Just this week, while rummaging through the fridge, I held up a nearly empty container of Greek yogurt to my husband. “Did you eat any of this, or did I finish it off all by myself?” For years, I’ve bought the big 32-ounce tubs of plain Greek yogurt to include in smoothies (gotta get your protein, they say), but I could never quite finish it off before it expired — until now. That’s because I’ve finally memorized enough recipes to use up Greek yogurt that, once I see that best-by date approaching, help me quickly put the rest of the tub to good use.

One of my favorite things to do with extra yogurt is make a quick French onion dip or tzatziki sauce to go with chicken throughout the week. But after looking into all the recipes here, I will definitely be putting Greek yogurt in my pancake mix and marinades.

01 Easy Caramelized Onion Dip A Cookie Named Desire French onion dip is an elite party snack, but it’s so much better when you whip up a homemade version. A Cookie Named Desire’s version involves caramelizing the onions for a richer, sweeter flavor, using Greek yogurt as the base instead of sour cream.

02 Greek Yogurt Pancakes All The Healthy Things If you like making pancakes from scratch, you’ve got to try All The Healthy Things’ version with Greek yogurt in the mix. It keeps the pancakes extra tender and fluffy and (bonus!) doubles as a yummy topping.

03 Curry Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ chicken salad recipe sounds like a really yummy twist on the classic, perfect for adding to sandwiches, wraps, and greens. It’s got lots of great texture and fresh flavors thanks to the celery, dried cranberries, cilantro, and more.

04 Greek Yogurt Raspberry Muffins Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ Greek yogurt raspberry muffins would be such a great way to use up raspberries that are a day or two past their prime, and some extra Greek yogurt to boot. They take about an hour from start to finish, and would be great to prep for a week of grab-and-go breakfasts for your family.

05 Roasted Plum Compote A Beautiful Plate If you want a really satisfying breakfast or light dessert, A Beautiful Plate’s plum compote over cold Greek yogurt sounds so, so delicious. The plums just get baked for 15 minutes with plenty of cinnamon and honey, and then you’ve got a sheet pan’s worth for a week of amazing yogurt bowls.

06 Greek Yogurt Berry Trifle Damn Delicious Want to make a lighter trifle? This recipe from Damn Delicious suggests you swap out the whipped cream for Greek yogurt. You can layer it up with any kind of fruit you want, but a classic strawberry and blueberry mix is always going to be a winner.

07 Lychee Cherry Frozen Yogurt Popsicles A Cookie Named Desire This recipe from A Cookie Named Desire is super versatile, so while her version yields these deliciously creamy lychee cherry bars, you could easily swap in any fruit combo you want. You’ll be experimenting with new combos all summer long.

08 Yogurt Marinated Chicken Budget Bytes Did you know yogurt contains lactic acid? That makes it a super effective ingredient in marinade, and it’s common practice in many Middle Eastern recipes. Budget Bytes’ version yields super flavorful, tender chicken to use in bowls, wraps, and salads.

09 Garlic Chipotle Aioli Damn Delicious Greek yogurt is the perfect base for so many delicious homemade sauces, like ranch and tzatziki. Damn Delicious’ garlic chipotle aioli goes great with zucchini fries, as pictured here, but I have a feeling you’ll make this on repeat to use in lots of other ways too.

10 Easy Yogurt Fruit Dip Foodie Crush Whether you want to jazz up a fruit platter for a party or entice your kids to eat more fruit at home, whipping up Foodie Crush’s easy yogurt dip is the way to go. You literally just whisk together yogurt, honey, and pumpkin pie spice, and plate it up with the fruit of your choice.

11 Lemon Yogurt Pound Cake A Beautiful Plate Lemon desserts don’t get enough love if you ask me, and this simple, classic bundt cake from A Beautiful Plate is one you’ll want to make again and again. You’ll want to use full-fat Greek yogurt in this recipe to ensure the cake stays moist and turns out perfect.

How will you polish off your big ol’ tub of yogurt this week?