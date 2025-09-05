canned goodies

Scary Mommy 2025 Readers’ Choice Best Canned Cocktails

We can practically guarantee these will help take the edge off after a long day of parenting.

by Scary Mommy Editors
Scary Mommy 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

We get it: parenting is endless and extremely hard work. You'd be forgiven if you need a cocktail or two to wind down your day. But who has time to make said cocktail? Approximately no mothers. That's when you call in the big guns, aka the canned cocktail aficionados to do the work for you. Our faves include everything from bloody marys (sometimes they help on those early Saturday morning baseball games?) to espresso martinis (because we all like to be fancy sometimes). No matter what drink you prefer, we practically guarantee these will help take the edge off after parenting.

Photos Courtesy of Cutwater/Anheuser-Busch, BRZ Studios, Golden Rule Spirits, The Original South Side, Salt Point, Via St. Agrestis, Tip Top

Hey, Ready For More?
Sign up for Scary Mommy’s daily newsletter for more stories from the trenches. We’ve got personal takes, life-changing tips, and all the things you need to keep one step ahead of the chaos.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy