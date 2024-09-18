Christian Siriano Confirms The Key To ‘Mom Style’ Is Wearing Whatever TF You Want

Between back-to-school shopping and the transition into fall, this time of year is dominated by conversations about fashion. What’s everyone going to be wearing? What will emerge as the hot colors of the season? But this year in particular, the topic is tinged with another very clear theme: budget. Which is why it was such a welcome revelation to hear designer Christian Siriano proclaim outfit repeating the “it” trend of the year.

In fact, Siriano is a longtime outfit repeater — skinny jeans, a classic tee, and black glasses have become synonymous with the former Project Runway winner. So, who better to ask for tips on everything from recycled styles and thrifting to color seasons and TikTok impulse purchases?

Here’s what Siriano had to say when we sat down with him for a sartorial-centric Zoom chat.

Scary Mommy: I love the idea of outfit repeating, especially in this economy. But how do you pull it off in a way that still feels fresh?

Christian Siriano: I have noticed a lot lately that it's like repeating outfits, obviously, but you have your favorite shirt, you have your favorite pair of jeans, you have your favorite jacket that is always your go-to, and it's like, OK, you wear it so often that it becomes the look. I like that. I feel like everybody has a signature look.

It almost becomes more stylish than not, and then I feel like, OK, well, you've done that, so how do you now pull out things that are older, things that you've never worn? And that could become your new it jean, and that becomes your new cool t-shirt, and that turns into your signature outfit. So, it's almost like taking things from the past and turning them into your signature look. Then it's a new way of thinking about clothes.

SM: You have always had a signature look. But for many people — myself included — aesthetics can be tricky. What are some of your tips for moms dialing into their personal style so we don’t roll up everywhere looking like Adam Sandler?

CS: Listen, I have lots of moms who are friends, and I think the point of that is, obviously, comfort is important because every mom is so busy. But I think that you still don't want to lose yourself and what you love. So my thing is if you're that athletic mom, that's fine — really lean into this, ‘I'm looking for cool athleisure things.’ Or if you are more about oversized dressing or if you like a trend of color-blocking or the monochromatic look, whatever it is, I'd rather you go to the extreme of that trend in a way. I think then that creates a cooler vibe. Again, you have a signature.

This is how you show up, this is what you feel good in, but you definitely have to lean into it a little bit more than what you normally would, and I think that's fun. Maybe you always wear your big oversized glasses every day when you pick up the kids, and it becomes a thing. It's cool.

SM: Speaking of color, I feel like we’ve heard SO much lately about seasonal color analysis, like, are you a fall? Are you a summer? Is it worth it to try to figure out your season?

CS: I think it can help if you're in a season and you're picking color palettes that make sense for the season, but my biggest thing is it doesn't really matter because everybody should have colors that they feel good in, and they think look great on their skin tone or their body type or whatever it may be.

I know a lot of beautiful women who wear white all year round. I know a lot of beautiful women who wear bright cobalt colors and saturated jewel tones all year round because that's what they feel good in. They would never wear pastels, even if it was a spring garden party. That's just not them. I just had an actress tell me, ‘I would never wear that color. I don't care where I'm going. I would never even look at it.’ And I love her for that because it helps me narrow down what I'm making her. Even Oprah, I dressed Oprah for the DNC, and she was like, ‘I want to be regal. I want to wear purple. This is what looks good on me. I feel confident in purple,’ and that's what we made her.

So I don't want people to go into this world of that's what you should wear. You should wear what feels really confident to you.

SM: Absolutely. Well, tweens and teens today are influenced so much by social media, and they want all the viral stuff they see. How can parents help kids feel on-trend when they don’t have the budget to buy all the things?

CS: I definitely noticed that for sure in this younger generation. There's a lot happening on TikTok, and it happens very quickly. ‘Oh, you have to get the next cool hoodie. You have to get this. It's the new crop shirt.’ I don’t have kids, but I’ve noticed that I don’t think it’s always best to jump on that trend right away because that goes quickly.

It’s more about the overall bigger style picture, so you focus on like, ‘OK, you know what? Jeans now are a wider, slouchier leg jean. They're not as skinny as they used to be. Let's get one or two really great, cool pairs of those.’

If you can't buy everything, which most people can't, you have to buy the pieces — and I would rather you splurge on three really cool, amazing pieces than have a ton of nothings that you're going to throw away or never wear again.

SM: What’s your take on high-rise jeans versus the hip-hugging or lower-rise jeans we’re starting to see again?

CS: The really, really high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, I like it, but again, I do think that it isn't always just about the trend. It is sometimes just about what looks really chic on you and what feels good. Again, Oprah wore a wide leg pant that was really flowy and more effervescent. It wasn't a tight-fitted, calculated suit, so it just depends on who you want to be.

I guess I think about that a lot. Even my friends I hang out with on the weekends, I love that I have girlfriends who are still rocking tight, low-rise, and they look super cute in them. Then I've got girlfriends that are in big, huge, wide, oversized, but that's who their personality is. So, I like to see that. I'm not a total, ‘You have to wear this.’

SM: I like that — not dealing in absolutes. So, with outfit repeating and thrifting, what’s your secret to picking things and then making sure they actually have longevity?

CS: That’s why we're partnering with [the laundry detergent] Persil — you have to find the right products. Just like skincare, you've got to find the right products that work for the things that you do; it's really important. I wear a lot of black T-shirts, so I look for ones that will last because I wash them a lot.

Also, just in general, there aren't that many rules about how often you have to wash your clothes, or can I wear this again and again and again? Is it dirty, is it clean? Whatever. You've got to make your own plan that way, which is why I think vintage is interesting. Yes, it's been worn and I'm sure been washed a million times, but that doesn't mean it can't have a whole new life for another 10 years.

But sometimes, things can obviously get overworn; that's usually when I see things that really don't last. Otherwise, clothes actually do last a long time. I mean, listen, quality is important, though. If it's a $5 item, I don't know if it'll last the longest.

SM: Is there anything you're really excited about that you think you're going to see a lot of in fall?

CS: I feel like the last couple of years, everybody was obviously into that very nude, monochromatic thing — the Skims world — and that was such a look. But I feel like it's going to get warmer and cozier and richer. I feel like people might want to feel feel-good clothes a little bit. That's what I've noticed.

We've been actually making a lot of clothes in red lately. Red is such a passion, power color, so maybe people are wanting that quick, instant, feel-good thing. And burgundies, we've been doing a lot already, but yeah, so I think that's what it is.

SM: Perfect. We love a good red moment.