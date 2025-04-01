Whether you’ve been together for two months or 20 years, talking sexy to your partner is always a good idea. It makes you feel good, it makes them feel good, it can help foster a connection through busy days of work and parenthood and responsibilities — it’s just something you should do forever. And luckily, there are plenty of sexy texts to send your partner throughout the day to let them know you’re thinking about them... and what you want to do to them later.

A sexy text is such a great tool in a relationship. Not only is it subtle and easy to send and receive throughout the day, but it can really build up anticipation. If you’re feeling some kind of way and want your partner to know, a sexy text is the perfect way to tell them.

Not sure what to send? The sexy texts below range from lighthearted to super horny, so no matter when you send them or what kind of response you get, just know you’ll be irresistible to them when you finally get a chance to be together.

Lighthearted Sexy Texts To Send Your Partner If you want to send your partner something sexy but keep it fairly light (and maybe even a little funny), these are the texts to send. They'll surprise and delight your partner with the perfect mixture of hot and sweet messaging. What are you doing later? 😏

I was thinking we could Netflix and chill tonight... but less Netflix, more chill.

Do you want to help me do some laundry tonight? (After we take each other’s clothes off, of course.)

No TV tonight. I have other plans for us.

I have been thinking about your body all day.

I had a sexy dream about you last night and I want to reenact it tonight.

I really want to give you a back rub tonight and see what happens from there...

Let’s pretend it’s our first date and have a 🔥 makeout session on the couch.

You, me, our bed — this would fix all of my problems right now.

Remember how we couldn’t keep our hands off of each other when we first started dating? Let’s find that energy again tonight.

The way I wanted to kiss you even longer this morning... can we get a redo tonight?

Sexy Texts To Send Your Partner That Get Straight To The Point These are the texts to send your partner when you want to get straight to the point. No jokes, no subtle flirting — just straight up, “Hey boo, I want you.” Highly recommend sending one of these right smack-dab in the middle of their day, just to see what happens. I was thinking we could f*ck tonight.

I need you to hydrate today because you are all mine when we get home.

Can you skip your next meeting so I can sit on your face?

I sent you a Google invite to f*ck; please make sure your notifications are on tonight.

Sex. Tonight. OK?

Me and you and our bed as soon as we get home, please.

I was going to send you some nudes, but I think you should just come home instead.

Do you want to cum upstairs with me tonight?

I am literally so horny.

You looked so good this morning, I almost made you stay home.

I can not wait to be on top of you tonight.

I need you all to myself for at least an hour.

I’m saying “f*ck the chores” tonight so I can f*ck you instead.

Honestly, a sexy text can be as simple or as silly as you’d like, but the bottom line is that you just need to keep communicating with your partner. No matter how many eggplant emojis you send, keep the sexy texts alive.