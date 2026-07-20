Nothing Says #BadMom Like A Kid With A Sunburn

You know the moment you notice it: the pink shoulders and the cheeks that are a little too rosy. And then the immediate internal spiral begins. Wait, did I even put sunscreen on them? Did they go in the water too quickly after I put it on? And then you realize it. Shit. I did apply the sunscreen, but it was five hours ago. Time flies when you’re having fun... and apparently also when your kid is getting burnt like a piece of toast!

You see, successful summer motherhood is measured in SPF reapplication frequency, and failure to keep up is obvious to anyone with working eyeballs.

But it’s not easy, being a sunscreen mom. The sun is shining sometimes even when it doesn’t look like it, so it’s sneakier than you think. And applying it? Buckle up. Because while one kid likes the spray, another likes the stick, and the last one thinks they all smell funny, so getting them all lathered in adequate protection can be about as easy as chasing down a pack of feral animals and putting them in scuba gear.

But it’s OK, we tell ourselves; it will last a while. The problem: It doesn’t last a while.

Because do you want to know a couple of things that ruin a good sunscreen application? Swimming, sand, sweat, rubbing yourself with a towel. Basically all the things your kid is going to do once the sunscreen has been applied.

So you will need to reapply. And you will need to do that on a pretty regimented schedule without letting too much time lapse between applications. But as we know, fun-filled summer days can be a little chaotic and time can get lost. And even if you have your alarm set, the sunscreen reapplication in public — well, that’s an Olympic-level parenting event.

Inevitably, you will be met with the moment you realize your efforts have failed. It will be bathtime, or they will have slipped out of their bathing suit and into pajamas, and you will see the line. The unmistakable line separating pale white from fire-engine-red, and your guilt will start to spiral. You’ll wonder if tomorrow, when your kid re-enters the public at the pool or camp drop-off, you will be judged.

And... you will be. Those cherry red cheeks might as well be a scarlet letter sewn onto your cute new tank top for all to see. But before you totally spiral, let me provide a little perspective as a mom of four who has been doing this for a bit.

We’ve all been there.

To be clear, this isn’t a hall pass to chuck your SPF. Of course we’re all still team sunscreen, and a real burn deserves real attention. This is about grace for the days you tried and lost. Every mom has had at least one sunburn moment, and if you haven’t, you have had some other obviously shameful moment where the world was privy to all your mothering flaws.

And ya know what? It really is OK. Or it will be, anyway. You can be a good, active, kickass parent and still miss a shoulder. You can be Mom of the Year and lose track of time. Grab a little aloe vera and move on. A sunburn isn’t a badge of honor (obviously), but a massive guilt spiral doesn’t have to be the price of admission to a full, chaotic, joy-filled summer, either.

Because if that kind of fun in the sun with my kids means the occasional missed shoulder or pink cheeks, call me a #badmom all you want. In the meantime, I’ll be over here reapplying.

Samm is an ex-lawyer and mom of four who swears a lot. Find her on Instagram @sammbdavidson.