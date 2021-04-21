Before you click “buy now” over on the Lululemon website, you may want to take a gander at this pair of biker shorts Amazon (and TikTok) users swear are the same exact style, fit, and quality as Lululemon’s Align shorts—the only difference is that they cost about half the price. After one happy customer showed off these five-star rated dupe shorts on TikTok (see below), interest piqued, and people are now raving about these super comfy workout shorts that may just be the only thing you’ll want to wear this summer. (And no, you don’t need to be an avid gym-goer or biker to wear them — they’re also perfect for lounging around the house!)

The Healthyyoga Workout Shorts come in two different lengths—five-inch or eight-inch—and have pockets big enough to carry a phone or slim wallet. And similar to the Lululemon Align style, these shorts are made with moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch fabric that promises to stay opaque no matter your yoga position. Plus, the high waistband on the Heathyyoga shorts employs “tummy control” that smooths out your curves while staying securely in place.

“These are literally amazing,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Please do yourself a favor and buy yourself a pair. They fit like a glove—just enough compression to make you feel secure in all the right places, but not too tight anywhere…The material is SO SOFT and it’s not flimsy at all.”

Another five-star customer added, “These are soft, the pockets are big enough for an iPhone 8 Plus, they hardly ride up and are not see-through when you bend over. They are stretchy so you can go nuts with your workout.”

As long as you pay attention to the size chart provided in the Amazon listing, you can’t go wrong with the Healthyyoga Workout Shorts. Starting at just $17.95, you’ll want to grab a pair in every color for working out, lounging, hanging out with friends—these shorts will instantly become your summer staple.

