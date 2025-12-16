These January Decluttering Tasks Take Under 10 Minutes & Make A Huge Difference

By the time January rolls around, I’m ready to throw away everything I own. The holiday decorations have overstimulated me, I’m sick of the furniture being crammed into other corners to make room for the tree, and my kid has amassed tons of new toys while throwing away none. But cleaning and decluttering can feel like massive tasks and take large chunks of time, so what’s a busy mom to do? Well, I say keep this list of January decluttering tasks that take under 10 minutes on hand. That’s really all the time you need to make a huge difference around your house, one small area at a time.

Honestly, it’s really hard sometimes to gauge how long a decluttering task will take. You dive in and suddenly it’s three hours later and you’re surrounded by a mountain of clothes and no closer to an organized closet than when you started. It’s OK to set a timer for 10 minutes if that’s all you have and you don’t want to get sucked into a wormhole of tidying your entire space. These tasks shouldn’t take much longer than that anyway, but don’t discount the power of a helpful little alarm.

Pick a surface and put everything on it away. Flat surfaces accumulate stuff, whether it’s the kitchen counter, the coffee table, the dining table, or a nightstand. Just pick one and clear it off. Put away everything that has a place, and begin gathering up items that don’t have a designated place in your home. Once you’ve done this to a few surfaces throughout the week, you’ll start to get an idea of what categories of items need a more permanent storage solution, and there you’ll have a bigger weekend organizing project to dive into.

Clean underneath one sink. The cabinets under kitchen and bathroom sinks are where things go to rot, honestly. Toss old, dried-out cleaning products, unearth some things you forgot you had, and maybe note what kind of containers or extra shelves would help you make better use of the space, should you choose to spend more time on that later.

Throw away old underwear or lonely socks. Take that sock or undie drawer and dump it out. Toss anything with holes, wear and tear around the edges, you name it. Any socks without matches must go. You’ll be surprised how much easier it is to find your favorite pair of gym socks when you don’t have to sift through a bunch of loners.

Edit your coffee mug collection. I know, I know, it’s painful to think about. But hear me out: How many of those mugs do you actually use? And are you happy cleaning and storing the rest of them, even if you don’t drink out of them? Would you be happier if you had that space back for something else? Make some tough calls, and I promise you won’t regret it.

Check the expiration dates on all the sauces in the fridge. That balsamic glaze from 2022 has to go, babe. All the dressings and sauces in the refrigerator door get overlooked when we’re cleaning out leftovers, but no longer. Take back your fridge shelves.

Turn all your hangers backwards. This is a tried-and-true method of figuring out which clothes you should keep without having to stand in front of your closet for hours debating with yourself. Take 10 minutes and flip all your hangers backwards. When you wear an item from your closet, flip the hanger back around the right way. In six months to a year, you’ll be able to see clearly which items you wore and which ones you didn’t. Donate what you don’t use. Boom: no more hours-long closet clean-out wormholes.

Go through your spices & seasonings. Much like sauces and condiments in the fridge, how often do any of us check the expiration dates on our spice collection? Sadly, my husband and I recently learned we’d been nursing the same industrial-sized garlic powder since, like, 2019. Clean out the spice cabinet and give yourself some space back.

Purge your purse. Why am I always digging through so much sh*t in my purse to find the thing I need? How many menstrual cups do I really need in here? Surely the answer isn’t the seven currently clogging up my bag. And don’t get me started on all the lip balms. Just... dump out the bag. Throw away the garbage (you know there’s literal garbage in there). Leave what you actually use and put away the rest — you know, all the stuff that makes it hard to find the one Chapstick you’re always rooting around for.

Toss actual junk from your junk drawer. You don’t realize how much packaging and just trash accumulates in a junk drawer, from empty boxes of Duracells to dried-up tubes of super glue. Toss the crap, give the inside of the drawer a wipe-down, and put the rest back, maybe to be organized at a later date (if you care).

Organize your batteries. Roughly half of our kitchen junk drawer is taken up by loose batteries rolling around in various stages of decay. I bought a battery organizer on Amazon to put them all in and love it, but you could also just use Ziploc baggies or old food storage containers to achieve the same thing without spending any money. Just gather them all up, throw away any that have deteriorated or stopped working, and store the keepers by size so you always know where to find the AAs.

Declutter your medicine cabinet. Medicines expire! I forget this often. Go through your stash of cold, cough, flu, and pain remedies and check those dates. Lord knows the next time you’re sick, you want the medicine you take to actually work.

Say goodbye to nail polishes and cosmetics that are too old to use. Makeup and nail polish expire, so if you’ve been nursing two or three mascaras for more than six months, it’s time to toss them all before you get a stye. Check your cosmetics for the little symbol that looks like a jar being opened — the number inside it indicates how many months after opening the product it should be thrown away. You should also clear out any polishes that are more than two years old. Bonus points if you let go of any makeup or polish you just know you’ll never use.

Designate a drop zone. Decluttering is good; preventing clutter so you don’t have to declutter every day is better. Setting up a drop zone in my house for us to toss car keys, wallets, and mail helps contain the mess and takes up less visual space. You could find a pretty decorative tray, bowl, or hook system, or just use a big mixing bowl until you find the right vessel and place to keep it in the house.

Unsubscribe from as many emails as possible in 10 minutes. Your inbox isn’t a physical space, but it sure can add to how chaotic your brain feels. If you have 10 minutes to spare, sit down and unsubscribe from as many newsletters and mass emails from retailers as you possibly can. You may not get them all in one sitting, but you can make a good dent.

Decluttering can easily turn into a massive task, but these little bite-sized versions will make a big difference in a small amount of time.