10 Pork Chop Recipes That Won't Be Dry & Disappointing, We Swear

Listen, I appreciate every single meal my mom ever made growing up, especially now that I’m the one in charge of putting food on the table for my kid. But whenever it was pork chop night, I did wilt a little inside, not because my mom’s were bad, but because they’re just always so dry. It seems like no matter where I try them or who cooks them, they just have a tendency to lose all their juicy goodness. But sometimes they’re what’s on sale at the grocery store, and I want to know how to cook them well when they are.

So, here are 10 pork chop recipes that focus on keeping them tender and juicy, and include sauces to help you out in case you do cook them just a little too long (guilty).

01 French Onion Pork Chops Averie Cooks Onions and cheese could make any food better. Averie Cooks’ French onion pork chop recipe is a delicious use of pork chops, and her recipe is easy to follow and also really thorough. Whether you want to make it all in one skillet and have it take a little longer, or you’re OK with dirtying two skillets to cook it in less time, she has instructions for both.

02 Blackberry Sage Pork Chops Budget Bytes Pork pairs surprisingly well with fruit and fruity sauces, but it’s often done with apples and that’s it — so Budget Bytes’ blackberry sage sauce situation really caught my eye. They take about 30 minutes and one skillet to make, and the rich sauce of balsamic vinegar and blackberry preserves sounds so, so good.

03 Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chops Fit Slow Cooker Queen While we’re on the subject of pork and fruit pairings, we can’t forget about how good it tastes with pineapple. Fit Slow Cooker Queen’s recipe is big on flavor, and she includes instructions to make it in the oven or on the grill, depending on what you have available.

04 One-Skillet Pork Chops In Mushroom Sauce Laughing Spatula Mushrooms bring richness to any dish, and Laughing Spatula’s one-skillet pork chops are no exception. This meal comes together in about half an hour and would be so satisfying served with potatoes or carrots and a bright green salad.

05 Pork Chops With Lemon-Basil Cream Sauce Damn Delicious Damn Delicious’ recipe is another 30-minute weeknight dinner champ: crispy pork chops with a lemon-basil cream sauce. The Panko crust on these gives you a satisfying crunch to contrast with all that delicious sauce. You’ll find yourself actually wanting to eat pork chops on repeat with this one.

06 Chuletas Guisadas (Puerto Rican Stewed Pork Chops) Budget Bytes In this recipe, Budget Bytes walks you through everything you need to know to make chuletas guisadas, including the proper cooking time so they don’t turn tough. This is a popular Latin American dish made by stewing pork chops, onions, and peppers in a tomato-based sauce.

07 Honey Garlic Pork Chops Family Fresh Meals Pork chops that are tender, flavorful, and ready in 20 minutes using almost entirely pantry staples? That’s what you get with this recipe from Family Fresh Meals. It’ll help you get the perfect pork chop, complete with an easy, perfect sear for maximum enjoyment.

08 Easy Pork Chops With Sweet & Sour Glaze Damn Delicious Want a little bit of a kick? Damn Delicious’ sweet and sour pork chops have all the flavors: sweet, tangy, herby, and yes, even some spice. They’re ready in just 20 minutes, which is pretty tough to beat if you’re looking for quick, satisfying weeknight dinner recipes.

09 Crock-Pot Coca-Cola Pork Chops Averie Cooks Putting pork chops in the slow cooker? That would never occur to me on my own, but Averie Cooks’ recipe has me rethinking my methods. Making anything in the Crock-Pot guarantees it’ll be incredibly tender and moist, and the homespun barbecue sauce in this recipe sounds really delish.

10 Pork Chops With Apples & Cider Glaze Laughing Spatula We have to leave off with this classic combo: pork and apples. Laughing Spatula’s pork chops with apples will satisfy anyone craving this traditional pairing, and the simple glaze adds so much sweetness and flavor to what can otherwise be a bland cut of meat.

So, which pork chop recipe are you making this week? I think those blackberry sage chops are calling my name...