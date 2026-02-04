Like many pet parents, when Chloe Chung’s dog was diagnosed with terminal cancer, her world was turned upside down. “MisTricks was my soul dog,” Chung tells Scary Mommy. “She was diagnosed with aggressive T-Cell lymphoma very young at the age of 6 and given only a five- to six-month prognosis."

Chung, who is based in Los Angeles, pursued “every treatment possible,” including a bone marrow transplant, radiation, and chemotherapy. “Her quality of life stayed amazing throughout her entire cancer battle,” she says.

Despite every effort, MisTricks died 16 months post-diagnosis, though Chung admits that she had been thinking about what to do with her best friend after she died for months.

“I considered cloning, and also cremation, turning her ashes into a diamond, taxidermy, and freeze-dry preservation. I was worried that if her preserved body did not come out perfect, I would have regrets, and ultimately decided on cremation,” Chung says.

When MisTricks died, Chung says she mentally “really struggled” with the concept of her dog being turned to ash and delayed the cremation process while her veterinarian kept MisTricks’ body safe and temperature-controlled at his facilities.

“After I finally picked up MisTricks several months later and drove to the crematorium, I completely snapped. I looked at her beautiful face sleeping peacefully and then the large metal cremator, and knew I couldn't go through with it,” Chung says. I basically ran out of the crematorium with MisTricks in her little coffin in my arms, and drove her straight to Hollywood, where I knew Bischoff's was located.”

Chung is referencing Bischoff’s Pet Preservation, a California-based taxidermist who specializes in respectfully preserving animals after they have passed.

Co-owner and master taxidermist at Bischoff’s, Ace Alexander, tells Scary Mommy that pet taxidermy isn’t new and can take many forms, including traditional taxidermy, skeletal or skull preservation, bronze casting, heart preservation, or even memorial-based options like curated ashes with custom portraiture.

“There has always been interest; our company has been around since 1922, and pets were being preserved even back then,” Alexander explains, pointing to iconic historic examples like Roy Rogers’ horse, Trigger. “What has changed is the conversation. Social media has made pet preservation more visible and less taboo, allowing people to openly discuss their grief and memorial choices.”

Alexander says his goal is simple: to honor the bond and memory in a way that feels right to the owner.

“I couldn't imagine never seeing her again, and that is how I ended up choosing to have her preserved so she can be with me forever,” Chung says of the preservation process, which averages around $2,600, though pricing can vary depending on size, method, and the type of preservation chosen.

So when Chung recently posted a now-viral video revealing how MisTricks was preserved, she thought she was simply sharing her story. Instead, the internet had a lot of opinions — and many people didn’t take it well. At publication, more than 5,000 commenters had taken to the comment section to weigh in, calling the preservation traumatic, not normal, and dystopian.

“I don’t think I could do this to my dogs. They deserve dignity once they have passed. They aren’t an accessory to prance around with,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “No hate, truly sympathetic to your loss, but if you wouldn’t do this to a human, doing it to an animal is just objectifying and commodifying — loss is hard, but this is not letting them rest in peace, I’m sorry to say.”

One particularly distressed user commented, “IS NOONE ELSE FINDING THIS SHIT CREEPY?????”

To which Chung replied, “Perhaps you think it’s better to just dig a few feet into the ground and throw your pet with all the bugs and worms? No, my dog was preserved and has more dignity being loved, and in our home until the day I die, and she will be cremated with me then. Worms can have somebody else’s dog.”

While the internet remains mixed, Alexander recognizes that pet preservation is not for everyone.

“Grief is personal,” he says. “Our role is not to judge, but to provide options, craftsmanship, and respect so each person can remember their companion in a way that feels meaningful to them.”