Kourtney Kardashian Is In On The Weirdest Halloween Trend That Nobody Asked For

Look, Halloween isn’t just for kids. The holiday offers fun for all ages, whether that means wearing a costume your mother would burn if she ever found it in college, or getting bundled up to hand out candy on the stoop when your partying days have past.

Yes, Halloween is for everyone, but maybe there’s a time and place for certain decor?

Kourtney Kardashian has never been one to shy away from controversy, and her Halloween decorations are no different.

Kardashian, along with her husband Travis Barker, are known for going all out for Halloween, from their couples costumes (last year they were Beetlejuice and Lydia), to their extensively-decorated home.

This week, the couple gained some attention for Kardashian’s Instagram post showing off their chosen yard inflatables: two skeletons, uh, boning.

Instagram / @kourtneykardash

Sure, Halloween is freaky... but not necessarily in that way.

The Kardashian clan tends to draw ire for most things they do, and this was no different. The comment section was full of criticism for the giant straddling skeleton inflatables.

“As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables,” one user said.

“You have children and you think the skeletons positions is appropriate. Ugh tacky,” said another.

Personally, I fall into the “tacky” camp rather than the “scarring the children” camp. I just think the apparent trend of NSFW skeleton decor is a little, well, weird.

Instagram user Lyndsey Horton shared a reel showing her similar encounter with skeletons getting their Halloween freak on.

Horton posted a video from Michael’s craft store, of a display full of skeleton figurines in a wide variety of positions.

“Hey Michael’s, are you ok?” Horton asked with a laugh.

The commenters on Lindsay’s post were a bit more forgiving than those on Kardashian’s.

“They’re in looooooove let them live,” one user joked.

“Okay but I love them...” another admitted.

Another user even pointed out the apparent connection to Kardashian’s decorations, with one figurine even posed in the same straddling position.

“Taking kourt and trav line to a whole other level 🙃,” the user said.

Instagram / @ellehorton

A quick (and brave) Google for “skeleton sex decoration” brings up the Michael’s figurines, and an inflatable similar to the Kardashian-Barker’s, but nothing else quite as explicit.

Is this the start of a trend? If it is, can we just maybe... not?