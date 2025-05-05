Mother’s Day is this weekend, folks, and that means it’s go time. If you haven’t gotten your gifts lined up, it’s time to go shopping. Grocery lists? Write ‘em! Whether you’re hosting a Mother’s Day brunch or attending one, or you want to make breakfast in bed for the mom you love, we’ve rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day breakfast and brunch recipes to make (and some of them are perfect if you have kids who want to “help” in the kitchen).

If you’re going to be going across town for a brunch with family or friends, you should definitely check out the lemon zucchini bread, blueberry doughnut muffin, and French toast casserole recipes. They’re pretty much travel-proof. And as for at-home dishes that will really impress Mom if you serve them up with her coffee in bed, please see the ricotta and tomato toast and waffles with fresh whipped cream and strawberries.

01 Strawberries & Cream Buttermilk Waffles Damn Delicious Waffles are always a welcome sight on a brunch spread, but you have to jazz them up for Mom. Damn Delicious’ strawberries and cream waffles take them up a notch with fresh sliced berries and a quick and easy homemade whipped cream.

02 Homemade Chai Cinnamon Rolls A Cookie Named Desire If the mom or moms you’re baking for are always grabbing a chai latte on their way to run errands, these homemade chai cinnamon rolls from A Cookie Named Desire will be a smash hit. Whether you have a teen who loves baking and wants to make their mom something special, or you’re looking for something impressive to bring to brunch, these bad boys will do the trick.

03 Gruyère Leek Quiche A Beautiful Plate Quiches are easy to make, but you can make them feel special with some elevated ingredients Mom wouldn’t normally eat at home. A Beautiful Plate’s leek and gruyère quiche does just that, resulting in a savory and satisfying breakfast dish. Serve with a salad, fruit, potatoes, or whatever else Mom likes.

04 Blueberry French Toast Casserole All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ French toast casserole is the perfect recipe if you need something that will travel well to get to your brunch destination across town. Note that you’ll need to let your bread dry out for a few hours before making this to prevent it from turning soggy.

05 Whipped Ricotta Toast Crostini With Roasted Tomatoes Foodie Crush Foodie Crush’s whipped ricotta toast with roasted tomatoes feels like the kind of fancy toast you’d order out at a trendy brunch spot. This is a pretty great recipe to attempt with kids — there’s a lot of shaking on of seasonings, dumping of ingredients into a food processor, and tossing of tomatoes, plus the fun of assembly. Mom will be seriously impressed when they walk in and present her with this.

06 Sweet Potato and Sausage Frittata All The Healthy Things Sweet potatoes don’t get enough love at breakfast time, but All The Healthy Things’ sausage and sweet potato frittata is here to fix that. It’s a great savory breakfast or brunch recipe that adds a lot of color (and protein!) to Mom’s plate.

07 Blueberry Doughnut Muffins A Cookie Named Desire A Cookie Named Desire’s blueberry doughnut muffins really are the best of both worlds — they’re light, fluffy, and just sweet enough. They’d be a really great addition to a brunch spread, whether you’re hosting or attending and need to bring something (muffins travel well).

08 Bacon & Egg Toast Cups Damn Delicious How cute are these toast cups from Damn Delicious? These would be really fun to assemble with kids, and you can customize them to include whatever ingredients Mom enjoys the most.

09 Lemon Zucchini Bread Averie Cooks This lemon zucchini bread from Averie Cooks looks so delicious, especially with all that glaze. It’s an impressive but easy brunch-y item that’s perfect to bring along to a potluck-style celebration.

10 Shakshuka Foodie Crush Shakshuka is one of those dishes that feels so special and restaurant-like because, really, how often are you making this at home? If you know Mom loves it, whip up Foodie Crush’s version with some crusty bread for dipping. She will feel so spoiled, we promise.

11 Sheet Pan Breakfast Princess Pinky Girl If Mama likes a classic breakfast, Princess Pinky Girl’s sheet pan breakfast will help streamline getting all her faves to her warm at the same time. This is an easy way for older kids to help put together Mom’s breakfast without dealing with bacon popping in a skillet.

12 Glazed Pumpkin Coffee Cake Averie Cooks If Mom loves pumpkin spice everything, help her celebrate being halfway to Halloween with a delicious pumpkin spice coffee cake. Averie Cooks’ recipe is easy and quick — it only takes 15 minutes of prep!

So, what will you be requesting for Mother’s Day breakfast this year?