travel

Scary Mommy 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Car Seats

Whether you prioritize safety or durability, choose amongst the best of the best.

by Team Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

Picking a car seat can be a huge undertaking for parents to be; the endless research and questions are enough to drive anyone to the brink. So we're taking some of the guesswork out for you by nominating these 15 car seats. Whether you prioritize safety or durability, these options are worth checking out.

Photos courtesy of Babyark, Britax, Chicco, Evenflo Revolve360 Extend, Evenflo Shyft Dualride, Nuna Baby, UPPAbaby Rove

Hey, Ready For More?
Sign up for Scary Mommy’s daily newsletter for more stories from the trenches. We’ve got personal takes, life-changing tips, and all the things you need to keep one step ahead of the chaos.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy