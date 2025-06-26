“My Teen Is Grounded & I’m Loving It” & 29 Other Mom Confessions

There are few things I love more than a night out with moms just like me, spilling their guts one margarita in, and all of us going, “Omg YES, that’s exactly it!” There’s just no connection like a motherhood connection, and everyone realizing that we’re all going through the same thing — the same fears, the same worries, the same triumphs — is pretty relieving.

This week in Scary Mommy Confessions, there are a lot of moms looking for that same relief. They’ve shared some of their biggest secrets, some of their most worrisome thoughts, and some of their most surprising confessions, all in the name of getting it off their chest — and hoping someone else can relate. And 100%, you will.

Hubs thinks I’m a bad mom/wife bc I’ve gained a lot of weight, short temper & read “too much” Confession #50234902

Perimenopause is making me feel so ugly Confession #50337761

3 and 6 year old both have ADHD. I’m jealous of other parents with ‘normal kids.’ Confession #51772110

I think I’m terrible at parenting my teenager. Confession #50114498

I’m holding secrets for different friends that all impact each other. But I want their trust. Confession #52258609

I have a secret lover in prison. Confession #52003921

I don’t think partners with anxiety and depression realize the toll it takes on their spouses. Confession #51033810

I’m going through the divorce from hell and wish I was into women. Confession #50118836

My teen is grounded and I’m loving it! He talks to me, plays w/ his siblings... Confession #50117933

My daughter was just diagnosed with OCD and I’m so overwhelmed. Confession #50099211

I understand why people divorce in the first year of baby’s life Confession #50341117

I’m still having sex with my ex-husband and I’m really conflicted about it. Confession #52000129

Found out 3rd baby is another boy. Sad I won’t get to experience raising a girl. Confession #50123072

I’m worried my stepson will ruin my marriage. I wish he would just behave. Confession #53332222

We started IVF and now I hate my friends for being fertile and stopped talking to them. Confession #50229873

I learned my kid is the class bully...has no friends...I don’t know what to do! Confession #50011890

My baby keeps getting bit at daycare and I feel powerless to protect her Confession #51000313

I’m a better parent when I’m a little bit high 🪴 Confession #52237789

My kiddo is with their dad for the summer and I am enjoying the Me Time, but feeling guilty about it. Confession #53380077

My husband is leaving me because he’s no longer “in love.” I’m 32 weeks pregnant 💔 Confession #53399688

I think people think my kid is unlikable and that makes my mama heart sad. Confession #50228899

My 7 y/o daughter is an a-hole. I love her but can’t stand to be around her most of the time. Confession #52227784

Mental health tanks during the summer. I can’t afford camp or classes to get a break. Confession #51100721

I want to not be a sweaty mess at the pool this summer. How other moms look calm & collected Confession #50227733

I’m tired of fighting about money and sex. Hate both of them. Confession #50338876

My husband and I used to be swingers and I miss it! Confession #50011188

Mum has cancer and I wish it was MIL instead. Confession #50237228

I feel like I’m making all the wrong choices for my kids. Confession #50017791

My husband hit me in front of my 11 year old daughter. Confession #53377288