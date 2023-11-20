Shopping
50 Polished Staple Pieces Under $35 On Amazon That Look Good On Everyone

Revamp your wardrobe with plenty of cash left over for accessories.

Amazon is truly the gift that keeps giving when it comes to fashion. Whether you’re looking to subtly update your personal style or give your closet a complete makeover, this list is packed with standout styles that won’t break the bank. Best of all, these budget-friendly wardrobe staples will stand the test of time. From the office to date night, each piece will be on constant rotation — and they’re all under $35.

01

This Versatile Sleeveless Swing Dress With Pockets

Amazon
AUSELILY Sleeveless Swing T-Shirt Dress With Pockets
$26

This sleeveless swing dress is “extremely comfortable,” according to plenty of Amazon reviewers. It’s crafted from 90% polyester and has 10% spandex for ample stretch. Designed with a swing hemline, a scoop neck, and pockets, this dress is versatile enough to be dressed up or dressed down.

  • Available colors: 29
  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

02

A Pair Of Flared Pants That Are Stretchy Enough For Yoga

Amazon
SATINA High-Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants
$20

Crafted from a buttery soft blend of polyester and spandex, these high-waisted palazzo pants are designed with tons of stretch. Each pair has a supportive band and a flared hem that will add a bit of length to any outfit of the day. They come in an array of fun prints that can be worn to yoga or for a night out.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

03

This V-Neck Sweater That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Amazon
Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater
$20

With over 14,000 five-star reviews, this V-neck sweater is a classic style that will stand the test of time. It’s crafted from a cotton, modal, and polyester blend making it incredibly soft with a comfortable fit. Layer this sweater under a jacket or style it solo — either way, you can’t go wrong.

  • Available colors: 34
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

04

This Elevated Tank Top With A Mesh Accent

Amazon
GOORY V-Neck Tank Top
$17

This V-neck tank is an elevated staple that deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Whether you dress it up or dress it down, it’s the perfect style for a variety of occasions. It features mesh detailing and is made from a lightweight material with a little bit of stretch. It also has adjustable straps so you can easily secure the perfect fit.

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

05

A Pack Of Ribbed Knit Cropped Tank Tops Made With 4-Way Stretch

Amazon
ODODOS Rib-Knit Crop Tank Tops (3-Pack)
$29

Whether you wear these tank tops to yoga or pair them with jeans, these tops are incredibly versatile and can be worn for so many different occasions. Crafted with 18% spandex for ample stretch, the ribbed knit material contours to your body. Available in endless color combinations, snag them in a pack of three to get the most bang for your buck.

  • Available colors: 73
  • Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

06

This Best-Selling Jumpsuit That Feels Likes Pajamas

Amazon
Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuits
$32

Getting dressed has never been easier thanks to this sleeveless jumpsuit that creates an instant outfit. With a relaxed loose fit and adjustable straps, this jumpsuit won’t cling to your body for maximum comfort. Equal parts effortless and stylish, this jumpsuit is incredibly soft and lightweight.

  • Available colors: 44
  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

07

This Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top That Comes In 2 Versions

Amazon
Stretch Is Comfort Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top
$24

This long-sleeved turtleneck top will be the foundation of your wardrobe this winter. You can wear it by itself or worn as a layering base for extra warmth. It’s crafted from a polyester blend woven with stretch throughout. There are a ton of bright colors and wild prints to choose from.

  • Available colors: 33
  • Available sizes: X-Large — 7X-Large

08

This Bodysuit In 6 Colors For Chic Workouts Or Lounging

Amazon
OQQ Yoga Jumpsuit
$30

Contrary to popular belief, you can look chic during a workout, and this jumpsuit proves it. It features a square neckline with thumbholes and has a fitted silhouette. The material is crafted from a blend of polyester and nylon and is woven with four-way stretch so you can move with ease.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

09

This Comfy $20 Cardigan You’ll Be Wearing On Repeat

Amazon
12 Ami Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan
$18

Classic and lightweight, this open-front cardigan is a style you’ll wear over and over again. The long-sleeve style features a drapey silhouette with an asymmetrical hem. It’s perfect for keeping in your car for chilly nights or by your desk at the office. “I have this cardigan in multiple colors. It's a great light cardigan that makes it easy to layer,” said one reviewer. “Colors are fantastic, too.”

  • Available colors: 27
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10

A Casual T-Shirt Dress With Pockets That’s So Easy To Wear

Amazon
BELAROI T-Shirt Dress with Pockets
$26

There’s a good chance you’ll reach for this T-shirt dress anytime you see it hanging in your closet. It’s crafted from a rayon blend with 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. The scoop neck cut features a pleated swing silhouette with pockets on both sides. It comes in a wide range of solid colors and fun floral and tie-dye prints.

  • Available colors: 39
  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

11

This Stylish Chiffon Blouse With More Than 9,000 5-Star Reviews

Amazon
luvamia 3/4 Sleeve Tie Knot Blouse
$28

Give your blouse collection a refresh with this V-neck chiffon top that’s perfect for an array of different events. It features flowy quarter-length sleeves and has a stylish tie at the waist. It’s crafted from a breathable fabric that is great no matter the season.

  • Available colors: 28
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12

This Polished A-Line Dress With A Relaxed Drape

Amazon
Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Midi A-Line Dress
$23

What makes this A-line dress so good is that it features a drawstring waist for the perfect fit. It has a relaxed fit with a midi-silhouette that hits right below the knees. The lightweight fabric will move with ease throughout the day. Crafted from a breathable viscose, this dress is perfect for last-minute gatherings.

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13

A Pair Of Stylish Palazzo Pants That Are So Comfortable

Amazon
GRACEVINES Elastic Palazzo Pant
$29

Whether you wear these palazzo pants for running errands or on vacation, this versatile style can take you from casual to elevated with a simple shoe swap. These pants are designed with a flowy wide leg and have a elastic high-waisted band for maximum comfort. The soft fabric has some stretch to it for ease of movement, which will make you want to wear them all day.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14

This Classic Button-Down With That Coveted Linen Look

Amazon
Astylish Button Down Blouse
$30

Crafted from 95% polyester with a linen feel, this button-down shirt is timeless and classic. It features a top collar and cuffs that can be rolled up for a different look. Whether you wear it as a laidback vacation look or style it for the office, you can’t go wrong. The brand recommends hand-washing only.

  • Available colors: 39
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15

A Stretchy Mini Skirt That Comes In More Than A Dozen Colors

Amazon
Trendy Street Basic Double-Layer Cotton Stretchy Skirt
$15

Available in a ton of bright hues like hot pink and yellow, this mini skirt is a party staple. It’s crafted from a cotton and spandex blend for ample stretch and has a supportive waistband. The pull-on design and slim-fit silhouette is so comfortable to wear, and it’ll also complement many tops and blouses you already have in your wardrobe.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large Short

16

A Chiffon Tank Top That Isn’t See-Through

Amazon
WDIRARA Sleeveless Tie Neck Blouse
$30

It doesn’t get chicer than this sleeveless blouse that’s detailed with a neck tie. You can wear it in a bow or leave it undone — either way you’ll make a statement. It’s crafted from a lightweight chiffon material that is airy without being see-through. Wear this to your next holiday party or for an elegant dinner with the girls.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large

17

This Slouchy Button-Down You Can Get With Short Or Long Sleeves

Amazon
Sucolan Satin Silk Button Down
$27

This satin button-down is bound to become your new favorite top for play or work. It’s detailed with a chest pocket, pre-cuffed short sleeves and a button closure down the front. Pair this with your favorite jeans or tuck it into a skirt for a no-fail outfit formula. It also comes in a long-sleeved version for chillier weather.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18

A Stylish Textured Blouse That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

Amazon
GOORY Swiss Dots Blouse
$23

Designed with polka dot textured sleeves, this chiffon blouse is a great top that pairs perfectly with jeans. It has balloon long sleeves that won’t cling to your arms and features a V-neckline to show off your necklaces. The material is super lightweight, but is crafted with zero stretch, so the brand recommends sizing up for extra comfort.

  • Available colors: 17
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19

This Elevated Tank Top With Adjustable Straps

Amazon
BLENCOT Button Down Tank Top
$24

This stylish tank top is detailed with buttons along the front and adjustable straps. Whether you wear it on it’s own or layer it under a jacket, this top is an elevated approach to the classic style. It’s crafted from a lightweight and breathable chiffon material that will keep you cool.

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20

This Thermal Underwear Set For An Extra Warm Layer

Amazon
Thermajane Long Johns
$28

Whether you’re looking for cozy extra layer to keep you warm or are heading on a ski trip, this thermal set is a must. It comes with a long sleeve top and slim fit leggings that won’t bunch up under your pants. Both are crafted from an ultra-soft material that wicks away moisture while keeping your body warm. Over 29,000 shoppers rated it five-stars.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

21

A Mock-Neck Tank That Will Turn Into A Closet Essential

Amazon
A Grain of Wheat Sleeveless/Short Sleeve Mock Turtleneck
$24

This mock neck tank is one of the most essential closet staples you can find. The minimal design pairs perfectly with any type of bottom and is easy to layer with cardigans and jackets. It’s crafted from a super stretchy and smooth blend of cotton and spandex for all-day comfort.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22

This Flowy Maxi Skirt With A Drawstring Waist

Amazon
Bluetime High Waisted Maxi Skirt
$34

This maxi skirt checks all of the boxes — not only does it have an elastic high-waist band for comfort, but it’s also features drawstring to adjust to the perfect fit. The flowy design makes movement a breeze. It’s crafted from lightweight chiffon material that is soft to the touch. This will be a go-to style to dress up any basic bodysuit or T-shirt.

  • Available colors: 24
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23

A Cinched Dress With A Side Slit You Can Dress Up Or Down

Amazon
Nerlerolian Adjustable Strappy Split Midi Dress
$24

This effortless midi dress is designed with adjustable straps, a side slit for easy movement, and an elastic waist to adjust the fit. It’s crafted from a soft lightweight material that will keep you cool and stylish on your next vacation. While it’s great for cruises, it’s also a nice choice for work events or family parties.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24

A Classic Button-Down Top That Comes In So Many Bright Colors

Amazon
DIYUS Slim-Fit Button Down Shirt
$24

Cut from a cotton and polyester blend, this button-down shirt is a classic style with a slim fit. It’s also crafted with 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. It’s designed with a collared neck and a buttons down the center. This top is a great excuse to add some bright colors like green, pink, or bright blue to your closet.

  • Available colors: 17
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

25

A Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers You’ll Wear For Work & Play

Amazon
IWOLLENCE Wide Leg Pants with Pockets
$20

These high-waisted pants are designed with a paper bag waist and feature a belt to help add some shape. They have pockets on both sides and a wide-leg silhouette. The material is crafted from 100% polyester and is incredibly lightweight without being see-through. Style them with heels or sneakers — depending on the shoe you choose, these are great for a work event or a casual weekend day.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26

This Tunic Top That’s A Staple With Leggings

Amazon
JUEYUN Tunic Top
$15

This tunic top is great to pair with jeans, but is also long enough to wear with leggings. It has a pleated design throughout and is crafted from a soft, comfy fabric. The material is woven with 95% rayon and 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. It’s easy to see why this top has garnered a 4.5-star rating.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: Medium Plus — 3X-Large Plus

27

This Pair Of Stretchy Leggings That Look Just Like Jeans

Amazon
No Nonsense Denim Jean Leggings
$22

These classic jeggings make the case for when you want to feel comfortable and look put together. The cotton and spandex blend is incredibly stretchy and have an elastic waistband for a secure fit. Detailed with a faux zipper and pockets, these pants give the illusion of real denim. Nearly 20,000 reviewers gave them a five-star rating.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28

This Casual Tank Dress That’s Available In Every Color Imaginable

Amazon
Misfay Tank Dress
$27

This tank dress is as effortless as fashion gets. The pleated silhouette has flowy hemline that hits just above the knees, while the spaghetti straps are easily adjustable for the perfect fit. On warmer days, this will turn into your go-to dress that will never go out of style and always be comfortable. This dress also get bonus points for having pockets in either side.

  • Available colors: 45
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

29

A Fun Chiffon Top With A Sheer Layer

Lotusmile Lightweight Chiffon Poncho Top
$29

This chiffon blouse is the perfect top for a casual date night or for the office. The sheer flowy overlay gives this top an elevated and unique look. It has a crew neck and short sleeves. Style it with your favorite jeans or wear it with a skirt for a more polished look.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

30

This Essential Long-Sleeved Cotton Shirt That You’ll Find Yourself Wearing Weekly

Amazon
Hanes Originals Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
$13

This long-sleeved shirt will be the foundation of your wardrobe this season. Not only is it super budget-friendly, but you’ll be wearing it on repeat. Whether you style it by itself or use it as a layering base, this cotton-crafted shirt serves many purposes. It’s made from a breathable and soft material and has a crew neckline, along with over 29,000 five-star reviews to back it up.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31

A Pair Of Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants For Lounging & More

Amazon
ODODOS Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
$27

These palazzo pants come in multiple inseams, ranging from 28 to 32 inches long. Equipped with big functional pockets and an elastic high-waisted band, these pants are incredibly comfortable and supportive. They have a flowy wide leg that won’t cling to your body.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large (Also available in multiple inseams)

32

A Funky Pair Of Leggings You Can Dress Up

Amazon
Floerns Plus Size Plaid Pants
$33

These high-waisted leggings come in so many funky prints to spice up your wardrobe. From plaid to houndstooth and an array of tartan hues, these are the perfect bottoms to dress up any basic white top. They are crafted from 95% polyester and have 5% spandex for an ample amount of stretch.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 9X-Large Plus

33

This Casual Blazer With A Drapey Front

Amazon
FashionJOA Open Front 3/4 Sleeve Outerwear Blazer
$20

Unlike most tailored suiting, this blazer has a relaxed fit with draped open-front for a laidback style. It’s designed with quarter-length sleeves so you don’t have to have to worry about pushing up your sleeves. The material is woven with a little bit of spandex so you won’t feel restricted and can move with ease.

  • Available colors: 33
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34

An Elegant High-Waisted Skirt That’ll Take You From Desk To Drinks

Amazon
Belle Poque Midi High Waist Skirt
$29

If you’re looking for an office appropriate outfit that can take you straight to drinks, this high-waisted skirt is a must. It has two slits on the front so you can move with ease and it’s crafted with a little bit of spandex for ample comfort. Available in different tweed textures and colors, it’ll be hard to pick just one.

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

35

These Faux-Leather Leggings That’re Perfect For A Night Out

Amazon
Leggings Depot High Waist Faux Leather Leggings
$19

These faux-leather leggings can be worn for a night out when you want to remain comfy. They have a fitted and wide high-waistband that is ultra-supportive. Plus, they are crafted from from polyester and spandex, making them soft with a stretch. And if you want to brighten up your wardrobe, these leggings also come in red and green.

  • Available colors: 23
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

36

A Wrap Top With A Stretchy Cinched Bodice

Amazon
TIANZHU Dressy Wrap Shirt
$24

Designed with wrap front V-neckline with a cinched bodice, this shirt is a great top to have in your rotation. It’s crafted from a lightweight and soft material and has a flowy hemline that won’t cling to your body. Plus, it’s woven with 5% spandex for a comfortable stretch.

  • Available colors: 28
  • Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

37

A Cozy Crewneck Sweater With A Classic Cable-Knit Texture

Amazon
Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
$31

You can’t go wrong with this classic crewneck sweater that will never go out of style. This timeless top pairs easily with any type of bottom making it the ultimate wardrobe essential. It’s crafted from a super soft cable knit material and comes in a range of solid colors and diverse sizing.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

38

This Form-Fitting Mini Dress With 10% Spandex

Amazon
LCNBA Spaghetti Strap Tank Dress
$20

This mini dress is crafted from a form-fitting fabric that hugs your body. It’s crafted from 10% spandex, making it incredibly stretchy, and has adjustable straps to help personalize the fit. You can style it casually with a pair of sneakers and a sweatshirt, or wear it for a night out with heels.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39

This Flannel Top That’s A Closet Staple

Amazon
Alimens & Gentle Flannel Plaid Shirt
$23

Every wardrobe needs a flannel shirt, and this one is a cozy staple you’ll want to wear on repeat. Button it all the way up for maximum warmth or wear it completely open over a tank top. It has quarter-length pre-rolled sleeves that can also be worn un-cuffed. Since it’s crafted from 100% cotton, it will hold up well after multiple washes.

  • Available colors: 37
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

40

A Classic Blouse With Cinched Cuffs

Amazon
Dokotoo Ruffle Bubble Sleeve Top
$20

This classic blouse comes adorned with cinched cuffs for an elevated style. It has a crewneck design and is crafted from a lightweight and breathable material. Snag it in a solid color or add delicate florals to your wardrobe with any of the printed options. Or, try both — as one reviewer noted, “I like this shirt so much I bought it in three colors.”

  • Available colors: 23
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41

This Staple Maxi Skirt With So Much Stretch

Amazon
Azules Rayon Maxi Skirt
$21

This maxi skirt is a wardrobe staple thanks to its versatility. You can dress it up or wear it casually with a simple shoe swap. It’s crafted from a buttery soft material that’s woven with stretch for ample comfort and has an elastic waistband to provide support. As one five-star raved, “I am shocked at how well this relatively inexpensive wonderful little long skirt fits, flows, and feels. The fabric is wonderfully soft and just stretchy enough to feel wonderful on your skin.”

  • Available colors: 53
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

42

This Dreamy Knit Cardigan With A Relaxed Fit

Amazon
Dokotoo Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan
$35

This cable knit cardigan features a cozy and classic design you’ll want to wear everywhere, no matter the season. It’s the perfect throw on to pair with a tank and jeans or throw it over a dress for an extra layer of warmth. Plus, it’s available in an array of neutral colors, so you you know it’ll match any ensemble.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43

These Pull-On Trousers That Come In An Array Of Colors

Amazon
Marycrafts Pull-On Stretch Work Pants
$29

These pull-on pants are super stretchy and crafted from a smooth fabric with a tailored fit. The pants also have two front pockets and belt loops. While these pants range in length, most color options have a 31-inch inseam, making them easy to style with an array of different shoes. Make these pants look work-ready by pairing them with any of the chic blouses on this list.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: 0 — 22 (also available in long sizes)

44

This Button-Down Top With A Slight Stretch

Amazon
Gemolly Basic Button Down Shirt
$19

Reviewers love this button-down shirt because it has slight stretch for easy movement and comfort. The classic style is a great addition to your work wardrobe. It’s designed with a top collar and has button closure down the center. There are also buttons on sleeves, making it super easy to create the perfect cuff.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

45

A Pair Of Skinny Jeans That One Reviewer Says Are The Best She’s Ever Owned

Amazon
Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean
$29

Give your denim collection a refresh with these skinny jeans that are available in a unique range of colors. They are crafted from 78% cotton, 19% polyester and have 3% elastane for stretch. With a mid-rise silhouette and functional pockets, these jeans are a staple you’ll wear for years to come. “These are the best jeans, fit wise, fabric wise and color wise, I have ever owned in my 64 years,” said one reviewer.

  • Available colors: 13
  • Available sizes: 0 — 20 (Available in long and short lengths)

46

This Knit Tank With A Mock-Neck Design

Amazon
Amarmia Mock Neck Sleeveless Sweater
$29

Crafted from a soft knit material, this sleeveless sweater features a chic mock neck that will elevate any outfit. It’s crafted from a soft and cozy fabric that is breathable and has slight stretch. It comes in a slew of different colors and classic neutrals that are easy to style with any type of bottom.

  • Available colors: 33
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

47

This Warm & Cozy Shawl That Feels Like Cashmere But Costs Less Than $20

Amazon
RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl
$18

If you’re looking for a super warm and cozy layer, this 77-inch long shawl is stylish enough to wear with an assortment of different outfits. Detailed with chic fringe trimming, this pashmina will elevate any basic look. It’s hard to believe that it feels just like cashmere, considering the incredible price tag.

  • Available colors: 32
  • Available sizes: One Size

48

This Ruched Bodycon Dress With Over 24,000 5-Star Reviews

BTFBM Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Tank Dress
$33

This bodycon dress is an easy way to elevate your favorite white sneakers or is an effortless outfit for a night out. It features a wrap front with side ruching and has a classic crew neckline. The material is incredibly soft and comfortable — just ask the nearly 25,000 customers who rated it five stars.

  • Available colors: 36
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

49

A Polished Top With On-Trend Ruffles

Amazon
Blooming Jelly Ruffle Sleeve Top
$26

This ruffle-sleeve top will make you look instantly dressed up. It has a V-neckline and is crafted from a textured polka dot fabrication. The chiffon material is incredibly lightweight and is lined to prevent any sheerness. Reviewers love the fact that it’s long enough to tuck into a skirt or jeans.

  • Available colors: 29
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

50

This Buttery Soft Body Suit That Would Look Great Paired With Slacks Or Jeans

Amazon
PUMIEY Bodysuit
$26

This soft bodysuit is a great add to your wardrobe for plenty of reasons. Not only do body suits give off a polished look when paired with nicer pants, but they can also be great to work out in at the end of the day. Scoring an impressive 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon, this bodysuit is beloved by thousands, especially based on how comfortable it is and how it has a thickness that prevents it from being too sheer.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large