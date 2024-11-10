People Who Organize Homes Love These Things Under $25 On Amazon

Creative ideas to maximize your space.
Having access to a personal home organizer would be amazing — they’re full of creative ideas to maximize spaces. Luckily, that’s pretty much what you’re getting with this list. These products are recommended by the pros to help you tackle organizational woes all over your home, from your pantry to your bedroom (and everywhere in between). Best yet, everything costs less than $25.
01A 35-Pocket Organizer For More Than Just Shoes
This over-the-door organizer isn’t just for shoes. Melanie Summers, an organizing specialist at I Speak Organized, suggests using it for cleaning supplies, craft materials, and pantry goods, adding that it’s a “simple yet effective way to declutter and keep essentials within easy reach.” The organizer has 35 individual slots. Hang it with the hooks on top.
02Slotted Water Bottle Organizers That Stack
If your water bottles roll around in your pantry or cabinets, grab this clear organizer to corral them. “Its compact design is perfect for maintaining order and accessibility, making it an essential addition to any organized kitchen space,” adds Summers. The set includes two organizers, each with four individual slots — stack them to maximize space or position them side by side.
03Hanging Mug Holders To Save Cabinet Space
Free up cabinet space and store your coffee mugs underneath your cabinets with these steel racks. “It's a great way to optimize space and keep your favorite mugs within easy reach,” shares Summers. The two racks each have three hooks, and they slide into place — no tools required.
04Budget-Friendly Cable Clips To Corral Chaotic Cords
As Meaghan Kessman, the founder of Meaghan Kessman Home Organization, puts it: “Messy cords are so distracting!” But luckily, cords and cables of all kinds can be corralled with these adhesive clips. They stick in place on smooth surfaces like tile, glass, and more. And 12 are included for less than $10.
05Or These Cable Anchors With A High-End Look
Another product that Kessman suggests to tidy up electronic cords around your home, these cable anchors stick on pretty much any surface to securely hold cords in place. They cost a little bit more than the previous option, but the gold finish and round shape look extra chic. Your order comes with three pieces and they’re available in a few different finishes in the listing.
06Bamboo Dividers To Section Off Drawers
Sure, you could buy a bunch of bins to sort the contents of drawers in your home. Or, the more economical — and frankly simpler — way is to use drawer dividers. “These dividers transform messy drawers in kitchens, bedrooms, or offices into neat spaces by creating individual lanes for anything from utensils, socks, or office supplies,” shares Kessman. The four bamboo dividers expand in length to fit and come in a few colors in the listing.
07Plastic Storage Bins That Are Clear For Visibility
Kessman is a fan of using clear bins for storage purposes, particularly in a pantry, closet, or underneath sinks. “They make it easy to see exactly what’s inside, so nothing gets lost or forgotten,” she says. These four plastic bins have built-in handles for easier access. Various sizes can be found in the listing.
08Bedsheet Storage That Stands Vertically
It’s no secret that sheets are nearly impossible to fold and store. That’s what makes these sheet organizers so amazing. “The space-saving design is genius, allowing your linens to be stored vertically on your shelf,” explains Courtney Cummings, the founder of The Stylish Organizer. Each organizer can hold an entire sheet set of any size. The peek-a-boo window in front allows you to quickly identify the contents inside.
09Color-Coded Mesh Zippered Bags With A Ton Of Uses
The storage possibilities for these mesh bags are practically endless. The set includes a whopping 42 bags in a range of sizes for everything from craft supplies to cosmetics to electronics and more — all for under $20. And a tip from Cummings? “Don’t forget to attach a label on the outside so you know what’s inside,” she says.
10Gold Labels To Step Up Your Pantry Organization
So you have all of the organizing bins and baskets for your pantry, but can you remember what’s actually inside of them? Don’t fret — Cummings suggests these practical yet pretty gold labels to keep everything straight. The set includes 40 preprinted labels with eight metal clips to attach them.
11A Bamboo Holder For Plastic Storage Bags
Get rid of the cardboard boxes that hold your plastic storage baggies and transfer everything into this bamboo organizer. It has four compartments for snack-, sandwich-, quart-, and gallon-sized bags. “With a small footprint, this organizer fits in most kitchen drawers,” adds Cummings.
12A 2-In-1 Foil & Plastic Wrap Dispenser
And while you’re on the pantry organization train, Cummings also suggests picking up this foil and plastic wrap dispenser. It’s made from bamboo with built-in cutters so you can actually get a neat piece each and every time.
13Clear Shelf Dividers That Slide In Place
These clear dividers are a best-seller on the site, but also a favorite of Cummings since they create separate sections on any shelf for smarter storage. “They will keep your space looking neat and tidy into the future,” she explains. The six dividers slide in place on most shelves.
14Wall-Mounted Organizers For Mops, Rakes & Other Tools
Mops, rakes, brooms, and other similar tools can be unwieldy. But these wall-mounted holders are the ideal solution to store them. Each one has five slots and six hanging hooks to hold everything. And Cummings says that her favorite place for them “is a garage, pantry, or coat closet.”
15A Sturdy Bike Mount To Make Use Of Your Vertical Space
This metal mount will store your bike vertically and flat against the wall. “The unique design leaves you more room for cars and gives you one less tripping hazard in what can be a small space,” explains Cummings. It’s made from metal with a rubber-coated finish to protect against scratches. The mount can support up to 66.2 pounds.
16Colorful Cable Ties To Sort & Store Cords
Use this 36-pack of self-gripping cable ties to secure charging cords, appliance cables, electrical equipment, and more. And since the set comes with a range of rainbow hues, Cummings mentions you can use this to your advantage and set up a color-coded system for organization. Both 5- and 8-inch straps are included.
17Stackable Storage Bins To Protect Your Shoe Collection
Stumped on how to better organize your shoe collection? Cummings suggests grabbing a few of these clear shoe organizers. “They fit neatly on a shelf or stack them on top of each other if shelf space is limited,” she says. The organizer is made from sturdy plastic with a magnetic door on the front for access.
18A Divided Turntable For Snacks & More
While you could use this lazy Susan for smarter storage practically anywhere, Cummings favors it for corralling snacks. “Perfect for a pantry or an upper cabinet [...] small snacks and other bars fit beautifully in this piece,” she explains. The turntable has four individual sections that are removable for easier access.
19A Well-Designed Belt Holder That’s Transparent
Christian Pfeiffer, the owner of Valley Organizing, uses this clear organizer to store belts. “The slick design saves space in drawers or cabinets and the transparency helps you quickly find what you need,” he adds. The organizer has five individual compartments, and the smart design ensures the buckle is displayed outwards for locating. The organizer holds five belts but a larger seven-slot version is also available in the listing.
20An 8-Tier Pot & Pan Holder That’s Adjustable
For pots, pans, and lids, Pfeiffer suggests this iron organizer since it has adjustable tiers (eight in total) to accommodate various-sized cookware. “It helps save space and keeps your kitchen cabinets neat and accessible,” he adds. The tiers are coated in rubber to keep everything from sliding or scratching.
21Clear Acrylic Risers To Create Vertical Storage
“These acrylic risers are great for adding vertical storage in cabinets or on countertops” shares Pfeiffer. Use them in your bathroom, kitchen, office, or any other areas in need of a little help in the organization department. The set includes two risers that measure 4.5 inches tall.
22A Bulk Set Of Low-Cost Drawer Organizers
This bulk set of drawer organizers includes 25 pieces in four different sizes — and the cost is unbeatable at less than $20 total. “Whether it's makeup drawers, junk drawers, or garage drawers, they are versatile enough to be used for anything,” notes Pfeiffer. The set comes with 100 silicone pads to keep the bins in place as you open and close drawers.
23Rectangular Containers For Documents & More
Store magazines, important documents, coloring books, and other similar items in an upright position using these rectangular organizers. They’re made from durable plastic that won’t topple over when full. Jessica Decker, MBA, the owner of Become Organized, stresses the importance of “[labeling] the outside of the holder to keep things contained.”
24A Geometric Wire Grid To Hang Pictures
Hang this sleek wire grid on the wall, then use the included clips to stylishly display artwork, photos, and more. You could also wrap lights through it. This pick comes recommended by Decker who likes that it maximizes vertical wall space.
25Bamboo Boxes To Whip A Junk Drawer Into Shape
Decker says that she uses these drawer organizers “to whip a junk drawer into shape” — they give each item a specific “home.” The set comes with five various-sized boxes that are made from bamboo for sturdiness and durability.
26A Trash Can Repurposed For Sports & Gardening Equipment
You don’t have to use a garbage can solely for trash, says Diane N. Quintana, the founder of DNQ Solutions. She recommends this one “to hold accessories for some sports like basketballs, tennis racquets, and hockey sticks” — or for corralling gardening tools. And indoors, you could use it for umbrellas, wrapping paper, and more.
27Stackable Storage Drawers For Under $10 Each
Take advantage of vertical storage space with these stackable drawers that are a best-seller on Amazon. Quintana favors smaller ones like these in a bathroom “on the vanity to hold collections of nail polish and make-up.” The set includes two drawers for under $20, which is already a steal — though the larger multi-packs in the listing are cheaper per piece.
28Sturdy Bins That Slide For Access
Made from thick and sturdy plastic, these stackable storage bins can hold a lot, and the sliding design gives you access to your stuff whenever you need it. Quintana recommends this style of organizer for a closet, placing it on the floor or a shelf “to hold things like PJs, T-Shirts, underwear, and socks,” she says.
29Rolls Of Colorful Washi Tape To Create Luxe-Looking Labels
A genius insider tip from Quintana? Stick colorful washi tape onto bins all over your house, then use it to label the contents (she suggests using permanent markers). Best yet, you can pull off the tape at any point should your organization needs change. “[It] is easy to remove and doesn’t leave a sticky residue,” adds Quintana.
30An L-Shaped Basket Designed For The Stairs
Keep this L-shaped basket on your stairs, tossing items into it throughout the day. Then, carry everything up at one time and put it all away. The genius idea comes from Liora Seltzer, the owner of What U Keep. The basket is made from a blend of cotton and linen with a nonslip bottom to stay in place, even on wooden stairs.
31A Roomy Basket For Quicker Cleanups
Need to clean up a space fast? Seltzer says to keep this rope basket within reach as a catch-all “to get a room tidy in a pinch.” She adds that “when it’s not hiding the clutter, it’s actually a perfect spot for throw blankets and pillows!” The basket is made from soft cotton — it collapses flat when not in use. It comes in tons of colors in the listing.
32An Under-Bed Bin With A Latching Lid
The founder of Less is More Organizing Services, Sarah Nelson, calls this under-bed bin “the perfect solution for neatly storing bulky, oversized kids artwork.” And it’s great for other items that you want stashed away, too, like seasonal clothes, extra linens, etc. The bin is clear for visibility, and the lid latches securely in place.
33Low-Cost Holders With Hooks For Your Jewelry
For less than $10, this two-pack of jewelry holders is a steal. They stick in place on the wall using adhesive. And Nelson says they work “great for dress up jewelry and accessories as well.” Each holder is about 10 inches long with 12 hooks. Choose from a few colors in the listing.
34A 100+ Piece Kit To Wrangle Cords & Cables
Jane Stoller, the organizing expert of Organized Jane, says that having cords, chargers, and cables all over the place “can make a room look extremely messy, and they also collect dust easily.” Her solution? This comprehensive kit that comes with everything imaginable to tidy up cords throughout your home. This includes cord sleeves, adhesive clips, zip ties, etc. — the set is over 100 pieces.
35A Sturdy Metal Organizer To Hang On The Back Of A Door
“Space behind the door is very underutilized,” explains Robyn Reynolds, a certified professional organizer and the owner of Organize2Harmonize. So to take advantage of this area, hang this super sturdy metal organizer. Its six baskets can be positioned at different heights depending on the items you’re storing.
36Or This Lightweight Over-The-Door Option
For lighter items, grab this fabric over-the-door organizer. It features six roomy pockets, each with a clear window on the front to see what’s inside. Use it for snacks in a pantry, extra supplies in the office, socks, or underwear in your closet, etc. As Reynolds puts it: “The possibilities are endless.”
37An Over-The-Door Solution For Soft Items
Continuing with Reynolds’ suggestion, the four hammock-style baskets on this over-the-door organizer are ideal for storing soft items like clothing, linens, and more. It attaches to any standard door with the hooks on top. It comes in many colors in the listing.
38A Short Pull-Out Organizer For Under A Sink
Carol Di Popolo, the founder of Bringing Tidy Home, asks, “Why are the cabinets under sinks so difficult to organize?” And the answer is mainly because of height restrictions. “It’s not common for there to be a ton of headspace under the bathroom sink,” she explains. Luckily, this pull-out organizer is a good solution. It’s just 10 inches tall, yet has two tiers to hold cleaning supplies, extra hand towels, and more.
39A Set Of Versatile Storage Bins For $20
Modular Closets home organization expert Christina Giaquinto loves these storage baskets, calling them “stylish and functional for any household.” She adds that they’re “perfect for storing blankets, electronics, toys, and much more.” The two-tone bins have sturdy handles to move them around as needed.
40An Adjustable Rod To Create More Hanging Space In Your Closet
Short on closet space? “A closet rod extender will give you a whole other level to hang up your clothes, helping you maximize your storage space,” explains Giaquinto. This particular stainless steel one is extra sturdy, supporting up to 33 pounds of shirts, pants, sweaters, or whatever else you decide to hang on it. It adjusts in height to fit in most closets.
41A Magnetic Strip To Get Rid Of A Bulky Knife Block
Mount this 12-inch stainless steel strip on the wall for cutlery, scissors, and other cooking utensils. “This will help to create an uncluttered, minimalist aesthetic in any kitchen,” shares Giaquinto. Metal items (including knives) will attach directly to it, while other items can hang via the six included hooks.
42A Metal Organizer To Corral Your Cutting Boards
While intended for documents and files, Giaquinto’s trick is to use this metal organizer for a different purpose — to hold cutting boards in your cabinets. “[It] will make it easy for you to find the cutting board you need in a moment's notice,” she explains. The organizer has five individual compartments with an expandable design to ensure everything fits.
43A Cute Coffee Bar For Your Counters
Create the cutest at-home coffee bar with this two-tier organizer. “It's an affordable and aesthetically pleasing way to store coffee grounds, coffee beans, syrups, etc.,” says Giaquinto. It’s simple to assemble and sturdy once done.
44A Stylish Storage Ottoman To Prop Your Feet On
Petite in size, this faux leather ottoman can be used practically anywhere for a little extra stylish storage. You can even rest your feet on it as you lounge on the couch or sit at your desk. Giaquinto recommends placing video games, blankets, and more in it.
45Rustic Floating Shelves For Stylish Displays
These rustic floating shelves are a favorite on Amazon (a best-seller, in fact) and also Giaquinto’s recommendation. “They are a budget-friendly way to save floor space and display houseplants, pictures, souvenirs from trips, etc.,” she adds. The pair of shelves are made from engineered wood with steel brackets to support up to 25 pounds.
46Adhesive Clips To Tidy Up Appliance Cords
Cords and cables a jumbled mess? “To prevent this from happening, use adhesive cord clips to secure cords to the back of your oven, dryer, refrigerator, dishwashing machine, etc.,” shares Giaquinto. This bulk set includes 50 clips with adhesive on the back to stick in place.
47A Best-Selling Outlet Concealer
Another option for tidying up your electronic cord situation, per Giaquinto’s idea? This popular outlet concealer that’ll cover the whole outlet — it’s ultra thin to blend right in. And the power strip (which is on a 3-foot cord) can be routed to a hidden location to plug in your devices.
48Stackable Wire Baskets For Smaller Pantries
Jill Yesko Diana, the founder and owner of Discover Organizing, uses these stackable wire baskets in a smaller or narrower pantry where space is at a premium. She adds that being able to see everything better also prevents overbuying. Various basket sizes are up for grabs in the listing.
49A Step Stool To Keep Track Of High-Up Items
Keep this step stool on hand as “a great way to not lose sight of items often forgotten,” shares Yesko Diana — you know, like the ones in those high-up kitchen cabinets or at the top of your linen closet. The stool will boost you up over 1 foot, and it collapses flat for storage.
50S-Shaped Hooks To Hang Items From Cabinets
“When organizing around and under your sink, it is crucial to recognize the potential of the cabinet door itself,” explains Yesko Diana. By that, she means utilizing these stainless steel S-shaped hooks to hang items like dishrags, scrubbing brushes, cooking utensils, and more.