The World Health Organization says the average adult is supposed to get 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity five days a week, which sounds somewhat doable until it’s 9 p.m., your kids are finally in bed, and you just want to fall onto the couch and dissociate. But more and more people online are talking about “movement snacks” — little bite-sized amounts of exercise you can do throughout your day to meet your 60-minute goal without having to make special time for one big workout. Because yes, we all want to be our healthiest, but sometimes a HIIT class at the gym is just not in the schedule.

We asked personal trainers and fitness coaches for their favorite movement snacks you can do in the office, around the house, and on busy weekends when everyone’s home.

How much exercise is a person really supposed to get?

While the WHO recommends 60 minutes a day, the CDC is a little more lax, recommending at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, or about 30 minutes a day, five days a week. While it may feel like you’re the only one struggling to fit a workout into your daily routine, you’re far from alone. In fact, it’s always been hard for most Americans. So, while movement snacks may be a cute new term we’re all hearing for the first time, fitness pros have been promoting bite-sized exercise forever.

“I work with busy professionals, so I’ve been integrating micro workouts of two to 10 minutes into my clients’ lifestyles for almost 20 years,” says Andrea Marcellus, certified personal trainer and CEO of AND/life.

The most important thing for your health isn’t getting all your daily movement done in one big, perfectly curated workout — it’s about being consistent, Marcellus says. Movement snacks can help you stay consistent because you don’t have to budget a big chunk of time; instead, you can fit something simple into your day when you have three minutes to spare. Hell, you don’t even have to change clothes or go anywhere.

“Most people think movement only counts if it’s a workout. That mindset is what keeps people sedentary. In reality, your body doesn’t care if steps come from a hike, a gym session, or pacing when you’re on a call,” says Lindy Royer, physical therapist and balanced body educator. “This is where you win the game — by stacking movement into things you’re already doing.”

Movement Snacks To Try Throughout Your Day

Set an alarm on your phone to chime every hour — that’s what women’s fitness coach Allison Kalsched tells her clients. When it goes off, stand up and do 10 bodyweight squats. Then go back to work. When you get tired of squats, mix in walking lunges, push-ups (it’s fine if they’re modified!), or dead bugs. Throw on 30 seconds of jumping jacks or high knees for bone-building benefits, which is important for women in menopause, she adds.

Take a micro walk. "Five minutes or 500 steps is my absolute favorite," says Dr. Milica McDowell, doctor of physical therapy, author of the forthcoming book Walk, and exercise physiologist at US Physical Therapy. "It changes mood, lowers blood pressure, boosts mental clarity, and can help you get your cumulative steps in."

Dance to your new favorite song with your kids or all by yourself. "Dance party was big with my kids after dinner," Marcellus says. "It takes four to 10 mins and helps kids burn off dinner energy, while also giving parents a metabolic boost."

Stop and do 60 reps of any full-body exercise, like squats, lunges, or jumping jacks — this usually takes about two minutes, no matter which one you choose, Marcellus says. Or, hold a plank for one to two minutes.

Pair walking with habits that already exist to get your steps in, like marching in place while brushing your teeth or doing a lap inside the house while your food is in the microwave. "This means you're not adding time — you are upgrading your time," says Royer.

Count your housework. Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, general domestic labor — these things totally contribute to your total exercise time each day, says Royer.

If you go up or down the stairs at home, just... do it two or three times. That little extra here and there adds up, according to Royer.

The best advice is to focus not on “how can I move right now?” but “how can I do something that isn’t sitting right now?” Royer says. “The real truth that most people ignore is that sedentary time is the real enemy, not a lack of workouts. Focus on breaking up your sitting time. Build in frequent movement snacks. You’re not looking for perfection, just something more than nothing. You don’t need more time; you actually just need more conscious efforts to move.”