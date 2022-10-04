This New Walmart+ Benefit Makes The Membership Even More Worth It

This school year, our family is embarking on a brand spanking new schedule — one that begins a full hour earlier than last year’s for a brutal start time of 5:55 a.m. The moment my alarm sounds, the countdown begins. Between ensuring my kids make it to school on time and then working a full day from home, it’s chaos from start to finish (not to mention, our coffee stash is already rapidly depleting).

Thankfully for me, there’s a secret weapon for keeping this back-to-school train on the tracks from morning until bedtime: my Walmart + membership. At just $12.95 per month (or $98 per year), Walmart+ is there to save me time and money every time I shop (which, during BTS season, is a lot). Keep scrolling to be clued in on some of the best benefits that make this a subscription offer no stretched-thin parent can refuse — including Walmart+’s newest benefit: a Paramount+ subscription* at no additional cost!

*Paramount+ Essential plan only. Separate registration required.

1. Free Shipping & Grocery Delivery

If I forget something in-store or just don’t have time to do my regular grocery run, Walmart+ has me covered. Membership benefits include free same-day grocery delivery (with none of the sneaky price-markups that often come with it), as well as free shipping* on other Walmart.com goods with no order minimum. Members can save $1,300+ each year thanks to this free delivery and shipping benefit.**

No more rushing to the grocery store? Serious savings? Major mom win.

*$35 order min on grocery delivery. Restrictions apply. Free shipping excludes most Marketplace items, location, & freight surcharges.

**Compared against 2 deliveries/wk at non-member $7.95 fee + 2 Walmart.com orders under $35/wk at non-member $6.99 shipping fee. Restrictions apply.

2. It Keeps The Kids Entertained

Walmart+’s newest benefit? A Paramount+ subscription* is now included with your Walmart+ membership! This new benefit is a major bonus for my kids, who decompress after school by streaming shows like SpongeBob and Paw Patrol on Paramount+, allowing me time to throw together dinner.

This is a huge win for any devoted yet exhausted parent. I, too, cherish my after-hours downtime streaming Paramount+; a movie marathon for me and a professional soccer game for my husband counts as “date night,” right?

*Paramount+ Essential plan only. Separate registration required.

3. You’ll Save On Gas

Did I mention a Walmart+ membership saves you up to 10 cents per gallon* at participating fuel stations? That’s over 14,000 convenient locations in 48 states, including Sam’s Club fuel centers. With soaring gas pump prices (and half a dozen after-school activities to shuttle back-and-forth from), this benefit is one that’s vital for my family’s budget.

*Fuel discount varies by location & station, subject to change.

4. Streamlined In-Store Check-Out

If you’re like me, you’re always looking for ways to get everything done before the kids step off that bus. I often hit my Walmart store at 8:45 a.m. (mere minutes before my gym class kicks off) to pick up all the staples that make my household run. With my Walmart+ membership, I can get in and out quickly, thanks to its contact-free check-out benefit: Mobile Scan & Go.

I can simply scan the items myself using my phone, hit up the self check-out to pay, and then run out the door. Three cheers for less time spent at the register!

Just because our family is watching what we spend doesn’t mean we need to live without the quality brands we know and love. Walmart+ eases the pressure of a busy life by saving the time, money, and sanity that’s hard to come by during the school year and by including so many great benefits at no additional cost.

Try Walmart+ free for a month and when you’ve been gifted an extra 30 minutes before the bus drops off your kids, put that included Paramount+ subscription* to good use and enjoy an episode of your fave show. Cue the hallelujah music.

*Paramount+ Essential plan only. Separate registration required.