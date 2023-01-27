Buckle up, because this news might give junk drawer-loving parents everywhere whiplash. Japanese author and TV personality Marie Kondo, who is highly regarded for “sparking joy” as a meticulous decluttering queen, has apparently changed her tune.

And it’s all thanks to motherhood.

Also known as Konmari, Kondo, 38, recently shared that she believes it’s absolutely okay — and, at times, necessary — to be messy. Why? Well, kids of course.

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up author and Netflix star is now a mom of three, and admits that she’s sort of tossed aside her neat lifestyle at the toddler stage of life.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she said at a recent media webinar and virtual tea ceremony, according to The Washington Post. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time, at this stage of my life,” Kodo — who shares daughters, Satsuki and Miko, and a son with husband Takumi Kawahara — added.

A Marie Kondo playroom makeover.

For anyone who may not know, Kondo’s method of organizing consists of gathering together all of one's belongings, one category at a time, and then only keeping the items that "spark joy." Clients should then choose a place to house everything — neatly, of course. (Here’s a KonMari fold tutorial, for those who are unaware of the space-saving technique.)

Now, however, Kondo has loosened the reins a bit — professionally and personally. The buttoned-up organizer is even sharing tidbits about her self-care routine in her new book, Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life, saying silk or organic cotton pajamas and numerous cups of tea bring her peace.

“Sometimes I pack my schedule so tightly I feel frazzled or am overcome with anxiety,” she writes, admitting that, as an organizing professional, she puts pressure on herself to always keep her house in order. But, what she’s come to realize is the perfectly organized space is simply not realistic for a majority of people. (Namely: parents.)

“Tidying our homes, tidying our environment is also a way of tidying our minds,” Kondo said, adding that even she struggles at times. She realizes that, as her children grow up, her day-to-day will change once again and she “will keep looking inward to make sure I am leading my own kurashi,” meaning “way of life” in Japanese.

Until then, she’ll be scrapbooking, lighting incense, and wiping the soles of her shoes after a long day with the kids. And, yes, she will still thank her shoes for their unmatched service.