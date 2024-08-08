Are summer road trips fun? Obviously. They’re a blast — a real rite of passage. But there’s so much to be said for waiting until the stifling heat of summer starts to shuffle off, leaving in its place the near-perfect 60- and -70-degree days of fall. In most parts of the United States, the weather in early fall is cool enough to actually enjoy rolling along with the classic music-up, windows-down setup but not so cold that you have to worry about icy roads or snow hazards. Ready to load the car up with the good snacks and hit the road? First, we have to figure out where we’re going.

If you need a little direction in that department, no worries; a new study has revealed some of the most popular road trips across America. Conducted by student travel company Rustic Pathways, the research analyzed average monthly searches for different road trip routes across the U.S., according to Google search volumes. By cross-referencing the routes’ names with keywords (think “itinerary” and “road trip”), the study narrowed down the road trips that generate the most buzz.

So, whether you’re looking for a great excuse to get your family out of the house for some fall-break fun or want to plan a getaway with your best mom friends, let these most-searched-for American road trips (counting down to No. 1) be the sign you need to make it happen.

10. Lincoln Highway

If you’re feeling ambitious, you could tackle the 10th most-searched-for route: The Lincoln Highway, which runs from New York all the way to San Francisco, covering 3400 miles and spanning 13 states.

9. Beartooth Highway

You’ve been dreaming of visiting Yellowstone, so let this be the nudge you need. Beartooth Highway nets more than 15,000 average monthly searches, and for good reason — this particularly scenic route to Yellowstone National Park takes you across the breathtaking borders of Wyoming and Montana. Bonus? The Beartooth Mountains include the highest point in Montana: Granite Peak, towering at over 12,800 feet.

8. Southern Pacific

The Pacific Coast Highway gets so much well-deserved fanfare (more on that in a minute), but don’t sleep on a Southern Pacific road trip. Coming in eighth place with over 22,000 monthly searches, this route follows the old Southern Pacific Railroad, which stretches across seven states and 3,000 miles from California to Georgia. Highlights include the iconic Wild West town of Tombstone, Arizona, the alien-centric city of Roswell, New Mexico, and the Civil Rights Movement National Historic Trail in Alabama.

7. Oregon Trail

Don’t worry; no one will die of dysentery, and you won’t lose any oxen trying to ford the river! What will happen on this historic route, though, is tackle what is arguably the longest and most involved U.S. road trip. Clocking in at over 3,300 miles, US-20 will take you from Columbia Gorge, Oregon, all the way to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Along the way, you can take in famous sites like Mount Rushmore, the Field of Dreams, and Niagara Falls.

6. Going-to-the-Sun Road

It’s little wonder that Going-to-the-Sun Road in Montana rakes in over 38,000 average monthly searches — this 50-mile route across Glacier National Park features some of the most magnificent vistas in the entire country.

5. Hana Highway

It’s time to cash in some of those frequent-flyer miles, because this route will require a trip to Maui, Hawaii — and, you know, a rental car (I recommend a Jeep!). If you love chasing waterfalls, you’ll be in heaven on this 64-mile stretch from Kahului to Hana. You’ll even pass near Haleakala National Park’s Seven Sacred Pools, or the Pools of Oheo, an awesome formation of 20 swimmable pools formed along the Palikea stream.

4. Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway ranks fourth most popular, bringing in an impressive 112,000 monthly searches. While some people overlook the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina and Virginia because they lack the sheer scale of West Coast ranges, the Blue Ridge Mountains could make a believer in East Coast beauty out of anyone. In addition to breathtaking views and popular stops like the Shenandoah and Great Smoky Mountains National Parks, this route offers tons of accessible hiking options for beginners and experts alike.

3. Big Sur

It’s hard to describe the magnificence of Big Sur — it’s one of those places that necessitates saying, “You just have to see it!” Revered for its jaw-dropping mountain and ocean views, this 71-mile stretch of California’s Highway 1 averages over 172,000 searches every month by would-be visitors who want to experience Big Sur’s magic firsthand.

2. Route 66

Our runner-up, with over 191,000 Google searches monthly, probably sounds pretty familiar to you — Route 66 has been featured in movies, books, TV, and more. Although it originally covered 2,400 miles and passed through eight states from Chicago to Santa Monica, it was removed from the U.S. Highway System in the 1980s to make way for the interstate. But you can still do the remaining parts of this historic route, including quirky stops like the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, and the Wigwam Motel in San Bernardino, California; incredible natural attractions like Arizona’s Painted Desert and the Grand Canyon; and lots of kitschy diners, drive-ins, and roadside motels.

1. Pacific Coast Highway

Anyone who has ever made it to the Pacific Coast Highway can tell you that it’s well worth the 257,000 monthly Google searches it gets. Our No. 1 road trip destination runs across California through Highway 1 — and the coastal views are unrivaled.