I’m so sick of hearing a man say that women are too emotional. We’ve been hearing it our whole lives; there was a time when I believed it. That is, until I started dating men in their 40s and 50s.

Talk about emotions. In fact, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. What these men seem to forget is that anger, shame, embarrassment, jealousy, and irritation are all emotions. Or maybe they didn’t forget, maybe they just don’t know.

Yeah, that seems more accurate.

Because the same men that ask you “keep it drama free” have the biggest crash outs ever.

The guys who want a woman who “doesn’t take life too seriously” are just guys who will act out like a two-year-old if you don’t do things his way or tell him no.

I could tell you story after story about how men meltdown when they don’t get their way, but I'll tell you my favorite (and most recent) tale about a man I dated. Let’s call him Mr. Please-Be-Drama-Free (because that’s what he said to me after I told him I didn’t want to just meet halfway any more for our dates. I wanted to go to his house and have him come to my house.).

Yes, you read that right. After months of dating I told him meeting halfway for dinner or coffee wasn’t doing it for me anymore, and if he wants a relationship with me (which he said he did after I told him I hold off on sex until after I’m in a relationship — go fucking figure) we’d have to start going to each other’s houses.

His response was, "Please be drama free,” so naturally I dumped him because I have outgrown the stage of life where red flags turn me on. My phone started pinging at an embarrassing rate.

I repeated myself. Once. I told him that I wanted an adult relationship and if he thinks I’m going to get it on with him in his car, he’s wrong.

He went from telling me I wanted too much to apologizing at lightning speed. Then he had questions. Lots of them. He was wondering what he’s done wrong and how he could make it right even though I’d already told him. Twice.

I believe ignoring someone is a response. After all, I was clear and kind. I’d said everything I wanted to say. I’d played by the rules, right? I was drama free. I told him what I needed to move forward and he couldn’t provide so I left it at that. Without a speck of drama.

The next morning I got a “good morning, beautiful” text (gotta love those) as if nothing had happened. Only something did happen. We weren’t seeing each other any longer.

Did I tell him that sending that text and acting like nothing had changed was irrational and, dare I say it, borderline crazy?

No I did not.

Instead, I went about my day because I refuse to date a man who won’t come to my house and who doesn’t want me at his house.

Then he sent me a shirtless selfie. Then a long paragraph about how he never wanted anything casual. He wants a commitment! With me!I had to laugh. It seemed like he was willing to say and do anything to get me to change my mind (except for what I asked for).

Then things got heated when he realized he was having a conversation with himself and I didn’t even respond to the shirtless selfie.

He let me know that he was all set with me anyway after sending at least 20 texts mansplaining why I was making a mistake.

There you have it. Just a sliver of proof that men are more emotional than women, especially when they don’t get what they want. But if you really want to see one of them fly off the handle, I guess all it takes is silence when they send you a shirtless selfie.

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.