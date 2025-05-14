Run, Don’t Walk To McDonald's — Squishmallow Happy Meal Toys Are Back
And, there are a dozen adorable options... for a limited time only!
Squishmallow fans, we hope you’re hungry. McDonald’s is bringing back Happy Meals featuring the popular collectible plushie toys.
McDonald’s shared the news on Tuesday, announcing that the Squishmallow Happy Meals would be available for a limited time — and, they’re even introducing a new character, a galaxy-patterned axolotl named Halley.
Halley is one of a dozen adorable Squishmallows customers can potentially find in their Happy Meal boxes. Other characters include:
- Stevon the dog
- Babs the bluejay
- Maritza the cactus
- Cookie the flamingo
- Rorty the monster
- Cam the calico cat
- Charles the pickle
- Junie the banana
- Rossi the pink leopard
- Zumirez the bat
- Mirren the red moth
Every Squishmallow has its own unique story, personality and superpowers (Halley’s, of course, is intergalactic travel), which can be found on its hang tag. The tags also have a QR code new Squish-parents can scan to play an interactive online game.
This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has hosted our fluffy friends. The fast food chain first introduced Squishmallow Happy Meals in December 2023, and they were a massive hit. Since then, customers have been anticipating the plushies return.
“You’ve waited patiently for two years, and we want to let all collectors know, there’s a new squad on the block that you won’t want to miss out on,” McDonald’s said in a press release.
It seems like the Happy Meals are poised to fly off the shelves once again, with full sets of the toys already selling on eBay for more than $50. McDonald’s says the Squishmallow meals will only be available until June 9, or while supplies last, so we recommend pulling into your nearest drive-through as soon as you can.