You've heard of #girldinner, but it's time to talk about Mom Supper — a term I have made up — which can be easily fulfilled by McDonald's new free french fries deal. Starting July 12 for National French Fry Day, McDonald's is offering a pretty epic way to get some free fries for the family (but especially you).

There will be two days of deals. On Friday, July 12, celebrate McDonald's Free Fries Friday by making a $1 minimum purchase in the McDonald's app to receive a free order of medium fries. On Saturday, July 13, you can get free any-size fries exclusively in the McDonald's app, no purchase necessary.

Just add a large Coke and you have yourself the perfect Mom Supper.

This french fry promotion from McDonald's comes during their Summer of Value, which includes the new $5 Meal Deal. The deal is a win for budget-conscious parents, offering a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a 4-piece McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink for just $5. And McDonald's has added a delightful new dessert you can splurge on to top everything off — a Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry.

McDonald's

I know, you aren't totally convinced that working McFlurry machines isn't a fever dream you had as a kid, but this new sweet treat launched July 10 in McDonald's locations and should be available for you to have along with your free fries. The concoction includes vanilla soft serve blended up with real bananas, strawberry clusters, and plenty of crunchy bites of Kit Kat candy bars throughout.

If you've been hesitant to download another app (I get it), let this McDonald's free french fries deal be the thing that finally pushes you to the edge. My family and I eat at McDonald's fairly often — it's the perfect dinner after soccer practice — and the McDonald's app has some pretty great deals and rewards inside. Plus, you can have your food ready and waiting for you when you pull into the parking space. Now that's the true mom hack.

While the Saturday, July 13, free french fries deal at McDonald's is a limited one-day-only app reward, McDonald's Free Fries Friday is every Friday in the app through December 31, 2024. So, if you can't make it to your local McDonald's this week, prepare yourself for your own Mom Supper another Friday instead. Remember: That Coke will count as your $1 minimum purchase.