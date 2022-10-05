If there’s one thing my family absolutely loves, it’s spooky season. Exhibit A: My kids start planning their Halloween costumes literally months in advance (and let’s be honest, so do I). This year, my daughter’s adorable affinity for all-things mermaid determined the theme for our family costumes. Yup, that’s right — come October 31st, we’re heading under the sea.

My family looks forward to trick-or-treating all year, but I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that, historically, this beloved activity has been a little stressful for the two grown ups in our crew. Hundreds of kids wandering around in costumes, all hopped up on sugar? I can already feel the chaos.

But this year I’ve got a secret weapon. I recently bought an Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, and it’s fast becoming my favorite-ever kid gear purchase. I chose Evenflo because they’ve been a trusted source of safe, high-quality children’s products for over 100 years.

And most important: A blissful perk of my latest purchase is that it makes trick-or-treating a snap! Here’s how.

1. It Keeps My Littles Safely Contained.

I like to think that my kids are well-mannered. They behave like polite members of society a lot of the time. But when you put them in costumes and promise them an entire bucket of candy, things tend to go off the rails. Try as they might, the excitement sometimes wins.

With the Evenflo Stroller Wagon’s two comfy seats with safety harnesses, my kids can ride from door to door snugly buckled in their seats. (An especially useful feature considering their past attempts to run headlong into the street while clutching their treats to their little chests like they’ve found pirate’s gold...)

2. It’s Equally Comfy For My Husband And Me To Use.

I love the Pivot Xplore because it’s comfortable for five-foot me and my six-foot husband. We can easily adjust it as we take turns navigating, which — during a seemingly never-ending night of candy-hunting — is a total game-changer.

And the very fact that it’s a stroller wagon means it can be pulled like a wagon — my husband’s preference — or pushed like a stroller, which is my favorite way to use it. Simply flip the handle into your preferred position and you’re ready for the Halloween adventure that awaits.

3. The All-Terrain Wheels Make Grass A Breeze.

I’ve used regular strollers and wagons for Halloweens past, and I am here to tell you that neither of them holds a candle to the Evenflo Pivot Xplore. It can handle the lumpiest, bumpiest yard, the sandiest park, or the loosest gravel driveway. I can roll right up to any house regardless of terrain, so I can get close enough to remind my kiddos to say thank you, while still staying far enough away to let them enjoy a little bit of independence. And best of all, we won’t have to wait a zillion hours for my fiercely independent baby girl to toddle up to the porch from the street in her mermaid costume!

4. The Storage Basket Holds Candy When Little Arms Get Tired.

...And jackets, and masks, and empty water bottles, and whatever other bits and bobs my kids decide to discard throughout the evening. And thankfully so! My two youngest trick-or-treaters would be exhausted after a couple streets if they had to walk and lug their buckets, too. But with this stroller wagon, they can hang until the big kids are ready to go home — not to mention that it holds props for us parents, who are also tired!

5. It Acts As A Next-Level Halloween Prop.

If you really want to be the talk of the neighborhood, dress up your Pivot Xplore! Some of the big box stores even sell pre-made wagon costumes now.

But if you’d rather DIY, here’s an easy idea: hang a small Bluetooth speaker and a battery-operated disco light from the handle of your Pivot Xplore Stroller Wagon while you trick-or-treat. Your playlist opportunities are endless. You can match your costumes to the disco vibe or stick to the spooky classics. The lights increase your visibility and safety, and also add a party feel to your Halloween hike.

Halloween is a time for silliness and fun, so there’s no reason to hold back, especially when you have the Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon to make your trek so much easier.