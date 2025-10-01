travel

Scary Mommy 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Family Friendly Railroad Attractions

Tickets please! Here are the top choices for railroad-loving kids.

by Team Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

It isn't farfetched to say that train-loving is a rite of passage for many young kids. The sound of the engines, the well-dressed conductor, the tickets — it's a lot to take in as a young person. So it's fitting then, that train-focused attractions and hotels are SUCH a thing, especially here in America, where train travel once was the main innovative connector. Here are some of the best of the best all across the country.

1880 Train

Hill City, SD

Conway Scenic Railroad

North Conway, NH

Tweetsie Railroad

Blowing Rock, NC

Photos courtesy of 1880 Train, Explore Georgia/Geoff Johnson, California State Railroad Museum; Photo by Kelly Huston, Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel, Walter Scriptunas II, Christopher Hauf – Niles Canyon Railway

