Never let anyone tell you planning a child’s birthday party isn’t stressful AF. I imagine it’s like planning a small-scale wedding, but instead of worrying about rude in-laws, you have to consider a bunch of food allergies and ways to minimize awkward small talk with someone whose name you should know, but is in your phone contacts as “Ben’s Mom.”

One mom shared her hack to create the best possible order of ceremonies, and it might be simple, but trust me, it’s genius.

“Any parents out there who are doing a child's birthday party, I’m about to give you a revolutionary tip,” said Shayne Spencer, who goes by @shaynex20 on TikTok.

Spencer suggested that parents should serve cake first, rather than waiting until the end of the party. Brilliant!

“I’ve just been at a birthday party where they did this, and it made all the difference,” Spencer said. “Because not only is there none of that awkward standing around at the end, there's also no leftover cake!”

It makes sense! At all the birthday parties I’ve attended, cake has always been a sort of closing ceremony, but we all know it’s the main event. We should treat it as such!

Plus, once the kids are sugar-hyped and spend the rest of the party running wild, their eventual crash can be a perfect opportunity for attendees to make their exit.

Many commenters shared their support for Spencer’s birthday party hack.

“Yup we do it about half an hour in gets it out the way everyone eats the cake parents can relax after and when people want/need to leave they don't need to wait for the cake,” one user shared.

“I support this because then if I child has to leave early they don’t miss out,” said another. “But I don’t support no leftover cake.”

Fair enough!

Not everyone was on board, however. One user had a horror story to share.

“We will never do this again, my aunt thought it would be a great idea & then afterwards the kids wanted to play & they all puked blue 😂,” she wrote.

Ok, so maybe attempt at your own risk. But personally, I’ll be keeping this hack in my back pocket.