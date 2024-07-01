fashion!

Easy, Breezy Sets To Keep You Cool All Summer

by Team Scary Mommy
Recently, Team Scary Mommy got started on the subject of sets — easy, breezy tops and bottoms to keep you cool that also don’t require thinking about what matches. Turns out we’ve got strong opinions, and we’re all either wearing them or actively shopping for them. And we decided to share them with you guys, because it’s too damn hot.

Old Navy Linen-Blend Set

You’ll have to do a bit of mixing and matching to assemble your set at Old Navy... but at the same time, that’s the upside. Opt for a square-neck crop top or 90s-style vest... or a long-sleeve boyfriend shirt, to keep the sun and the mosquitos off. And then choose your own adventure with the bottoms — shorts, wide-leg pants, maybe even a skort.

High-Waisted Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts -- 3.5-inch inseam
Old Navy Crinkle-Gauze Set

If you want to go even lighter than linen, Old Navy also has a cotton gauze. Shorts are here!

Crinkle Gauze Button-Down Top
ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfit

This Amazon set includes both the top and bottom and comes in a genuinely dazzling array of colors. It’s got a slightly cropped top and wide-leg crop pants to match.

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Crop Top Capri Wide Leg Pants Jumpsuit Linen Lounge Beach Travel Sets
ANRABESS Women's 2 Piece Outfits Linen Set

Or maybe you’re more of a square-neck gal, yourself? Amazon’s got that, as well, in a similarly impressive array of colors.

ANRABESS Women's 2 Piece Outfits Linen Pants
Universal Thread Linen Shorts & Long-Sleeve Set

Of course Target is in the mix, too! This is another mix-and-match set — which is nice when so many of us are totally different sizes on the top and the bottom — and you can find the long-sleeved button-down here. That blue is gorgeous!

Women's High-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts
A New Day Linen Tank-Top Set

If you’ve gotta have your arms out come summertime, this mix-and-match variety (also from Target!) includes a cropped linen tank and wide-legged pants.

Women's Linen Tank Top - A New Day
Dokotoo Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit

Here’s another potential direction: sweatsuit fabric. The texture gives it a bit more of a finished look, so you can wear it around town... while feeling like you’re still at home on your couch.

Dokotoo Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Casual Short Sleeve Pullover Tops and Drawstring Shorts Pants Lounge Sets
