Let’s Bring Back Potluck Night

My besties and I meet once a week for dinner. It’s our time to decompress about everything from motherhood to being a single parent to the latest fashion trends to our relationships. We’ve been doing it since our 20s (we’re now 50), and it's always been an added expense, but well worth it. Almost like therapy.

But with rising food costs and gas prices on steroids, it’s become hard to justify. In fact, I’d go so far as to say I started to feel irresponsible. I’m all for living your life and enjoying it. Going out to eat has always been one of my favorite things to do. No cooking, no cleaning, and being waited on? Sign me up!

Meeting friends and family for a meal out has been my go-to for so long, but something had to give. A few months ago while having dinner with a girlfriend, we were signing off on our dinner bills (that had gone up again) and we looked at each other and said at the exact same time, “I can’t spend $45 on a salad once a week anymore.” Yes, our weekly meeting was special, but it was costing almost $200 a month. I’m done shaking my head every time I see how much a small plate of food costs like I didn’t know what was coming. By now we all know just aren’t like they used to be.

So instead of complaining after every meal, we decided it was time to bring back the potluck. And it’s been the best thing ever.

Yes, I know some people aren’t into it; they get a little squeamish about eating food made in someone else’s kitchen, but to me it’s been such a positive change for so many reasons.

First and foremost, it saves so much money. Instead of dropping almost fifty bucks, we spend less than half of that on a dish. And if you don’t think you have time to make a dish to share, ask yourself this: do you have time to save hundreds a month?

There’s a lot more food. I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough of going to a restaurant and seeing the prices go up and the portions go down. I want to feel full after a meal, and no one ever leaves a potluck hungry.

Everyone contributes so the host doesn’t have to do all the work, which is perfect for me because as much as I like to entertain, I hate making an entire meal for a bunch of people. I simply don’t have the energy to do all the cooking and then entertain. And it’s actually so fun to see the variety that’s there and exchange recipes.

Potlucks used to be a huge thing; they practically take you back in time. Whether it was a Christmas party, a barbeque at the end of the street, or a church gathering, nobody worried about making things perfect. I’m more than happy to sit around a table of homemade food with good friends and laugh. It’s not about the casserole, it’s about the connection. (Okay, if there’s cheese involved, it’s about the casserole.)

These gatherings have been so much more memorable than meeting at a restaurant. Plus there’s the added bonus of being able to hear everyone at the table.So, let’s bring back the potluck. Dust off the slow cooker and finally put that Pinterest board with all the delicious recipes you’ve been collecting to use. You actually can bring people together with macaroni salad and I’ve seen proof that you can brighten someone’s day with a killer 7-layer dip.

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.