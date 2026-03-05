A Court of Thorns and Roses took the world by storm a few years ago after gaining major traction on BookTok. Since then, fantasy romance has been one of the fastest growing genres in the book market, and you can find more romantasy titles in the book aisle of your local superstore than ever before. Well ACOTAR girlies, wake up! Sarah J. Maas was on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper yesterday, and she announced the release date of the long-awaited sixth ACOTAR book — and actually, the seventh one too. It’s exactly the good news I needed this week, TBH.

When is ACOTAR 6 coming out?

Drumroll please...

The sixth book in Maas’ hit series is coming out on Oct. 27, 2026. What we didn’t expect was that Maas would also announce the release date of a seventh book in the series, which will be published on Jan. 12, 2027.

Why two books? Maas told Cooper that when she sat down to write Book 6 of the series, so much story finally flowed out of her that it literally couldn’t fit into a single book — there isn’t glue strong enough to bind a book as long as this, if it was kept in one volume, she explained.

“It's just the story that was finally ready to come out of me was big — really, really, really big. I like to do parts, like part one, part two, part three. By the time I got to the end of part one it was like 400 pages long... And then I realized it was gonna be four parts. A book told in four parts. So then I wrote part two, and part three. And those were really f*cking long. Part four has yet to be written because right now I'm trying to just get part one, which is out in October. And then parts two and three to be out in January is like one combined thing. So it's basically gonna be like three physical volumes, but it's like one thing altogether that no amount of glue in any publisher’s factory could ever hold,” she said.

The author also noted that the books coming out in October and January are meant to be read as one continuous narrative. “It's meant to be read ideally as one massive, massive story as opposed to a trilogy. It's not a trilogy,” Maas said.

The most recently published book in the series, A Court of Silver Flames, was released in 2021. Maas acknowledged that her readers have waited a very long time for this next installment, and she wasn’t going to hold back any content that’s ready to go just because.

“I could not live with the idea of publishing part one and then being like, yeah, wait a year — no. I want that in everyone's hands. And so that's why we're doing this back-to-back release. So there's gonna be a lot of ACOTAR in a very short time. And then eventually the conclusion will be written,” she said.

So yes, that means these two books are not the finale to our time in Prythian — there will be at least one more book at some point that represents the aforementioned “part four” Maas is still writing. Her mention of writing “the conclusion” makes me think that perhaps that book will be the last, but only time will tell.

What will ACOTAR 6 be about?

Listen, fan theories abound if you want to get into those. Maas has always said this series is about women finding their power, and we’ve seen two of the three Archeron sisters at the center of the story — Feyre and Nesta — come into their own. So, many fans think this next phase of the series will focus on Elain.

During her Call Her Daddy interview, Cooper asked Maas plenty of questions about the content of Book 6, but Maas remained pretty tight-lipped. She wouldn’t reveal whose POV the book is written from, but did say we’ll find out more about Mor’s powers and how fae without wings actually get into the House of Wind without climbing the bajillion stairs.

Cooper did ask something fans have been wondering about for many books now: Will Tamlin get a full redemption arc? It’s tricky, Maas said, because so many women — including a close friend of hers — saw their own experiences with abusive partners reflected in Tamlin’s actions. Would a redemption arc be a betrayal to them? She’s just not sure.

“If I were to ever write more about Tamlin, it would be done in a way where, like, it doesn't erase what he has done and it doesn't invalidate the feelings of my readers who have connected to that. It would have to be done in a way that was genuine to him and to reality,” she said. “It's something I'd really want to think about. Part wants to be like, that f*cker can burn in hell forever. But, like, as a writer, I'm like, what is the story? Not to excuse him for any of it, but explore it.”

So, if you’ve been waiting for literal years to read more from your favorite fae, just know October is looking up for you.