14 New Scary Books For Fall 2025, From Thrillers To Straight-Up Horror

Ella Winters was the A-list actress 20 years ago, after the incredible success of the slasher movie she starred in called Grad Night. What no one knows is that something truly horrible happened behind the scenes that she and her castmates agreed never to speak of again. Now that her mother has passed away and she’s no longer a caretaker, Ella decides to return to acting, while also filming a reunion documentary about Grad Night. But when the actors reunite in the remote cabin where they filmed all those years ago, they’re not alone — someone has arrived to force them to live out their movie in real time. Can the final girl survive once again?