bald tires now, would you?

Let’s get into it: As a 50-year-old woman who has had three kids and needed lube for every reason you can ever imagine, here are my top picks.

Kush Queen Delta 9 THC Lube Kush Queen Delta 9 THC Lube $169.99 This lube is magic. Not only is it an award-winning lube, it’s helped me with something I was struggling with for years: I can now fall asleep after sex when I get intimate at night, something I never used to be able to do. For some reason, if I got busy at bed time, I’d be awake for hours. Not with this liquid gold. And the best part? This lube enhances pleasure and sensation by increasing the blood flow to the genital area. I will never be without this stuff for after-dark romping. Not if I want to fall asleep at a decent hour anyway.

Glow Below Intimate Moisturizing Oil Glow Below Intimate Moisturizing Oil $29 A product that can multitask has my full attention. This isn’t just lube, it’s skincare for your lady parts. It’s all natural and keeps you juicy down there. Use it as a daily moisturizer and it’s safe to use during intimacy. Trust me, once you start using this every day, you won’t stop.

SKYN Naturally Endless Personal Lube SKYN Naturally Endless Personal Lubricant See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking for something you can just grab at your local pharmacy, while you’re pursuing the aisles at Target, or something you can get from Amazon try this gold standard for lube. It’s inexpensive and safe with both latex and latex-free condoms. It’s long-lasting, won’t stain and is easy to wash off. It’s smooth and gentle on skin and works well with all your personal massagers.

Shine Organic Aloe-Based Lube Shine | Organic Aloe-Based Lubricant $25 I love this lube because it’s made with organic aloe, has a locking pump so it’s great for travel and stashing in your nightstand drawer without worrying if it will ruin your spicy book, and can be used with latex condoms and all your devices.

Honey Girl Personal Lubricant Honey Girl Personal Lubricant $28.85 The glide factor with this lube is on point. While it’s not compatible with latex, you can happily go bare with this silky, smooth lube. It lasts for those longer sessions and never dries out or gets sticky. It’s USDA-certified organic and non-toxic.

Lube Life Lube Life See price on Amazon See on Amazon This lube has over 150,000k 4.5 stars on Amazon. Need I say more? I always have some on hand, and I like it just as much as the more expensive brands. Customers say it works great and feels smooth without getting sticky. I enjoy using a little extra as it’s a little lighter than most lubes I’ve tried but the price and the quantity allow you to do that.

Evree Intimate Massage Cream Evree - Intimate Massage Cream $29.99 This massage cream is such a treat. First of all, it smells amazing and is edible. It melts on contact and can also be used on your skin as a massage cream should one activity lead to another. It’s rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, all the good stuff your skin needs.

A little glide can turn sexy time from “fine” to “why the hell didn’t I do this sooner.” Remember, there’s nothing wrong with needing a little extra support. Our bodies change. Desire changes. A good lube isn’t a luxury–it’s just smart self-care.