PSA: Verizon Mobile Protect Open Enrollment Ends Soon — Here’s Why Families Should Enroll

It’s fall, y’all! The season of apple picking, farmers’ markets, and leaf peeping hikes is upon us. So cute! So memorable! So prone to technical difficulties that ruin your weekend!

If your family is as accident-prone as mine, you understand the buzzkill that is a busted tablet, phone, or watch. This time of year, when the vibes are high, it’s easy for kiddos (or clumsy grownups) to get lost in the moment. But even if your crew is relatively careful, the fear of being stranded charger-less with a phone from 2018, losing a phone, or having a tablet stolen can shift the focus away from fun.

Luckily, Verizon Mobile Protect Open Enrollment is happening through November 3, and as we know: everyone gets a better deal with Verizon. Enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect, or any other device protection option, to protect the moments that matter (see: pumpkin patch photography, apple cider sipping, and finding parking with screaming kids in the backseat) by keeping your family’s devices covered for loss, theft, damage (including liquid!), post-warranty malfunctions, and so much more.

Enrolling basically gives you the green light to embrace every adventure with the confidence that you’ll stay covered wherever the season takes you. *Cue sigh of relief*

Read on for everything else you need to know about this game-changing option before enrollment ends.

All The Family-Friendly Benefits Of Verizon Mobile Protect

When you enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect, you’ll find benefits for everyone in your family. Coverage for the smart watch that slipped off your partner’s wrist mid-hike? Check. A tablet that was stolen after your middle schooler left it in the cereal aisle? Yep! Your phone screen that fell victim to farmers' market foot traffic? Yes! That too.

Of course, what good is a new device if you have to reinstall every one of those apps you love, retrieve everyone’s number you lost (who actually remembers their partner’s number by heart?), and kiss all those memories in your photo app goodbye? On top of the coverage for loss, theft, damage, and pesky malfunctions, Verizon Mobile Protect also includes data recovery benefits to help recoup your very important, very precious data — even from a damaged smartphone.

Let’s talk about the fine print here, though. You might be thinking, Well, all that sounds great, but the deductibles are probably crazy high, right? Honestly? No. You can expect unlimited cracked screen repairs for a deductible of $0. That’s not a typo, though I do understand how it could look like one.

For other kinds of damage (see: mud stuck in your charger port post-corn maze chaos), there’s a $99 damage deductible for every registered line. That comes with an unlimited number of lines, too. For the youngest and most reckless members of your squad, I can almost guarantee that this benefit is going to come in handy.

Though it’s not just damage coverage, my favorite part of Verizon Mobile Protect is that it gets you an unlimited number of claims for loss, theft, and tech malfunctions. I’m not saying I’m known to accidentally send my phone into a free-fall while attempting to juggle an arm full of groceries, but I’m also not not saying it.

Finally, let’s discuss the other great benefits. Despite my best effort to find a flaw in this life upgrade, all I came up with were airtight benefits, like as soon as same-day phone replacement and 24/7 tech support. They’ll even replace the perpetually-on-1% battery in the phone you refuse to trade in for a new one.

How & When to Enroll

For a limited time (until November 3!), Verizon is offering Open Enrollment for Verizon Mobile Protect and all device protection options, which means you can sign up today even if you bought your device a couple of years ago, as long as it’s still in good condition. To keep your family covered during the busiest season of the year, enroll via your online account, using the MyVerizon app, or visiting your local Verizon store.