Squishmallow fans, we hope you’re hungry. McDonald’s is bringing back Happy Meals featuring the popular collectible plushie toys.

McDonald’s shared the news on Tuesday, announcing that the Squishmallow Happy Meals would be available for a limited time — and, they’re even introducing a new character, a galaxy-patterned axolotl named Halley.

Halley is one of a dozen adorable Squishmallows customers can potentially find in their Happy Meal boxes. Other characters include:

Stevon the dog

Babs the bluejay

Maritza the cactus

Cookie the flamingo

Rorty the monster

Cam the calico cat

Charles the pickle

Junie the banana

Rossi the pink leopard

Zumirez the bat

Mirren the red moth

Every Squishmallow has its own unique story, personality and superpowers (Halley’s, of course, is intergalactic travel), which can be found on its hang tag. The tags also have a QR code new Squish-parents can scan to play an interactive online game.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has hosted our fluffy friends. The fast food chain first introduced Squishmallow Happy Meals in December 2023, and they were a massive hit. Since then, customers have been anticipating the plushies return.

“You’ve waited patiently for two years, and we want to let all collectors know, there’s a new squad on the block that you won’t want to miss out on,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

It seems like the Happy Meals are poised to fly off the shelves once again, with full sets of the toys already selling on eBay for more than $50. McDonald’s says the Squishmallow meals will only be available until June 9, or while supplies last, so we recommend pulling into your nearest drive-through as soon as you can.