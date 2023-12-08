It is — somehow — the end of the year, and therefore time for all the “best of” lists. Here’s another one, this time from your highly esteemed Scary Mommy editors and writers. Like you, we’re moms scattered across the country. Like you, we love us some beauty products... and we added in some fashion and some home products for good measure.

We rounded up our fave products we discovered this year, and honestly, the list could go on and on. If you’re one of those moms who fills their own stockings, listen up.

Beauty

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Setting Spray

This came as a recommendation from @things.i.bought.and.liked, who I follow religiously on Instagram, and she did not disappoint. I basically wear concealer and tinted moisturizer only, and this sets the makeup cleanly, doesn’t leave residue and doesn’t have a noticeable smell. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in Chief

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit

While I wish I had paid more attention to my skincare in my late 20s, I really started prioritizing it in my 30s. Now that I've hit 40, I've become super diligent — and that includes using this Solawave wand to help "erase" some of the damage I did to my skin in my wanton youth. My dark under eye circles seem to be diminishing, too. Plus, it just feels good! — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Lifestyle Editor

Hero Gentle Milky Cleanser

This one goes out to the moms who have super sensitive skin prone to breakouts if you even look at a regular cleanser the wrong way. This Hero cleanser feels clean and refreshing but doesn’t leave my skin irritated at all. As a bonus, the bottle is super-cute and easy to use, the product lasts for a long time, and it isn’t any more expensive than other basic gentle cleaners. Win-win-win-win. — Sarah Aswell, Senior Editor, News

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

Get that high-end night cream feel for a fraction of the cost. This night cream will hydrate your skin during those dry winter months without making you feel greasy or shiny. — Katie Garrity, News Editor

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentrè

This cream successfully (and maybe miraculously) straddles the line between not-too-thick and actually-moisturizes-my-dry-face. Sometimes I layer it with other products, and sometimes I just use it as a midday refresh. Plus, it looks chic and French but you can actually get it in a two-pack at Costco. — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

Earth Harbor Sunshine Dew Antioxidant Cleaning Oil

I've been using Sunshine Dew Antioxidant Cleansing Oil all year as the first step in my nightly double-cleanse, and I am obsessed. (For what it's worth, I love every Earth Harbor product I've tried!) My skin looks and feels great every time I use this oil. It doesn't feel greasy, gets all of my makeup and sunscreen off, and I swear I've noticed a big difference in the length and strength of my lashes, too. — Sprankles

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

I bought the travel size of this spray on a whim and it’s become a go-to for days when I have dirty hair but I don’t have any time. I flip my hair over, spray this and do a swingy action, flip up and I get big 80s hair volume and lift. Zoom meeting/pick-up ready in under 30 seconds. — Katy Elliott, Personal Stories Editor

Fashion

Knockaround Paso Robles sunglasses in Aged Sage/Amber

I LOVE these sunglasses! Not only are they light, they’re polarized and their color goes for all seasons. At this point in my life they cost about as much as I’m willing to spend on sunglasses, and I couldn’t be happier with them. — Auletta

Altra Lone Peak Trail Runners

I’ve been running since the cross-country team in high school, and I have never been this happy with a running shoe company. Altra offers runners with low to zero drop heels, lots of padding and — most importantly — a super-wide toe box that is a game-changer for both my performance and my middle-aged foot pain. I started off with their Lone Peak trail runners, which I was so obsessed with that I bought a regular pair of their running shoes, too, with the same great results. My feet and legs have never been so happy when I exercise. Just looking at them makes me want to go on a run. — Aswell

Long Jambys

After literal years of eying these ultra-comfy sweatpants that are designed to mimic the most comfortable aspects of boxers — while still allowing you to answer the door wearing them — I finally caved to a sale and haven’t regretted it for one minute. — Faircloth

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

This pullover is the perfect addition to a comfy on-the-go ensemble or hanging at home look for a fraction of what an expensive lounge set would cost. Pro tip: Order a couple sizes bigger for that oversized look! — Garrity

Rothy’s The Square Mary Jane

I wanted a shoe that was easy to pack for travel, comfortable, and didn’t get dingy (these are machine washable). I wore them for a week in Italy clocking in over 20,000 steps a day and didn’t get a single blister. It’s a splurge-level shoe, but you can wear them year-around with dresses, jeans, or even yoga pants at drop-off. — Elliott

Hanes 10-pack Cotton Hi-Cut Briefs

I prefer cotton grandma underwear that covers my whole butt. These stay in place and don’t pinch. Go for a set in all black. I don’t know about you, but something is always leaking out of my body post-kids and ruining my fancy underwear. The black conceals all that. And stops small children from slinging lines like, “Mommy pooped in her underwear.” — Elliott

Home

Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths

Am I the last person on earth to discover Swedish dishcloths? I love them, and now I go through way fewer sponges and paper towels — plus my kitchen is cuter. These environmentally friendly reusable towels take on all of my kitchen’s messes and then I just throw them in the wash for another go. Plus, the patterns make them so easy to give to others with just a cute bow and a sweet note. — Aswell

Shut the Box Dice Game

I may be super late to the game here (literally and figuratively), but we just discovered "Shut the Box" this year and play it at every family gathering. It's fun, fast, easy, and — bonus — doubles as an educational tool for kids. — Sprankles

MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer

If your dog likes to dig (or it’s just super rainy or muddy outside), this paw washer is the perfect fix to make sure muddy paw prints don’t cover your hardwood floors or couch upholstery. — Garrity

Casetify phone case

I’m obsessed with these phone cases. Seriously, my phone got run over by a car and the screen barely cracked. They’re expensive, but they last — and the company has great customer service. I got this one for my dad (shh, don’t tell him) for Christmas because he loves pasta. — Auletta

TBCo Mug

I’m a big fan of TBCo and their beautiful wool scarves and blankets; when I ordered one as a gift earlier this year, I threw in this mug I’ve long had my eye on. It comes in three colors, and it’s a perfect size and a shape that won’t easily tip over if I rest it on the couch for a moment. It makes me feel fancy in a contemporary art kind of way. — Faircloth

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

This vacuum will make you feel equal parts satisfied and repulsed. A room might look clean but run this baby over your rug and it will suck up lint, dog hair, and grossness you had no idea was there. The clear capsule traps all the dust bunnies and you will gaze in awe wondering where this machine has been your whole life. — Elliott

Around The Neck Reading Light

This reading light takes out the hassle of constantly taking the clip on and off the book when flipping pages. Plus, no words get covered up by the bulky clip! — Garrity

Kubb Game

If you love yard games like corn hole and ladder ball, this will be your new obsession. It’s a Scandinavian tossing game that is incredibly fun, addictive, and elegant. You can explain the rules in just a couple minutes, and both kids and adults can play. I always love putting a few family summer fun gifts under the tree — it makes it easy to look forward to the winter ahead. Also, it’s way easier to bring to the beach or a friend’s house than a lot of other bulky or complicated BBQ games. — Aswell