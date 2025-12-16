11 New Year’s Reading Resolutions That Aren’t Just “Read More”

Like 80% of the time I spend doomscrolling, I’m really just looking for smart takes on current events that help me make sense of what’s going on in the world. I recently happened across The Death of Truth by Michiko Kakutani, and it made me realize that there are great minds writing well-researched explanations for the things that trouble me (like how what’s true versus “fake news” is constantly up for debate now). My New Year’s reading resolution is to turn to books like this instead of getting stuck in an endless scroll for answers that never come.