50 Polished Staple Pieces Under $35 On Amazon That Look Good On Everyone
Revamp your wardrobe with plenty of cash left over for accessories.
Amazon is truly the gift that keeps giving when it comes to fashion. Whether you’re looking to subtly update your personal style or give your closet a complete makeover, this list is packed with standout styles that won’t break the bank. Best of all, these budget-friendly wardrobe staples will stand the test of time. From the office to date night, each piece will be on constant rotation — and they’re all under $35.
01 This Versatile Sleeveless Swing Dress With Pockets
This
sleeveless swing dress is “extremely comfortable,” according to plenty of Amazon reviewers. It’s crafted from 90% polyester and has 10% spandex for ample stretch. Designed with a swing hemline, a scoop neck, and pockets, this dress is versatile enough to be dressed up or dressed down. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus 02 A Pair Of Flared Pants That Are Stretchy Enough For Yoga
Crafted from a buttery soft blend of polyester and spandex, these
high-waisted palazzo pants are designed with tons of stretch. Each pair has a supportive band and a flared hem that will add a bit of length to any outfit of the day. They come in an array of fun prints that can be worn to yoga or for a night out. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 03 This V-Neck Sweater That Will Never Go Out Of Style
With over 14,000 five-star reviews, this
V-neck sweater is a classic style that will stand the test of time. It’s crafted from a cotton, modal, and polyester blend making it incredibly soft with a comfortable fit. Layer this sweater under a jacket or style it solo — either way, you can’t go wrong. Available colors: 34 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large 04 This Elevated Tank Top With A Mesh Accent
This
V-neck tank is an elevated staple that deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Whether you dress it up or dress it down, it’s the perfect style for a variety of occasions. It features mesh detailing and is made from a lightweight material with a little bit of stretch. It also has adjustable straps so you can easily secure the perfect fit. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 05 A Pack Of Ribbed Knit Cropped Tank Tops Made With 4-Way Stretch
Whether you wear these
tank tops to yoga or pair them with jeans, these tops are incredibly versatile and can be worn for so many different occasions. Crafted with 18% spandex for ample stretch, the ribbed knit material contours to your body. Available in endless color combinations, snag them in a pack of three to get the most bang for your buck. Available colors: 73 Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large 06 This Best-Selling Jumpsuit That Feels Likes Pajamas
Getting dressed has never been easier thanks to this
sleeveless jumpsuit that creates an instant outfit. With a relaxed loose fit and adjustable straps, this jumpsuit won’t cling to your body for maximum comfort. Equal parts effortless and stylish, this jumpsuit is incredibly soft and lightweight. Available colors: 44 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large 07 This Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top That Comes In 2 Versions
This
long-sleeved turtleneck top will be the foundation of your wardrobe this winter. You can wear it by itself or worn as a layering base for extra warmth. It’s crafted from a polyester blend woven with stretch throughout. There are a ton of bright colors and wild prints to choose from. Available colors: 33 Available sizes: X-Large — 7X-Large 08 This Bodysuit In 6 Colors For Chic Workouts Or Lounging
Contrary to popular belief, you can look chic during a workout, and this
jumpsuit proves it. It features a square neckline with thumbholes and has a fitted silhouette. The material is crafted from a blend of polyester and nylon and is woven with four-way stretch so you can move with ease. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: Small— XX-Large 09 This Comfy $20 Cardigan You’ll Be Wearing On Repeat
Classic and lightweight, this
open-front cardigan is a style you’ll wear over and over again. The long-sleeve style features a drapey silhouette with an asymmetrical hem. It’s perfect for keeping in your car for chilly nights or by your desk at the office. “I have this cardigan in multiple colors. It's a great light cardigan that makes it easy to layer,” said one reviewer. “Colors are fantastic, too.” Available colors: 27 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 10 A Casual T-Shirt Dress With Pockets That’s So Easy To Wear
There’s a good chance you’ll reach for this
T-shirt dress anytime you see it hanging in your closet. It’s crafted from a rayon blend with 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. The scoop neck cut features a pleated swing silhouette with pockets on both sides. It comes in a wide range of solid colors and fun floral and tie-dye prints. Available colors: 39 Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large 11 This Stylish Chiffon Blouse With More Than 9,000 5-Star Reviews
Give your blouse collection a refresh with this
V-neck chiffon top that’s perfect for an array of different events. It features flowy quarter-length sleeves and has a stylish tie at the waist. It’s crafted from a breathable fabric that is great no matter the season. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 12 This Polished A-Line Dress With A Relaxed Drape
What makes this
A-line dress so good is that it features a drawstring waist for the perfect fit. It has a relaxed fit with a midi-silhouette that hits right below the knees. The lightweight fabric will move with ease throughout the day. Crafted from a breathable viscose, this dress is perfect for last-minute gatherings. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 13 A Pair Of Stylish Palazzo Pants That Are So Comfortable
Whether you wear these
palazzo pants for running errands or on vacation, this versatile style can take you from casual to elevated with a simple shoe swap. These pants are designed with a flowy wide leg and have a elastic high-waisted band for maximum comfort. The soft fabric has some stretch to it for ease of movement, which will make you want to wear them all day. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 14 This Classic Button-Down With That Coveted Linen Look
Crafted from 95% polyester with a linen feel, this
button-down shirt is timeless and classic. It features a top collar and cuffs that can be rolled up for a different look. Whether you wear it as a laidback vacation look or style it for the office, you can’t go wrong. The brand recommends hand-washing only. Available colors: 39 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 15 A Stretchy Mini Skirt That Comes In More Than A Dozen Colors
Available in a ton of bright hues like hot pink and yellow, this
mini skirt is a party staple. It’s crafted from a cotton and spandex blend for ample stretch and has a supportive waistband. The pull-on design and slim-fit silhouette is so comfortable to wear, and it’ll also complement many tops and blouses you already have in your wardrobe. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: Small — X-Large Short 16 A Chiffon Tank Top That Isn’t See-Through
It doesn’t get chicer than this
sleeveless blouse that’s detailed with a neck tie. You can wear it in a bow or leave it undone — either way you’ll make a statement. It’s crafted from a lightweight chiffon material that is airy without being see-through. Wear this to your next holiday party or for an elegant dinner with the girls. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large 17 This Slouchy Button-Down You Can Get With Short Or Long Sleeves
This
satin button-down is bound to become your new favorite top for play or work. It’s detailed with a chest pocket, pre-cuffed short sleeves and a button closure down the front. Pair this with your favorite jeans or tuck it into a skirt for a no-fail outfit formula. It also comes in a long-sleeved version for chillier weather. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 18 A Stylish Textured Blouse That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is
Designed with polka dot textured sleeves, this
chiffon blouse is a great top that pairs perfectly with jeans. It has balloon long sleeves that won’t cling to your arms and features a V-neckline to show off your necklaces. The material is super lightweight, but is crafted with zero stretch, so the brand recommends sizing up for extra comfort. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 19 This Elevated Tank Top With Adjustable Straps
This
stylish tank top is detailed with buttons along the front and adjustable straps. Whether you wear it on it’s own or layer it under a jacket, this top is an elevated approach to the classic style. It’s crafted from a lightweight and breathable chiffon material that will keep you cool. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 20 This Thermal Underwear Set For An Extra Warm Layer
Whether you’re looking for cozy extra layer to keep you warm or are heading on a ski trip, this
thermal set is a must. It comes with a long sleeve top and slim fit leggings that won’t bunch up under your pants. Both are crafted from an ultra-soft material that wicks away moisture while keeping your body warm. Over 29,000 shoppers rated it five-stars. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large 21 A Mock-Neck Tank That Will Turn Into A Closet Essential
This
mock neck tank is one of the most essential closet staples you can find. The minimal design pairs perfectly with any type of bottom and is easy to layer with cardigans and jackets. It’s crafted from a super stretchy and smooth blend of cotton and spandex for all-day comfort. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 22 This Flowy Maxi Skirt With A Drawstring Waist
This
maxi skirt checks all of the boxes — not only does it have an elastic high-waist band for comfort, but it’s also features drawstring to adjust to the perfect fit. The flowy design makes movement a breeze. It’s crafted from lightweight chiffon material that is soft to the touch. This will be a go-to style to dress up any basic bodysuit or T-shirt. Available colors: 24 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 23 A Cinched Dress With A Side Slit You Can Dress Up Or Down
This
effortless midi dress is designed with adjustable straps, a side slit for easy movement, and an elastic waist to adjust the fit. It’s crafted from a soft lightweight material that will keep you cool and stylish on your next vacation. While it’s great for cruises, it’s also a nice choice for work events or family parties. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 24 A Classic Button-Down Top That Comes In So Many Bright Colors
Cut from a cotton and polyester blend, this
button-down shirt is a classic style with a slim fit. It’s also crafted with 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. It’s designed with a collared neck and a buttons down the center. This top is a great excuse to add some bright colors like green, pink, or bright blue to your closet. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large 25 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers You’ll Wear For Work & Play
These
high-waisted pants are designed with a paper bag waist and feature a belt to help add some shape. They have pockets on both sides and a wide-leg silhouette. The material is crafted from 100% polyester and is incredibly lightweight without being see-through. Style them with heels or sneakers — depending on the shoe you choose, these are great for a work event or a casual weekend day. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 26 This Tunic Top That’s A Staple With Leggings
This
tunic top is great to pair with jeans, but is also long enough to wear with leggings. It has a pleated design throughout and is crafted from a soft, comfy fabric. The material is woven with 95% rayon and 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. It’s easy to see why this top has garnered a 4.5-star rating. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: Medium Plus — 3X-Large Plus 27 This Pair Of Stretchy Leggings That Look Just Like Jeans
These
classic jeggings make the case for when you want to feel comfortable and look put together. The cotton and spandex blend is incredibly stretchy and have an elastic waistband for a secure fit. Detailed with a faux zipper and pockets, these pants give the illusion of real denim. Nearly 20,000 reviewers gave them a five-star rating. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 28 This Casual Tank Dress That’s Available In Every Color Imaginable
This
tank dress is as effortless as fashion gets. The pleated silhouette has flowy hemline that hits just above the knees, while the spaghetti straps are easily adjustable for the perfect fit. On warmer days, this will turn into your go-to dress that will never go out of style and always be comfortable. This dress also get bonus points for having pockets in either side. Available colors: 45 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large 29 A Fun Chiffon Top With A Sheer Layer
This
chiffon blouse is the perfect top for a casual date night or for the office. The sheer flowy overlay gives this top an elevated and unique look. It has a crew neck and short sleeves. Style it with your favorite jeans or wear it with a skirt for a more polished look. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large 30 This Essential Long-Sleeved Cotton Shirt That You’ll Find Yourself Wearing Weekly
This
long-sleeved shirt will be the foundation of your wardrobe this season. Not only is it super budget-friendly, but you’ll be wearing it on repeat. Whether you style it by itself or use it as a layering base, this cotton-crafted shirt serves many purposes. It’s made from a breathable and soft material and has a crew neckline, along with over 29,000 five-star reviews to back it up. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 31 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants For Lounging & More
These
palazzo pants come in multiple inseams, ranging from 28 to 32 inches long. Equipped with big functional pockets and an elastic high-waisted band, these pants are incredibly comfortable and supportive. They have a flowy wide leg that won’t cling to your body. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large (Also available in multiple inseams) 32 A Funky Pair Of Leggings You Can Dress Up
These
high-waisted leggings come in so many funky prints to spice up your wardrobe. From plaid to houndstooth and an array of tartan hues, these are the perfect bottoms to dress up any basic white top. They are crafted from 95% polyester and have 5% spandex for an ample amount of stretch. Available colors: 20 Available sizes: Large Plus — 9X-Large Plus 33 This Casual Blazer With A Drapey Front
Unlike most tailored suiting, this
blazer has a relaxed fit with draped open-front for a laidback style. It’s designed with quarter-length sleeves so you don’t have to have to worry about pushing up your sleeves. The material is woven with a little bit of spandex so you won’t feel restricted and can move with ease. Available colors: 33 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 34 An Elegant High-Waisted Skirt That’ll Take You From Desk To Drinks
If you’re looking for an office appropriate outfit that can take you straight to drinks, this
high-waisted skirt is a must. It has two slits on the front so you can move with ease and it’s crafted with a little bit of spandex for ample comfort. Available in different tweed textures and colors, it’ll be hard to pick just one. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 35 These Faux-Leather Leggings That’re Perfect For A Night Out
These
faux-leather leggings can be worn for a night out when you want to remain comfy. They have a fitted and wide high-waistband that is ultra-supportive. Plus, they are crafted from from polyester and spandex, making them soft with a stretch. And if you want to brighten up your wardrobe, these leggings also come in red and green. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 36 A Wrap Top With A Stretchy Cinched Bodice
Designed with wrap front V-neckline with a cinched bodice, this
shirt is a great top to have in your rotation. It’s crafted from a lightweight and soft material and has a flowy hemline that won’t cling to your body. Plus, it’s woven with 5% spandex for a comfortable stretch. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large 37 A Cozy Crewneck Sweater With A Classic Cable-Knit Texture
You can’t go wrong with this
classic crewneck sweater that will never go out of style. This timeless top pairs easily with any type of bottom making it the ultimate wardrobe essential. It’s crafted from a super soft cable knit material and comes in a range of solid colors and diverse sizing. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large 38 This Form-Fitting Mini Dress With 10% Spandex
This
mini dress is crafted from a form-fitting fabric that hugs your body. It’s crafted from 10% spandex, making it incredibly stretchy, and has adjustable straps to help personalize the fit. You can style it casually with a pair of sneakers and a sweatshirt, or wear it for a night out with heels. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 39 This Flannel Top That’s A Closet Staple
Every wardrobe needs a
flannel shirt, and this one is a cozy staple you’ll want to wear on repeat. Button it all the way up for maximum warmth or wear it completely open over a tank top. It has quarter-length pre-rolled sleeves that can also be worn un-cuffed. Since it’s crafted from 100% cotton, it will hold up well after multiple washes. Available colors: 37 Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large 40 A Classic Blouse With Cinched Cuffs
This
classic blouse comes adorned with cinched cuffs for an elevated style. It has a crewneck design and is crafted from a lightweight and breathable material. Snag it in a solid color or add delicate florals to your wardrobe with any of the printed options. Or, try both — as one reviewer noted, “I like this shirt so much I bought it in three colors.” Available colors: 23 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 41 This Staple Maxi Skirt With So Much Stretch
This
maxi skirt is a wardrobe staple thanks to its versatility. You can dress it up or wear it casually with a simple shoe swap. It’s crafted from a buttery soft material that’s woven with stretch for ample comfort and has an elastic waistband to provide support. As one five-star raved, “I am shocked at how well this relatively inexpensive wonderful little long skirt fits, flows, and feels. The fabric is wonderfully soft and just stretchy enough to feel wonderful on your skin.” Available colors: 53 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 42 This Dreamy Knit Cardigan With A Relaxed Fit
This
cable knit cardigan features a cozy and classic design you’ll want to wear everywhere, no matter the season. It’s the perfect throw on to pair with a tank and jeans or throw it over a dress for an extra layer of warmth. Plus, it’s available in an array of neutral colors, so you you know it’ll match any ensemble. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 43 These Pull-On Trousers That Come In An Array Of Colors
These
pull-on pants are super stretchy and crafted from a smooth fabric with a tailored fit. The pants also have two front pockets and belt loops. While these pants range in length, most color options have a 31-inch inseam, making them easy to style with an array of different shoes. Make these pants look work-ready by pairing them with any of the chic blouses on this list. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: 0 — 22 (also available in long sizes) 44 This Button-Down Top With A Slight Stretch
Reviewers love this
button-down shirt because it has slight stretch for easy movement and comfort. The classic style is a great addition to your work wardrobe. It’s designed with a top collar and has button closure down the center. There are also buttons on sleeves, making it super easy to create the perfect cuff. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 45 A Pair Of Skinny Jeans That One Reviewer Says Are The Best She’s Ever Owned
Give your
denim collection a refresh with these skinny jeans that are available in a unique range of colors. They are crafted from 78% cotton, 19% polyester and have 3% elastane for stretch. With a mid-rise silhouette and functional pockets, these jeans are a staple you’ll wear for years to come. “These are the best jeans, fit wise, fabric wise and color wise, I have ever owned in my 64 years,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: 0 — 20 (Available in long and short lengths) 46 This Knit Tank With A Mock-Neck Design
Crafted from a soft knit material, this
sleeveless sweater features a chic mock neck that will elevate any outfit. It’s crafted from a soft and cozy fabric that is breathable and has slight stretch. It comes in a slew of different colors and classic neutrals that are easy to style with any type of bottom. Available colors: 33 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 47 This Warm & Cozy Shawl That Feels Like Cashmere But Costs Less Than $20
If you’re looking for a super warm and cozy layer, this
77-inch long shawl is stylish enough to wear with an assortment of different outfits. Detailed with chic fringe trimming, this pashmina will elevate any basic look. It’s hard to believe that it feels just like cashmere, considering the incredible price tag. Available colors: 32 Available sizes: One Size 48 This Ruched Bodycon Dress With Over 24,000 5-Star Reviews
This
bodycon dress is an easy way to elevate your favorite white sneakers or is an effortless outfit for a night out. It features a wrap front with side ruching and has a classic crew neckline. The material is incredibly soft and comfortable — just ask the nearly 25,000 customers who rated it five stars. Available colors: 36 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 49 A Polished Top With On-Trend Ruffles
This
ruffle-sleeve top will make you look instantly dressed up. It has a V-neckline and is crafted from a textured polka dot fabrication. The chiffon material is incredibly lightweight and is lined to prevent any sheerness. Reviewers love the fact that it’s long enough to tuck into a skirt or jeans. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 50 This Buttery Soft Body Suit That Would Look Great Paired With Slacks Or Jeans
This
soft bodysuit is a great add to your wardrobe for plenty of reasons. Not only do body suits give off a polished look when paired with nicer pants, but they can also be great to work out in at the end of the day. Scoring an impressive 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon, this bodysuit is beloved by thousands, especially based on how comfortable it is and how it has a thickness that prevents it from being too sheer. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large