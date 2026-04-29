Mother’s Day brunch is the usual food-related plan, because yes, as stereotypical as it may be, we ladies love a good brunch. But if you’re a dad, we highly recommend you look into some extra special Mother’s Day dessert ideas to bake for your beautiful wife to celebrate everything she does for your family and those she loves. Present her with a homemade cake and she will kiss you squarely on the mouth — I guarantee it.

To me, the perfect Mother’s Day dessert should sound like it came off the menu of a cool restaurant with great aperol spritzes and breezy patio seating. The flavor is ideally the kind of thing she doesn’t get to enjoy often, because kids turn their noses up at tart lemon desserts or matcha. But today is her day, and she deserves to indulge in whatever fresh fruit pie or rhubarb crisp will delight her most.

01 Stone Fruit Cobbler With Lavender & Black Pepper Line Klein See, this is the epitome of Mother’s Day dessert — sweet, fruity, with slightly unexpected flavors that will make her sit back and say, “Wow.” This recipe is from Marie Frank’s new cookbook More Than Sweet: Desserts with Flavor; you can customize it to your partner’s favorite fruit, and it serves eight to 10 so there will be plenty to go around. INGREDIENTS: Filling 2 pounds / 900 g stone fruit (such as nectarines, apricots, cherries, or plums), pitted and sliced ¼ inch / ½ cm thick

½ cup / 100 g granulated sugar

Zest and juice of ½ orange

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground lavender

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

½ teaspoon salt Topping 1 cup / 125 g all-purpose flour

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons / 175 g granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ cup / 55 g cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch / 1.3 cm pieces

½ cup / 120 ml cold buttermilk

2 tablespoons heavy cream

2 teaspoons demerara sugar

Crème anglaise or ice cream (such as lemon verbena; see page 75), for serving PREPARATION: Make the filling. Place the fruit in a large bowl and toss with the granulated sugar, orange juice and zest, cornstarch, lavender, cinnamon, black pepper, and salt. Set aside to macerate for 10–15 minutes. Make the topping. Mix the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, and cloves in a medium bowl, then cut in the butter with a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the buttermilk and mix until everything is just combined. Assemble the cobbler. Preheat the oven to 375°F / 190°C. Arrange the fruit in a 9-inch square baking dish, drop 2-inch (5 cm) round “biscuits” on top of the fruit, then brush the biscuits with heavy cream and sprinkle with demerara sugar. Bake until the topping is golden brown and the fruit juices bubble around the edges, 40–50 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and let cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature with crème anglaise or ice cream. Excerpted with permission from More Than Sweet: Desserts with Flavor by Marie Frank, published by ‎Hardie Grant North America, April 2026, RRP $40.00 Hardcover.

02 Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies A Cookie Named Desire If your love loves a thick, bakery-style chocolate chip cookie, you’ve got to make her A Cookie Named Desire’s brown butter chocolate chip cookies. They’re a little more effort than your average batch, but that’s literally the entire point.

03 Lemon Coconut Cake A Beautiful Plate A Beautiful Plate’s lemon coconut cake is so perfect for a spring dessert. It’s light and delicate, and the whipped cream and berries really complement that. It’ll look so impressive on the counter waiting for the first slice to vanish.

04 Grilled Peaches & Cream Budget Bytes Men and kids never yearn for grilled fruit. However, throw some ice cream on top and you’ve got lady bait. Budget Bytes’ grilled peaches and cream would be a delicious Mother’s Day dessert to serve to all the moms who came over for Sunday dinner (and an easy one, if the grill is already hot). Who knows — once they see it, the kids may get on board too.

06 Fresh Strawberry Pie Averie Cooks Averie Cooks can teach you how to make a gorgeous, bright strawberry pie from fresh fruit that will have Mom completely over the moon. It doesn’t take many ingredients, and you can totally use a store-bought crust here, so this is an impressive option even the most novice bakers can pull off.

07 Lemon Bars A Cookie Named Desire Another thing most of us love but don’t get to eat often: lemon desserts! A Cookie Named Desire’s classic lemon bars have a delicious, buttery shortbread crust topped with creamy, tangy lemon curd. You can absolutely pull these off without being a pro baker. Garnish them with lemon rounds or edible flowers to really blow her away.

08 White Chocolate Raspberry Cookies Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl’s white chocolate raspberry cookies would be so pretty and bright set out on a nice plate and ripe for the picking. The sweet, creamy white chocolate chips balance out the tart raspberries perfectly. She will definitely ask you to make these again.

09 Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp Feel Good Foodie We don’t eat enough crisps in this world! Make Mom this strawberry rhubarb crisp from Feel Good Foodie if you need something that is only a few steps to pull off, but still going to knock her socks off (the inclusion of rhubarb is noteworthy, especially if you’re not a big baker). Don’t forget to top it with vanilla ice cream.

10 Raspberry Matcha Roll Cake A Beautiful Plate I won’t lie to you: making a roll cake like this is labor-intensive, and there is absolutely room for error. However, even if my husband presented me with the most busted version of A Beautiful Plate’s raspberry matcha roll cake, I would get teary-eyed over his efforts anyway. Besides, you know it tastes just as good no matter how it looks.

11 Orange Rolls Budget Bytes If you need a sweet addition to a Mother’s Day brunch spread, try these orange rolls from Budget Bytes. They’re soft and citrusy and loaded with frosting — like, just look at ‘em. They’re budget-friendly and come together in a few hours, but you can also make them ahead and refrigerate the dough to quickly bake on Mother’s Day.

12 Easy, Never-Fail Blondie Bars A Beautiful Plate Buttery, thick, chewy, delicious blondies are surprisingly rare out in the wild, so why not make her some for Mother’s Day? A Beautiful Plate’s recipe will teach you how to make them from scratch in just a few steps.

All that to say: Bake something from scratch for your wives, please. A gift doesn’t have to be expensive to mean a lot, and nothing shows effort quite like you attempting an elaborate dessert, even if the result isn’t picture-perfect.