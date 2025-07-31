“My Husband & I Have Sex In The Basement Because It’s The Only Privacy In The House”

This story is an “as told to” and anonymous. The mom in this story is a mother of two, in her 30s, living in the Southwest.

I always hear about people complaining that there's no time for sex when they have kids, but my concern has always been where are we supposed to have sex? My husband and I have two boys, aged 3 and 8, and we live in a two-story house with a basement. It's not that we can't find the time to have sex; it's that we're never sure where to do it.

Our boys play together well and we can leave them in a room to watch a movie for 20 minutes and know they're safe, but our house really has zero privacy. Our bedroom is on the first floor and our door opens up into the living room, so going to hide in there and have sex doesn't work — we're always worried one of them will hear us or just burst in for something. Also, if I'm being honest, hearing Zootopia blaring from the living room doesn't really get me in the mood.

But when we tried to sneak upstairs, we struggled with that, too. We have three bedrooms upstairs: one for each of our boys, and one we converted into their playroom. Not only would it feel super gross to have sex in our kids' playroom, but there's also that fear again of them bursting in to see what we're doing.

We're a super active family and spend a lot of time together, so when we're able to sneak away — thanks to the kids' iPads or a video game or something — we love a quickie in the middle of the day. And we realized our basement is our saving grace.

Now, like 90% of our sex happens in the basement.

For one thing, our kids hate going down there. They say it's creepy (it's unfinished) and cold, and for a long time, if they popped down to see what I was doing, they'd realize it was just laundry and then I'd make them carry a load back up. So they learned real quick to avoid going into the basement.

That's why the basement is our favorite place to have sex. It's private, we have some furniture down there we can use, and it honestly feels a little forbidden and sexy. We jokingly call it the sex dungeon, but it's just our unfinished basement. We have an added bonus of being able to hear every step the kids take upstairs, so while we're getting frisky, we know exactly where the boys are and can tell if they're coming close to the basement door.

I even have a vibrator I keep down there.

We keep saying we're going to turn it into a nice space for us and make it our relaxing area, especially since our kids come in and out of our room all the time, but I kind of like it the way it is. Something about a dark, unfinished basement and knowing it's just the right space for us to f*ck is hot.