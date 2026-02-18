I was recently chatting with a friend who had a “seasonal color analysis” done to see what style and color of clothing she should be wearing, and all I could say was, “I think my color is Old Navy.” And it’s so true. Between my three daughters and me, we are wearing some piece from Old Navy every single day, and it’s the first place I’ve always gone when I need to get them something. From their very first sleepers to clothes for the first day of middle school, the brand has never let me down — and now Old Navy is launching Little Navy, a newborn-specific collection. And yes, it’s going to make you want another baby.

Old Navy is already known for offering a lot of great baby items, but Little Navy is designed to be even easier to shop. Featuring everything from layettes, onesies, and bodysuits to separates, hats, and booties, Little Navy will be a “seasonless palette” with colors and designs that work any time of year. The idea behind Little Navy is to make it easy for parents to dress their baby with mix-and-match items and to make it even easier to gift clothing to new parents.

You don’t have to worry about styles being “boring,” even with this being dubbed a “seasonless” collection. There are soft colors, whimsical patterns, and lots of fun textures, from ribbed cotton to jersey knit. Bees, strawberries, and lions are featured in several different pieces, along with florals and solid colors — and everything really can be mixed and matched. If you want your baby in the bee-patterned pants with a sweater with a bee on it, it’s easy to do. But if you choose the strawberry print sweater and pair it with a yellow gingham romper, it looks just as darling and oh-so fun.

INFO 1/6

Little Navy also offers a mix of more lounge-style outfits and “fancier” looks, such as matching sets and dresses for baby’s day out. And literally, one of the best parts may be that you can filter the Little Navy options by color online.

Wait, I lied — the best part is that Little Navy will have its own section in Old Navy stores. I love online shopping, but when I was pregnant with each of my girls, it never felt real until I could wander into a baby section and pick something for my little one. The fact that Old Navy will give Little Navy its own area is perfection.

You can shop Old Navy Little Navy online and in stores now. Prices range from $10.99 to $26.99 per piece, and they literally have it all. Consider it a one-stop shop with the sweetest, cutest little looks for babies in sizes NB to 24 months.