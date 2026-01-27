How To Create A Home Gym That’s Actually For You (Not “New Year, New You”)

You know the drill: As soon as we close out the calendar on one year and begin a new one, we’re bombarded with the idea that it’s time for a reset. “New year, new you,” right? And here I am, writing about how to create a home gym. For me, though — and I have the feeling it’s the same for many of you — it’s not about reinventing myself at all. It’s about actually making time for myself. Me, the same person I was before, but one who desperately needs to carve out a space (literally and figuratively) that is just for me.

There are so many proven scientific benefits to moving our bodies, but the one I need more than ever right now is burning off the low-grade anxiety that we, as mothers, are carrying around. The pent-up emotional energy that comes from existing in an increasingly hostile country, and doing our best to keep that from spilling into our mothering. We can’t very well spend all day, every day screaming into the void like we want to. Sometimes, 30 minutes of lifting weights or moving our bodies while listening to our favorite cathartic playlist is the only time we’re alone with our thoughts… and the only place those thoughts are allowed to be loud.

With that in mind, I reached out to fitness experts for advice on creating a realistic, functional home workout space. Here’s what they said about what matters most for moms with limited time, must-have equipment vs. nice-to-have gear, and tips for staying consistent when workouts are short, interrupted, or have to be flexible.

Keep It Simple (Especially in the Beginning)

If you want to create a sort of home gym sanctuary that actually gets used, the experts agree on one thing: It seriously does not need to be fancy.

“The best home gym for a busy mom is whatever removes barriers to moving,” says James Rodgers, a UESCA-certified running coach who helps parents balance training with work and family.

That might mean a full garage setup for some people. For many moms, though, it’s far more basic than that. “The reality is you can have a great workout with just a yoga mat and a 20-minute YouTube workout with others using their garage corner with a few weights,” Rodgers explains, noting that his true must-haves are just “a clear floor space, a yoga mat, and resistance bands,” adding, “That’s genuinely all you need for effective strength training and cardio work.”

Dr. Milica McDowell, exercise physiologist and AVP of Education at US Physical Therapy, says you can simplify it even further if it helps.

“My two cents are this: one lonely kettlebell,” she suggests. “A kettlebell can be a tool to add to a backpack for loaded walking. You can swing it. You can squat it. You can press it. You can drag it. You can pull it. You can push it. You can use it for your core, your shoulders, your hips, your needs, your booty — all of the above.”

The key, she says, is choosing a kettlebell that’s heavy enough to make 12 to 18 reps challenging. “For most individuals who are new to kettlebells, that would probably be between 15 and 25 pounds,” McDowell says, noting how efficient a workout this is: “If you do continuous kettlebell swings for three minutes, you’ll be absolutely destroyed.”

Bonus(es): There are lots of experts with free kettlebell lessons and classes online. Plus, “It increases grip strength,” explains McDowell, “which is known to be a huge predictor of immediate wellness and future longevity, particularly in women.”

Add On As You Figure Out What Works For You

Gym equipment is expensive, making it all too easy to fall into the trap of spending way too much money on something that just ends up collecting dust in a corner. That’s why the experts recommend starting small and building out.

Mom-of-two Alayna Curry, a certified fitness instructor and women’s fitness specialist, agrees that your best bet is starting with a few basics: three sets of dumbbells (in what you consider light, medium, and heavy), resistance bands, and a yoga mat. Then, go from there. “Over time, and if you have the space, you can expand your equipment to include more dumbbells and a rack, kettlebells, and a plyobox or bench.”

Starting small helps you dial in and customize your workout experience to work for you. Notes Rodgers, “The gradual accumulation of equipment can help you understand what you truly enjoy.”

To create a welcoming, calm space, he says that natural light helps enormously. However, if your space is lacking that, “invest in a decent lamp rather than relying on harsh overhead lighting.” For more ambiance, Rodgers suggests “you could consider a small speaker nearby for music or a single plant in the corner,” emphasizing, “It sounds minor, but these touches can help you relax and get the most from your workout time.”

What Matters Most Is Setting Yourself Up for Consistency

The idea that consistency matters more than perfection came up again and again in the experts’ advice. Of course, they also recognize that, for moms, that’s easier said than done. Which is why Curry urges moms to let go of rigid expectations about when and how workouts “should” happen.

“Your schedule will fluctuate during your motherhood journey,” she says. “If all you can commit to is three days a week for 30 minutes, that’s great! Start there and stick to it … an imperfect but consistent fitness routine is better than an inconsistent perfect one.”

Creating a space that lends itself to planning ahead can help lower those everyday mental hurdles, too. Rodgers recommends making room to lay out your clothes and equipment, saying, “Keep your workout gear visible. If your trainers are buried in a cupboard and your mat is in the loft, you won’t use them.”

Curry echoes this sentiment in her suggestion for mapping your workouts. “If you don’t have a plan for the day’s workout, you’ll end up spending way more time than you have trying to figure it out in the moment. Write down the workout plan in advance or pick out the video you want to do,” she says. “Just like you pack your kids’ school items in advance, do this for yourself.”

Support from our partners and families is just as important, Curry reminds us. So, get your family involved. Ask your partner to run interference with the kiddos. “You have to advocate for your needs because no one else will do it for you,” she says.

Don’t Feel Guilty for Investing in Yourself

What this all comes back to is intention: how we make space not just for a home gym, but how we claim space for ourselves. I’ve always felt bad about spending money on myself, but I’ve found that having equipment and gear I genuinely enjoy makes showing up for myself easier. So, in case it helps inspire your own “self-investment,” here are some favorite picks from the Scary Mommy editors.

Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat

“This mat has lasted me so long, I can’t even remember when I bought it. I love the 1” thickness so it’s super-comfortable when you’re rolling around on the floor doing core exercises or yoga. It comes in so many cute colors now. The only downside might be for people with dogs, as their nails can put little puncture holes in the mat (mine has its fair share). Just keep your workout buddies a safe distance away if you care about that.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

5-Piece Professional Resistance Bands

“I bring these with me on trips when I want to be able to stretch properly and do some resistance workouts, and don’t have access to a gym. They’re excellent, and my kids are even using them to stretch post-sports now, too.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Echelon Recumbent Sport Bike

“My teen and I both have a chronic illness that causes chronic inflammation, so some days it just isn’t feasible to do a high-impact workout. My doctor recommended a recumbent bike, and this one has been fantastic. It’s comfortable, adjustable, and offers plenty of challenge with 16 resistance levels and built-in workout programs. Even on my super low-energy days, I find that I look forward to doing this.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Nike Grind Dumbbells

“I use these dumbbells at home all the time, even though we have another set. I love the hexagonal shape because they don’t roll away, and the rubberized material is gentle on my hardwood floors. Plus, they’re cute, which few dumbbells are.” — Katie McPherson

Your Reformer Pilate Prop Starter Set

“I always want to try pilates, but a class never worked with my schedule. With this set and online workouts, it’s all I need!” — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Peloton Bike (and App)

“I’m one of those COVID Peloton people, and I’ve stayed obsessed with it. While I love the bike, I equally love the app — it’s great for when I prefer running or walking outside in warmer months. They awesome classes with fun music, and the instructors keep you completely engaged. I’m team Peloton all the way.” — Kate Auletta

Jüced Gummies

“I’m chronically fatigued and need help getting going, so I always keep a pre-workout supplement in my home gym. I’m also like a 5-year-old in that I need something super-convenient that tastes pretty good or I’ll forget (read: avoid) taking it. These are my favorites! I get a little boost of natural caffeine, plus fiber, L-Carnitine, DuraBeet, and other ingredients that support energy.” — Julie Sprankles

Bahe Pilates Ring

“I appreciate any sort of multitasking gym equipment, and I was pleasantly surprised by how small but mighty this pilates ring is. I really like all of Bahe’s stuff, so this has been a welcome addition to the little collection I’ve got going. It adds instant resistance to core, arm, and leg work while being lightweight, compact, and comfortable to grip.” — Julie Sprankles

Echelon Stride-8s Commercial Smart Treadmill

“I have been walking 10k steps a day since the end of summer, but I live in the Midwest and, now, well, it’s freezing! I am not a cold-weather girl, and we cancelled our gym membership, so what was a girl to do?! The Echelon Stride-8s is sleek, subtle, and quiet, and it also comes with a subscription service with tons of different classes.” — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor

A Final Reminder

If there’s one thing the experts stressed the most, it’s that a home workout area doesn’t have to be picture-perfect. It doesn’t even have to be *inside* your home or super involved.

“The toxic fitness industry has made us believe that a ‘true workout’ must be overly challenging, intense, long, and sweat-inducing in order to count. But that just isn’t true,” says Curry. “A walk around the neighborhood pushing a stroller is exercise. Running around playing hide-and-seek is exercise. Shooting hoops with your kids is exercise. Having an impromptu dance party is exercise. Think outside the box and find fun ways to move your body … Remember that you’re setting an example for your children. This is a great way to show them that it’s important to care for your body.”