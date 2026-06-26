“I Love Being A Mom, But Not A Wife” & 50 Other Mom Confessions

Every mom’s got something on her mind. Or, more accurately, lots of things. Maybe she’s wistful for her early 20s, back when she was childless and getting hit on at the bar (cue the nostalgia). Maybe she’s got a full-fledged fantasy about the delivery driver, or maybe she’s just feeling giddy at the thought of dating again after divorce.

And some moms? Some moms are just tired. (Translation: Most moms. Most moms are tired.) They’re exhausted or frustrated or burnt all the way out, and too afraid to say any of that out loud.

That, dear readers, is why Scary Mommy Confessions exist. It’s a place to share all the sh*t that usually goes unsaid. A judgment-free zone. Because trust us, every mom has been there, or somewhere like it. So, if you’ve got something on your mind you need to get out — the good, the bad, the slightly unhinged — let it out during our weekly “Confessional” callout, knowing there are millions of other moms right there with you.

Now, let’s see what everyone’s been dying to get off their chests this week.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here

I really miss the carefree spirit I had before I was a wife and mom. Confession #51665477

I think my hubs and I are going to get divorced, and I want full custody of our baby if we do. Confession #52969426

I'm not a bit sad about being an empty nester. BYE! Confession #52721028

My kid pointed out he only has three summers left at home. How do I survive that? Confession #50001943

My husband's job is really stressful right now, but he takes it out on the family! Confession #52232797

My best friend gave her daughter a ridiculous name, and I wish I could tell her. Confession #54396575

My husband was diagnosed with cancer last week. Trying to figure out how to tell the kids. Confession #53680640

Exhausted from trying to navigate around my husband's moods and reactions. Confession #53451700

My husband's life is a vacation compared to mine, and I hate him for it! Confession #53633543

On vacation with the family, and a bird shat on me. Better me than one of them. Confession #54602055

I’m so over the contact napping! Can you please just sleep for two hours when we put you down? Confession #52390082

I miss my 20s and getting hit on by strangers at the bar. Confession #51139675

I hate my perimenopausal belly. Confession #50527573

I quit PTA, and I feel so freeeeeee. Confession #51721559

No village and I’m struggling. Wish I never had kids or got married. Confession #52850956

I’m 42. Pregnant. Scared. But also so excited. Confession #51038577

Counting down the days till school starts! Summers are exhausting. Confession #50799430

My daughter just got her driver’s permit, and I’m terrified. Confession #53778286

I want a second child, but I know I can’t handle it — and my husband doesn’t want one. Confession #50663529

My partner hasn’t tried to have sex with me since I got pregnant … our daughter is two. Confession #54369881

Ex-husband lost his job and thinks he’s going to get away with not paying me child support. Yeah ok!! Confession #52224168

When the cops told me my dad died, I called them liars and scam artists. I’m still in disbelief. Confession #51624547

I love being a mom, but not a wife. Confession #54843824

Trying to survive this year with job loss, drained savings, and a hubs with opposite political views. Confession #54990670

My husband is slowly turning into my third child, and I’m struggling. Confession #52621077

Tomorrow is my last day ever as a teacher. 31 years. Terrified and so happy at the exact same time. Confession #54224343

Sometimes I think my neighbors love me more than my family. Confession #50680150

My 4-year-old son refuses to use the big potty and overflows his trainer potty constantly. Confession #50064119

I just started dating again after divorce, and love the rush of meeting someone new! Confession #52863669

Sometimes I wish I was single and childless. Next year I’m going on vacation by myself. Confession #50972660

I regret adopting one of my kids. They have become so violent and no one believes me. Confession #53541817

My body rejects my husband. I think it’s time for a divorce. Confession #52089801

My finances are a DISASTER. Confession #50719692

Almost 39 weeks pregnant, and I want to block my MIL’s number. Confession #54239658

My oldest is going to middle school, and I’m terrified. Confession #53669436

My husband changed his password and my name on his phone. Confession #51950284

I think I’m failing my daughter. I wish I could go back to her birth and try again. Confession #50383467

My husband starts projects but never finishes them. It drives me crazy! Confession #53302865

Sometimes my husband speaks to our daughter like he doesn’t like her. Confession #52179820

My husband is feeling like a roommate, and it’s weird. Confession #52962445

Our aging neighbor is relying on us so much. It’s time to set some boundaries. Confession #54009490

Treating my late-diagnosed ADHD is turning my life upside down for the better. Confession #50803979

I don’t know how to tell my husband that he needs to lose weight. Confession #54187654

My kids are so much nicer than their friends. I’m tired of parenting little sh*theads! Confession #51977184

My 3-year-old got 20 stitches, our dog died, and I had heart surgery all within the last week. Confession #51774697

My COVID baby graduated kindergarten, and I am UNWELL. Confession #52502636

This cancer scare and waiting for results is going to do me in. Confession #54967211

My husband is kind, solid, a great dad, loyal, loving — and yet I hate seeing him every day. Confession #53061841

All the Ozempic ladies are killing my normal-bodied confidence. Confession #52901150

Wish marriage licenses had to be renewed every few years, and that it could be a choice not to be renewed. Confession #53131056