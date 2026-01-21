"Organized Gang Of Wine Moms" Is The New "She Persisted"

“Nasty woman” in 2016. “Nevertheless, she persisted” in 2017.

“Organized gang of wine moms” in 2026.

Isn’t it cute how men think they can insult us? Tale as old as time — man (and we’re using the term “man” here purely from a biological standpoint and not because any of them act like a man actually should) gets his feelings hurt by a woman, retaliates by publicly reprimanding her in a way that is meant to be an insult. It’s meant to be rude; it’s meant to be a chant for other men to make themselves feel better.

(Who’s supposed to be the more dramatic sex here?)

But there’s a twist: Woman takes that insult, that phrase, that comment, and turns it into a fucking rallying cry. We, the nasty women, the persistent women, the organized gang of wine moms, hear a man’s incessant crying and bullshit and we make it our anthem. “I drink mugs full of liberal tears,” they say like it’s funny, like it’s true, like we care. Don’t worry, babe — we don’t drink anything you express. But we will gladly collect your insults. For being terrible at everything else, you men are pretty good at coming up with catchy titles.

We know; that’s not what you wanted us to do with them. When have we ever listened to you?

Because hell yeah, we are a fucking nasty organized gang of wine moms who persisted. We earn these insults — these are badges of honor. We aren’t ashamed of them or offended by them or scared of them. We stitch them on shirts, write them on signs, wear them as pins. We buy books for our toddler daughters with the same phrases, we change our group names in our text messages, we shout it back at you.

We want you to see us this way.

We want you to think we’re nasty. Because if you think we’re nice and easy and quiet, we’re doing something wrong.

We want you to think we’ll persist even after you tell us to shut up. Because if you think we listen when you want us to shut up, we’re doing something wrong.

We want you to think we’re an organized gang of wine moms. Because if you think we’re just sitting at home and not talking to each other about the brutality you’re enforcing and the terror you’re causing and the insufferable harm you’re doing all for the sake of power, we’re. doing. something. wrong.

These “insults” from these “men” are just new ways for them to say the same thing over and over again: They hate women.

And baby, we’ve been listening to that for long enough. It’s not surprising anymore. It’s not a shock. It’s not subtle.

And the louder they get, it means we’re doing something fucking right.

We’re fighting for our communities, for our neighbors, for our children. We’re fighting for our deeply flawed country, for our veterans, for our parents. We’re fighting for ourselves, for our dreams, and yeah, we’re even fighting for you.

Women have been handling it all for centuries. It’s why we’re nasty and persistent and organized. It’s why those “insults” roll right off your tongue. We take our kids to preschool — where we drop off extra snacks for the class — and then we call our representatives. We order groceries, and we drop off items at the food pantry, and we meet with strangers from our local mom group who need moving boxes so they can leave an abusive relationship. We coach our daughters’ soccer team because no other parents could, and we promise our sons that their emotions are valid.

We vote, and we speak out, and we tell you you’re wrong.

Put these “insults” on my tombstone one day. I hope that my legacy of raising my three daughters includes these phrases. I hope that if someone ever asks my girls, “How did your mom react to all of this injustice?” they’ll say, “Oh, she was a nasty woman. She persisted. She was in an organized gang of wine moms.”

Because she loved everyone.