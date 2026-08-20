Known as the "Mother Road," Route 66 stretches 2,448 miles from Chicago to the Santa Monica Pier, winding through eight states and showcasing some of America's most iconic roadside attractions, quirky small towns, and slices of classic Americana.

Now, a century after it first opened, Route 66 is experiencing a revival. As the iconic highway celebrates its 100th anniversary, new Booking.com data reveals growing interest in the small towns that helped define its legacy, suggesting families are trading fast-paced vacations for slower road trips where the journey is every bit as memorable as the destination.

There's something about a family road trip that becomes more meaningful with time: Long after the suitcases are unpacked, it’s often the unexpected detours and backseat laughs that everyone remembers. With screen time ruling our daily lives, there's never been a better time to swap it for “windshield time.”

Why Route 66 Is Having A Revival

Domestic travel is currently taking center stage, with a reported 64% of Americans planning vacations within the United States this year. As the country celebrates its 250th anniversary and Route 66 reaches its 100-year milestone, it’s a great time to explore your own backyard.

Part of Route 66’s charm is its ability to transport you back in time to mid-century America. Unlike today's interstates, it invites travelers to slow down, taking them past places and landscapes that feel frozen in time. And travelers certainly seem to have a growing appetite for authentic small-town experiences and nostalgic roadside attractions.

This renewed excitement is breathing life into many of Route 66's most iconic communities, with a sharp increase in traveler interest for less-mainstream stops including Adrian, Texas; Victorville and Barstow, California; Tucumcari, New Mexico; and Springfield, Missouri.

Centennial Events

To celebrate the centennial, events are happening all along the route. Throughout 2026, communities along Route 66 are celebrating with classic car shows, music festivals, parades, running races, museum exhibits, and family-friendly events honoring the highway's rich history.

All upcoming events can be found on the official Route 66 Centennial website.

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Tips for Planning a Route 66 Family Road Trip

Plan to drive just one section. Driving the entire Route 66 can take between two and three weeks, so pick a small section to explore instead of trying to cram it all in. The goal is to have a fun family vacation, not one you’ll need a week (or two) to recover from.

Stay in historic motor courts. If there was ever a road trip to skip the chain hotels, this is it. Lean into the charm of Route 66 and book vintage motels or hotels instead. Many of the places to stay along the way blend retro road-trip charm with modern comforts.

Plan fun roadside stops. Now is the time to allow your kids to do things they normally can’t. If you’re passing through Amarillo, Texas, pick up some spray paint so they can graffiti the cars at Cadillac Ranch. It just might earn you the title of Coolest Mom Ever.

In Oklahoma, kids can walk inside the giant Blue Whale of Catoosa. This stop also features a waterfront boardwalk and lots of space for kids to run around and stretch their legs.

Route 66 ends at the iconic Santa Monica Pier, a family-friendly destination packed with old-school seaside fun. From carnival games and sweet treats to rides overlooking the Pacific Ocean, it's the perfect spot to celebrate the end of your journey (and let the kids burn off one last burst of energy before heading home).

Kathryn Anderson

Build flexibility into your itinerary. This one will be tough if you’re a Type A mom, but this isn’t the type of road trip you should plan out from breakfast to sundown. Give yourself a break and allow for detours along the way. Ask your kids to watch out the window and tell you when they see something they want to get out and explore. Let each child choose one or two spontaneous stops each day. Not only will this stop them from getting bored, but they’ll feel included and might actually look up from their phones every once in a while.

Watch a movie before the trip. Gather blankets and pop the popcorn; it’s time for a family movie night. To set the tone for your road trip, watch Cars, Easy Rider, or Back to the Future — whichever one fits the theme of your upcoming trip. Allow the cinematic nostalgia to bring your family together and get everyone excited about your vacation. By the time your trip begins, those movie moments won't feel so far-fetched; they'll be right outside your window.

Why You Should Plan a Route 66 Adventure

In an age when vacations often revolve around airports, itineraries, and rushing from one place to the next, Route 66 offers something different. It gives families permission to slow down, to pull over for the world's largest rocking chair, split a slice of homemade pie in a tiny diner, or spend an extra hour somewhere simply because everyone is having fun. Those unplanned moments are often the ones kids remember most.

Whether you're hoping to recreate the road trips you grew up taking or start a brand-new tradition with your own family, Route 66's centennial is the perfect excuse to hit the road. One hundred years after it first connected America's Main Streets, the Mother Road is still proving that sometimes the best family memories aren't found at the destination; they're made somewhere along the way.