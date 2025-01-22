The Leading Cause of Death In Pets May Surprise You. Here’s What To Know.

Let’s be honest: Pets are not just animals that live in the house; they’re members of the family, and some of us love them more than our kids. So when our furry friends start showing signs of feeling sick, it’s an immediate red flag — usually followed by a vet visit ASAP.

I’ve lost two dogs to cancer in the past year, and no one was more surprised than I was to walk into my veterinarian’s office for what I believed would be a quick check-up, only to walk out with a cancer diagnosis.

:record scratch: Did you just say cancer? It’s true; an estimated 12 million cats and dogs (6 million each) are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, one in four dogs and one in five cats will develop cancer, with 50% of pets over the age of 10 developing neoplasia.

Jeez, why so much? The answer is pretty simple, according to Virginia-based veterinary oncologist Jack O’Day: Animals are living longer than they ever have in the past.

“As animals live longer, they undergo more cell division, giving them a higher chance of developing cancer at some point in their life,” O’Day says, adding that veterinarians are also becoming better at detecting and treating cancer than ever before, making reported incidences higher.

Still, hearing the word cancer can send even the most composed pet owners reeling. Rather than stressing yourself out on a Google-driven bender, here’s what to know about a cancer diagnosis in your dog or cat from three practicing veterinary oncologists.

I think my pet has cancer. What now?

The very best thing you can do for your cat or dog is become your pet's advocate, even if your primary veterinarian says they aren't concerned.

"You have the ability and the right to advocate and ask for confirmation," says Dr. Daniela Korec, adding there is almost always a test that can be done to confirm or deny cancer. "I can't tell you how many times I find that owners who are now navigating treatment with me are regretting and saying, 'I wish I would have asked my vet, but they said they weren't worried.'"

Korec adds that's not a knock on any primary veterinarian because, in many cases, they're just trying to save their clients money by not running tests they deem unnecessary.

My primary vet suspects cancer. What should I do?

Some veterinary oncologists are referral only, so your primary vet can help you navigate getting an appointment.

Other oncologists don't require a referral, and in those cases, the best thing to do in order to see one is to start calling local practices to check availability. There is a waiting list in many cases, but you can ask to be put on their cancellation list.

"Even if you're unsure you would do anything to treat cancer, I always think there's value in at least seeking input from someone like an oncologist, because our job is to present all of what is possible, not just telling people what to do," says O'Day, who assures there are options for most types of cancer found in pets.

Is this a death sentence for my pet?

Unfortunately, cancer is a leading cause of death in both cats and dogs — but a cancer diagnosis isn't always a death sentence. So, while your dog or cat will die ~one day,~ they can also live normal lives post-diagnosis in some cases.

"When you see a tumor, I would say don't despair ... there are plenty of them that when you remove it, you could potentially be giving your pet a completely normal lifespan," Korec says of cancers such as mast cell and plasma tumors.

Korec estimates she has seen and treated around 4,000 pets throughout her career, and treatment options are available in many cancer cases.

What types of treatments are available?

The three most common cancer treatments for both dogs and cats are surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. And the best news is that animals don’t experience these treatments the same way as humans, so don’t freak out if you know someone who went through chemotherapy and felt miserable the entire time.

“I always tell people that 70% of patients going through something like chemo do so with no side effects, and the majority of patients that do have side effects are going to be mild and self-limiting in nature,” O’Day says, adding there is around a 5% chance of serious side effects that would result in hospitalization.

Treatment plans will look a little different for every pet, too. Some cancer treatment plans require weekly visits, while others necessitate fewer visits.

Veterinary oncologist Alyssa Przydrozny, who has been practicing since 2016, says she uses treatment only when it will improve an animal’s quality of life. “My goal, with really any approach to treatment, is to not make the treatment worse than what the pet may be experiencing from their disease,” she says.

Are there certain dogs or cats that aren’t good candidates for treatment?

Absolutely — and Korec says it's important to consider this when talking with your oncologist.

"I think sometimes people have the misconception that they're going to go to an oncologist, and we're going to try to sell them on chemo," she says. "But a lot of our job is to guide you through end-of-life care."

Animals with comorbidities, such as arthritis, wouldn't be great candidates for aggressive treatments. "A 15-year-old dog with severe arthritis isn't going to be the best candidate for amputation," Korec says. "So in those situations, we talk about keeping the patient comfortable, potentially giving some palliative treatments, but ultimately talking about what end of life looks like, and how to focus on quality over quantity, and what to watch for when it's time."

Could I have prevented this with a better diet?

Despite plenty of online forums discussing this topic, there isn't enough evidence to point to food as a source of cancer. Still, Korec says it's the number one question she gets when diagnosing new patients.

"That does not mean that there have not been environmental factors that have been suggested to contribute to the development of certain cancers, both in cats and dogs, but food has not really been directly linked," she says.

OK, but now that my dog has been diagnosed, should I be limiting carbohydrates since they feed cancer?

Korec and O'Day say that's unnecessary, pointing to studies on low-carb dog food that suggested it did not decrease the prevalence or the chances of developing cancer.

So, why are owners so focused on changing their pet's diet with treatment? O'Day says it's predicated by the thought that you can starve cancer cells.

"We know that if you do that, their cancer cells will use one of many other metabolic pathways that they can to produce energy," he says. "Nothing has been shown at this point in time that specific diets are linked to certain cancers and that there are certain dietary therapies that would be beneficial in treating cancer."

Are there signs I should look for in my pet who is acting otherwise healthy?

Yes and no. This can be hard, Przydrozny admits, because different cancers present in different ways.

For bloodborne cancers, such as lymphoma, signs are oftentimes not very specific. “It could be really vague symptoms — things like lower energy, GI upset, or weight loss,” she says. Other cancers — like solid tumors — may be more obvious, where you can see the mass present or the animal exhibiting signs of pain, like limping. “This is especially true with things like bone tumors,” Przydrozny explains. Animals can develop abdominal and testicular tumors, as well as skin, bone, and breast cancers.

For both dogs and cats, lymphoma — a type of blood cancer — is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer. In dogs, this typically presents with an enlarged peripheral lymph node (think around the neck and armpits). In cats, lymphoma is commonly seen in the GI tract, so owners report vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite.

In terms of things that owners may notice at home, Przydrozny says to look for non-specific signs that may signal cancer. “That includes things like lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, or weight loss,” she says.

So, while a cancer diagnosis is never something any pet owner wants to hear, it’s important to know that not only are there options, but there are experts ready to help.

“I have clients who tell me that the cancer diagnosis sent them first into an emotional spiral, but that it taught them to really appreciate every moment with their pet,” Korec says. “And that even though they got less time than they thought they were going to get, they really lived in the moment with their pet. As oncologists, we are often able to make that time possible.”

How will I know when it’s time to say goodbye?

All three oncologists agree that knowing when to say goodbye to a beloved pet is a frequent topic of conversation in their exam rooms, but it’s never a decision that is made lightly. They encourage owners to keep a daily log to see how their dog or cat is doing, with one assessment tool for this being the Journey’s quality of life scale for pets. This scale assigns a numerical value to factors that include things like pain, hygiene, and eating or drinking.

“It’s important to keep track of how your pet is doing,” Korec says. “Keeping a log using numerical values helps you to track whether you’re averaging in the twos and threes or if you’re still at eight to nine.”